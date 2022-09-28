ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant says he will gift his Grizzlies teammates Rolex watches with new NBA contract

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
Here's a new example of why Ja Morant is a pass-first player on and off the floor.

The fourth-year Memphis Grizzlies point guard signed a record-breaking contract extension this offseason.

One of his goals with that newfound wealth is to buy his teammates Rolex watches.

Morant’s contract is a five-year deal worth $193 million. The deal could become worth $231 million if Morant makes an All-NBA team this season.

Dillon Brooks knows he needs to be more efficient. The Grizzlies have a plan to address it

Five takeaway from Memphis Grizzlies media day: Santi Aldama, Ja Morant and more

“It’s just a matter of time,” Morant said of getting his teammates Rolex watches. “My bread got to kick in first. I’m still broke. Next year, when I get my money.”

Morant’s selflessness transitions to the court, too. He couldn’t name a player who has surprised him through two practices because of how much he’s studying the game. Coaches and teammates have often raved about Morant’s gym-rat mentality.

Morant will sometimes be watching Desmond Bane’s highlights and text him with a compliment. This was also showcased in Morant’s YouTube series, when he was shown watching film while on the sidelines at a Nike AAU game.

“I watch these guys probably more than they watch themselves,” Morant said. “Just to learn my teammates.”

Yes, even the rookies that don't have NBA film yet.

“I study they college film and seeing where their spots at on the floor,” Morant added. “Now I know when I’m running the offense, where to put them exact guys at.”

Now that he’s an All-Star, second-team All-NBA player and one of the league’s top point guards, the next goal is a championship, he said.

“That’s all I got left to prove,” Morant said.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has the challenge of unlocking Morant’s potential. The two came in together when Jenkins was hired and Morant was drafted in 2019.

Jenkins has played a vital role in elevating Morant’s game each year. At the end of every season, Jenkins gives each player a list of goals to work on in the offseason, and that was no different for Morant.

The greatest basketball coaches, whether it's Phil Jackson, Gregg Popovich, Pat Riley or Chuck Daley, have all been able to maximize the talent of the team’s best player each season.

Jenkins is aiming to do that with Morant by letting him operate as a coach on the floor.

“It’s continuing to spend more time together each and every year,” Jenkins said. “I love the conversations we’ve had. I think it’s kind of like a, what’s on his mind. The more he tells me that, I can tell the team and the more that’s on my mind, I can tell him and he tells the team.”

#Rolex#Nike#Aau
