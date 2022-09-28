ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

insideedition.com

Chloë Grace Moretz Says ‘Family Guy’ Meme Caused Her to Feel Self-Conscious

Chloë Grace Moretz is opening up about how an internet meme caused her to become a “recluse.” The altered photo shows the “Kick-Ass” star with a shortened torso and long legs, comparing her to a "Family Guy" character. She says the meme caused her to feel "super self-conscious," leading to a case of body dysmorphia. She says stepping out of the public eye during the pandemic let her regain her confidence. But adds, "To this day, when I see that meme, it's something very hard for me to overcome."
Deadline

Chloë Grace Moretz Opens Up About ‘Family Guy’ Meme That Made Her Become A “Recluse”

Chloë Grace Moretz has been acting since she was a child and growing up in front of the cameras has not been easy. The actor recently opened up about a Family Guy meme that made her self-conscious and had her become a “recluse.” “There was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand,” Moretz told Hunger Magazine of the horrific meme. “And this photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the...
Extra

Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival

On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
wegotthiscovered.com

Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about

If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
MOVIES
ComicBook

League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War

Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
TMZ.com

Boosie Badazz Calls For Black Boycott Of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series

11:37 AM PT -- Retired FBI Agent Dan Craft is backing up former D.A. Michael McCaan's statements —telling TMZ that Boosie Badazz's racial disparity regarding Netflix's 'Dahmer' series is off base. Craft tells TMZ, "No, Dahmer was absolutely not racist. He had white and Hispanic victims as well. It...
