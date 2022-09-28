ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville math teacher wins $1,000 for learning tools, class supplies in nationwide contest

By Fernanda Figueroa, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLkXP_0iE8lvzs00

Pflugerville teacher Sarah Perez won $1,000 to pay for classroom supplies that would otherwise be paid for out of her own pocket.

The Classroom Wish List Giveaway by Qualtrics, a firm that helps businesses and organizations manage customer experiences, honors teachers from kindergarten through high school who have worked to ensure their students have a positive learning experience in the classroom, according to a statement from the company.

Although primarily business-oriented, Qualtrics also works with 1,000 education institutions around the world, from K-12 schools to colleges around the world, to help them understand and improve the experiences they deliver, according to the company's website.

Qualtrics said it tries to help "leaders in education understand experiences across departments, take the right actions to attract and retain students and staff and increase engagement and success."

Perez was one of six winners from across the nation.

"I was really surprised," Perez said about finding out she won. "I immediately started thinking about what we needed on campus."

Perez is a teacher at IDEA Pflugerville Academy, where she teaches math to third, fourth and fifth graders who may have experienced difficulty learning the subject. Perez has been a teacher for nine years, having previously worked in the San Antonio school district.

Perez said that she will use the money to buy supplies and learning tools, such as fraction bars, base 10 blocks, dice, money and other visual aids. She said she will buy supplies that can be used by other math teachers so that every student in every grade can have what they need to learn. and "ensure that everyone is being supported," she said.

She said the supplies like fraction bars and base 10 blocks cost hundreds of dollars, and she wouldn't be able to afford them if her school did not provide them. Perez also said the money will provide some relief as she pays for subscriptions to various online learning websites.

"Certain experiences cannot happen unless teachers are paying for them out of their own pocket," she said.

Bryon Adams, an education industry adviser at Qualtrics, said teachers on average spend $750 of their own money to buy classroom supplies.

Because Perez teaches students who are behind in math, she said having the money to buy resources that will make learning easier and memorable is vital.

Perez said that with more resources, she and other teachers can be better at teaching a subject that is abstract for many students.

"I can't even begin to really tell you how important it is for me to have these kind of materials for my students," Perez said. "Not everyone learns at the same pace or in the same way, so to have these resources to provide them with that experience, is super important."

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pflugerville, TX
Education
City
Pflugerville, TX
Local
Texas Education
hellogeorgetown.com

UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!

October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
GEORGETOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Math Teacher#Mathematics#Idea Pflugerville Academy
Axios

Nau's, stalwart Austin drugstore, to close

Clarksville standby Nau's Enfield Drug, open since 1951, will soon close its doors permanently. Driving the news: The drugstore was never able to recover from the pre-pandemic shuttering of its old-school soda fountain. The diner portion had closed due to a mix of labor shortages and property upkeep needs. "If...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
highlandernews.com

Bertram area teen in need of life-saving transplant

In Bertram, volunteers are raising funds for a nonprofit support organization in honor of transplant patients like local teenager Ali Thomas. Ali is the daughter of Kelly Thomas and David Thomas. Born in 2009, Ali was diagnosed with Renal Dysplasia. The transplant team at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, recommends a lifesaving kidney transplant. Bertram volunteers are raising …
BERTRAM, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lake Travis waterfront eatery Vincent's on the Lake closing Sept. 30

Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, will close its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Vincent’s on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront dining location at 5973 Hiline Road, Austin, will be closing its doors on Sept. 30. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Sept. 23 that, due to economic conditions and low water levels, they had made a choice to close at the end of the month. 512-777-3132.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy