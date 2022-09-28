Pflugerville math teacher wins $1,000 for learning tools, class supplies in nationwide contest

Pflugerville teacher Sarah Perez won $1,000 to pay for classroom supplies that would otherwise be paid for out of her own pocket.

The Classroom Wish List Giveaway by Qualtrics, a firm that helps businesses and organizations manage customer experiences, honors teachers from kindergarten through high school who have worked to ensure their students have a positive learning experience in the classroom, according to a statement from the company.

Although primarily business-oriented, Qualtrics also works with 1,000 education institutions around the world, from K-12 schools to colleges around the world, to help them understand and improve the experiences they deliver, according to the company's website.

Qualtrics said it tries to help "leaders in education understand experiences across departments, take the right actions to attract and retain students and staff and increase engagement and success."

Perez was one of six winners from across the nation.

"I was really surprised," Perez said about finding out she won. "I immediately started thinking about what we needed on campus."

Perez is a teacher at IDEA Pflugerville Academy, where she teaches math to third, fourth and fifth graders who may have experienced difficulty learning the subject. Perez has been a teacher for nine years, having previously worked in the San Antonio school district.

Perez said that she will use the money to buy supplies and learning tools, such as fraction bars, base 10 blocks, dice, money and other visual aids. She said she will buy supplies that can be used by other math teachers so that every student in every grade can have what they need to learn. and "ensure that everyone is being supported," she said.

She said the supplies like fraction bars and base 10 blocks cost hundreds of dollars, and she wouldn't be able to afford them if her school did not provide them. Perez also said the money will provide some relief as she pays for subscriptions to various online learning websites.

"Certain experiences cannot happen unless teachers are paying for them out of their own pocket," she said.

Bryon Adams, an education industry adviser at Qualtrics, said teachers on average spend $750 of their own money to buy classroom supplies.

Because Perez teaches students who are behind in math, she said having the money to buy resources that will make learning easier and memorable is vital.

Perez said that with more resources, she and other teachers can be better at teaching a subject that is abstract for many students.

"I can't even begin to really tell you how important it is for me to have these kind of materials for my students," Perez said. "Not everyone learns at the same pace or in the same way, so to have these resources to provide them with that experience, is super important."