WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning shootout
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are currently investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club on East New Circle Road. According to officials, officers were already patrolling the area when several shots were fired in the parking lot of the club. People in multiple cars exchanged gunfire before fleeing the scene.
WKYT 27
Name released in fatal crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 80-year-old Robert Walker of Lexington. The death is being investigated as an accident. ORIGINAL: Lexington police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night. The crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Greenwich Pike and...
WKYT 27
Suspicious package in Richmond was not an explosive, police say
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police investigated a suspicious package in Richmond. We’re told officers went to serve an arrest warrant with Probation & Parole at a home on Ballard Drive Friday morning. When they got there, they found a suspicious package by the front door. The ATF and the...
theasburycollegian.com
Lexington man arrested for $150,000 in copper theft
Lexington police have arrested a man suspected of stealing $150,000 worth of copper from local businesses. Kenneth Jordan, 56, was charged by Lexington detectives with 15 counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief on Sept. 15, according to the Fayette County jail log. He is also charged with fleeing from police and failure to appear in court. As of Sept. 27, further information has not been disclosed regarding the latter charges.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Deaths of man, woman off Hurtstbourne Parkway was a murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are now calling the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police Department launched a death investigation on Thursday after the two were found dead in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is just outside of Jeffersontown. On Friday, the coroner...
WTVQ
Two injured in shooting near nightclub, including Lexington police officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One officer was shot while attempting to investigate a person sitting in a vehicle associated with a robbery on West New Circle Road near Deja Vu nightclub, police said early Thursday morning. On Wednesday around 11 p.m., officers found a vehicle associated with a robbery...
WKYT 27
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene at Harrodsburg Rd. and Burbank Dr. just before 2 p.m. Thursday for a report of an accident involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Area evacuated as police investigate suspicious package in Richmond
WATCH | Police officers shop with Lexington kids for sports gear. Right inside the new Academy Sport and Outdoors, an excited group of young athletes is getting ready to fill their shopping carts. WATCH | Eastern Kentucky native rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating an overnight shooting. Police say a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have not confirmed where in Lexington he was shot. So far, there have not...
WTVQ
Overnight Lexington shooting hospitalizes 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man walked himself into a Lexington hospital a little after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after being shot. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, according to police, who added they haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact location of the shooting yet, but are still investigating.
WTVQ
Phoenix man sentenced to 35 years for role in deadly Lexington kidnappings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Tuesday for his role in the deadly 2017 Lexington kidnappings. During Rosario Diaz Barraza’s trial, it was revealed that two people, identified in court records as J.O. and M.A.T.O. were killed during a kidnapping, according to a press release. Their bodies were discovered in the trunk of a Volkswagen Jetta on Sept. 11, 2017, at 430 Blue Sky Parkway, an automotive repair business owned by J.O.
q95fm.net
KSP Looking for Man Wanted for Burglary
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 40 year old man named Kevin D. Turner. Turner is wanted for Burglary. He is described as a white male, standing 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Turner’s location,...
californiaexaminer.net
Oxford Circle Murder Suspect Arrested
The murder on Oxford Circle has led to an arrest by the police in Lexington. Murder charges have been brought against 29-year-old Woody LaPierre. He has been taken into custody and is being held at the Fayette County Jail. The Fayette County coroner said that Adentokunbo Okunoye, 25, was pronounced...
WKYT 27
‘It’s just an emptiness:’ Family of murder victim closer to justice after arrest of suspect
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The family of a man who was shot and killed last month in Lexington say they are starting to see justice, now that an arrest has been made. Dietrich Murray died August 31 after he was found at Loudon Avenue and North Broadway. The man police say pulled the trigger, 45-year-old James Catlett, was arrested this weekend and charged with murder.
harrodsburgherald.com
Owensboro Man Charged With Six Counts Of Wanton Endangerment—Including Three Minor Children—After Three-Car Collission
An Owensboro man has been indicted on six counts of wanton endangerment after police say he caused a three-car collision while driving impaired. On Aug. 6, 2022, Patrolman Zakkary West of the Harrodsburg Police Department observed a possible collision involving three vehicles at South College Street and Elizabeth Court. According to the uniform citation, West found the driver of one of the vehicles—subsequently identified as Nathan Blandford, 33, of 617 Jeff Place, Owensboro—lying prone on his back next to his vehicle, a white 2019 Buick Lacrosse. When West approached him, Blandford placed his hands behind his back unprovoked, according to the citation.
WKYT 27
Academy Sports opens doors in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People were lined up in Lexington early Friday morning, and it wasn’t for a new bourbon release. Academy Sports and Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sporting goods and outdoor stores. Friday morning, they opened the newest of their more than 260 stores in Lexington. Academy, has it’s primary footprint in the south and offers an assortment of hunting, fishing, and camping equipment and gear, along with sports and leisure products.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 10/2: Lexington mayoral candidate David Kloiber; Fayette Co. coroner candidate Larry Owens
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Fayette County coroner candidate Larry Owens and Lexington mayoral candidate David Kloiber. As part of our Campaign 2022 coverage, we bring you two candidate appearances. In the race for Lexington mayor, challenger David...
WKYT 27
Lexington candidates, former police chief react to recent gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s former police chief is commenting on the city’s spike in gun violence. We’re on track to break the homicide record set last year. A shooting death over the weekend tied the count at 37. Now, Urban City Council District 4 candidates agree that crime is their number one concern.
q95fm.net
Harrodsburg Man Now Facing Federal Drug-Related Charges
A man from Harrodsburg, who was arrested back in May, in Johnson County, is now facing federal charges. 50-year-old Aristotle White was pulled over for going 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the stop, a police dog is said to have alerted on the car, which led to the discovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms.
WKYT 27
Angela Evans sworn in as new Fayette County Attorney
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington has a new county attorney. Angela Evans defeated incumbent Larry Roberts in the May primary. Roberts lost his chance at re-election by more than 40-points. Roberts held the position for more than 16 years. He is stepping down Friday. Evans was sworn in at 3...
