POTUS

Lara Trump Shares Video Of Visibly Upset Son Outside In Rain During Hurricane Ian

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago
Lara Trump made a big splash on social media Wednesday, but probably not in the way she intended.

Trump — who is married to Eric Trump, the second-born son of former President Donald Trump — posted a video on Instagram showing her 5-year-old son riding a toy bulldozer on a Florida street while rains from Hurricane Ian pour down on both of them.

The video was captioned, “Thought we had a clear window, turns out we did some character building instead 🙈🤣🌧🌀 stay safe everyone! 🙏🏽”

But what Lara Trump called “character building” others called cruelty, mainly because the child was visibly sad and crying in the video.

dude
2d ago

I don’t know why anyone posts pictures of themselves or their families at all. The rest of us simply don’t care.

CHenry
2d ago

Sounds like the kid left his toy out in the rain and she had him bring it home. He's not out in a hurricane, he's out in a rain band. I'm not a Trump fan but this is way overblown.

The List

Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows

Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Why Donald & Melania Trump's Son Was Really Named Barron

Little is known about Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald Trump, mainly because the teenager typically cedes the limelight to older siblings such as Ivanka and Eric Trump, both of whom work closely with their dad. As Town & Country points out, Barron is rarely spotted out in public and is usually only papped by photographers when he's accompanying his folks on family vacations or, during the Trump presidency, while taking trips on Air Force One.
POTUS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Trump news - live: Lara Trump under fire for parenting as bizarre details from Maggie Haberman’s book surface

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to predict that “war” could be on the horizon after unusual leaks were discovered on Nord Stream I and II, two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany. “This could lead to major escalation, or War!” the former president raged.Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump has come under fire for posting a video of her son outside on a toy car as Hurricane Ian hits Florida. The storm system has hit the state as a category four and federal and state officials have come together in response.The hurricane also caused the Jan...
POTUS
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Lara Trump
Person
Nancy Lee Grahn
Person
Martina Navratilova
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Markos Moulitsas
The Independent

Fox News was warned against letting Jeanine Pirro broadcast conspiracy theories, report says

Attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems have reportedly found evidence that Fox News executives were warned about letting one of the network’s most prominent personalities spot unhinged conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.According to NPR, among the countless emails and documents which the network has had to provide the voting machine maker as part of Dominion’s $1.6bn defamation lawsuit was one message from a producer warning that Fox could not allow Ms Pirro on the air because she was “pulling conspiracy theories from dark corners of the Web to justify then-President Donald Trump's lies that the election had been stolen...
POLITICS
Slate

The Brutal Campaign Against Tiffany Trump’s Existence Continues Apace

You’ve likely heard the news by now that Donald Trump is being sued for fraud by New York’s attorney general. So are his “three adult children,” as breaking news tweets and early reports have phrased it. There’s just a tiny issue: Trump doesn’t have three adult children. He has four. Unlike her older siblings Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, Tiffany Trump—the 28-year-old daughter of Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples—is not being sued. And while reporters clearly intended to signal that Trump’s 16-year-old son Barron is not part of the lawsuit, they buried Tiffany altogether.
POTUS
#Hurricanes#Florida Street
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
POTUS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Complex

Chelsea Clinton Says She Was Friends With Ivanka Trump Until ‘She Went to the Dark Side’

Chelsea Clinton made it very clear she’s no longer cool with Ivanka Trump. During Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Chelsea was asked about Jared Kushner’s new book, Breaking History, in which he claimed Ivanka had reached out to Chelsea shortly after the 2016 presidential election. Kushner, who married Ivanka in 2009, said the former first daughter called Chelsea in an effort to arrange a dinner between the two families. Chelsea confirmed she spoke to Ivanka after Election Day, but didn’t recall any dinner invitation.
POLITICS
HuffPost

