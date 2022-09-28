Lara Trump Shares Video Of Visibly Upset Son Outside In Rain During Hurricane Ian

Lara Trump made a big splash on social media Wednesday, but probably not in the way she intended.

Trump — who is married to Eric Trump, the second-born son of former President Donald Trump — posted a video on Instagram showing her 5-year-old son riding a toy bulldozer on a Florida street while rains from Hurricane Ian pour down on both of them.

The video was captioned, “Thought we had a clear window, turns out we did some character building instead 🙈🤣🌧🌀 stay safe everyone! 🙏🏽”

But what Lara Trump called “character building” others called cruelty, mainly because the child was visibly sad and crying in the video.