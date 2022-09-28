ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch ‘My Friend Dahmer’ Movie After Watching Netflix Series

By Raven Brunner
Decider.com
 3 days ago
Netflix’s new crime drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has piqued interest in convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but before Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters brought this story to life, there was Marc Meyer’s My Friend Dahmer.

Much like its successor, My Friend Dahmer garnered criticism from viewers, with some accusing it of “glamorizing” Dahmer’s crimes – even though the film didn’t directly address his killing spree (which resulted in the deaths of 17 young boys and men).

Upon the film’s release in 2018, The Guardian wrote, “It doesn’t matter if you portray them as damaged souls or psychopaths; you’re still adding to the legend.” Ironically enough, the outlet went on to compare the film to Murphy’s Emmy Award winning-series The Assassination of Gianni Versace, which was premiered roughly four years before he tackled Dahmer’s story.

All that said, here’s everything you need to know about My Friend Dahmer, including what the film is about, where to watch it, and who is in the cast.

What is My Friend Dahmer About?

Based on the 2012 graphic novel by John “Derf” Backderf, My Friend Dahmer follows Jeffrey Dahmer through his high school years – when Backderf and Dahmer were friends – to the start of his killing spree in 1978. The film chronicles Dahmer’s oddities before his murders, such as his fascination with dead animals, his stalking tendencies, and his experience with teenage alcoholism.

Unlike Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story (which has a 50% on Rotten Tomatoes with 14 reviews), My Friend Dahmer was able to rise above its criticisms with an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes from 107 reviews.

Where to Watch My Friend Dahmer

My Friend Dahmer premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival before its theatrical release the following fall. The film is currently streaming on Peacock and Prime Video – on the latter, it is available to stream for free via Freevee. You can also watch My Friend Dahmer on Tubi and PlutoTV.

Who is in the My Friend Dahmer Cast?

My Friend Dahmer is led by Ross Lynch as Jeffrey Dahmer, with Hereditary star Alex Wolff as John “Derf” Backderf and the late Anne Heche as Joyce Dahmer.

The cast continues with:

  • Dallas Roberts as Lionel Dahmer
  • Liam Koeth as Dave Dahmer
  • Vincent Kartheiser as Dr. Matthews
  • Tommy Nelson as Neil Davis
  • Harrison Holzer as Mike
  • Cameron McKendry as Moose
  • Miles Robbins as Lloyd Figg

Decider.com

