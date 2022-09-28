ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

WKRG News 5

2 Daphne High teachers win grant for bringing nature into classrooms

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne High School teacher, Betsy Anderton, noticed the pandemic put a strain on students and teachers. To combat feelings of fatigue and stress, she found a way to make them feel at ease when coming to school. Recently, the two teachers were granted $2,000 from Voya Financial, Inc.’s 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition. […]
DAPHNE, AL
Atmore Advance

Gulf Winds donates to Main Street Atmore

Gulf Winds Cares Foundation made a donation to Main Street Atmore this morning at the boxcar park. The donation will go toward Main Street’s façade incentive program. Shown from L to R: Main Street Atmore Board Co-Chairwoman Shinora Redmond, Main Street Atmore Board Chairwoman Sheilo Faircloth, Gulf Winds Director of Community Relations Frank Giammaria, Gulf Winds Atmore Branch Manager Sha Gilchrist, Gulf Winds EVP of Member Experience Ashley Jansky, Gulf Winds VP of Regional Sales Lee Ann Allen, Main Street Atmore Executive Director Niki Becton and Main Street Atmore Treasurer Dale Ash.
ATMORE, AL
utv44.com

"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
ssrnews.com

Consultant Recommended $3.45M Reduction in Santa Rosa Schools’ ESE Department

Santa Rosa County School District in February 2021 received a report from a Sarasota consultant, advising the district eliminate roughly 93 positions in the ESE department. “While the reviewer recognizes annual shifts may lead to further financial reductions, it should be noted that the recommendations and proposed personnel changes could potentially save Santa Rosa County School Board $3,450,000 and enhance revenues,” stated Consultant Bambi Lockman.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Phil Campbell, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores close to awarding $19.2M for Waterway East work

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is poised to award the bid for improvements along Waterway East Boulevard from State Route 59 to the proposed new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway to Asphalt Services for $19.2 million. The council will discuss the bid at an Oct....
GULF SHORES, AL
slantmagazine.com

Descendant Review: The Weight of Water

With Descendant, filmmaker Margaret Brown finds poetry where most would see the opportunity for a polemic. Her nonfiction bricolage remains firmly anchored in the fight against injustice in the neighborhood of Africatown on the outskirts of Mobile, Alabama. The film joins the community as they brace to learn the long-awaited waterlogged whereabouts of the Clotilda, the last slave ship to America that brought their ancestors here.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Men’s Health with Dr. Terry

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Urologist Dr. William Terry Jr., M.D. from USA Health University Urology to discuss men’s health. What role does heart health play in men’s health?. What roles do other health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes,...
MOBILE, AL
Alt 101.7

Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama

There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
ALABAMA STATE
WMBB

Local firefighters head for South Florida

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL

