2 Daphne High teachers win grant for bringing nature into classrooms
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne High School teacher, Betsy Anderton, noticed the pandemic put a strain on students and teachers. To combat feelings of fatigue and stress, she found a way to make them feel at ease when coming to school. Recently, the two teachers were granted $2,000 from Voya Financial, Inc.’s 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition. […]
Atmore Advance
Gulf Winds donates to Main Street Atmore
Gulf Winds Cares Foundation made a donation to Main Street Atmore this morning at the boxcar park. The donation will go toward Main Street’s façade incentive program. Shown from L to R: Main Street Atmore Board Co-Chairwoman Shinora Redmond, Main Street Atmore Board Chairwoman Sheilo Faircloth, Gulf Winds Director of Community Relations Frank Giammaria, Gulf Winds Atmore Branch Manager Sha Gilchrist, Gulf Winds EVP of Member Experience Ashley Jansky, Gulf Winds VP of Regional Sales Lee Ann Allen, Main Street Atmore Executive Director Niki Becton and Main Street Atmore Treasurer Dale Ash.
utv44.com
"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
ssrnews.com
Consultant Recommended $3.45M Reduction in Santa Rosa Schools’ ESE Department
Santa Rosa County School District in February 2021 received a report from a Sarasota consultant, advising the district eliminate roughly 93 positions in the ESE department. “While the reviewer recognizes annual shifts may lead to further financial reductions, it should be noted that the recommendations and proposed personnel changes could potentially save Santa Rosa County School Board $3,450,000 and enhance revenues,” stated Consultant Bambi Lockman.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
Gulf Shores close to awarding $19.2M for Waterway East work
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is poised to award the bid for improvements along Waterway East Boulevard from State Route 59 to the proposed new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway to Asphalt Services for $19.2 million. The council will discuss the bid at an Oct....
Orange Beach ready to let freedom ring at second annual festival
With the start of fall comes festival season and it kicks off this weekend in Orange Beach with Freedom Fest.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile’s cash-for-trash program is ‘amazing,’ homeless advocate says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Picking up trash along Howells Ferry Road this week, Paul Carroll stopped to contemplate where he was and where he had been just a short time ago. The Mobile man had hit rock bottom, losing his career and his home. “It’s from addiction, pretty much, alcoholism,”...
utv44.com
Orange Beach flu outbreak prompts concerns from Baldwin County doctors
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A flu outbreak in Orange Beach has led to hundreds of student absences, which are now raising concerns about an increase of influenza in Baldwin County. Roughly 252 Orange Beach City Schools students are out sick; about 21% of the school system's estimated population...
WKRG
Smiles Behind The Shield: A surprise pep rally for the Daphne Police officer who changes students’ lives
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students and staff teamed up for one of our biggest Smiles Behind the Shield surprises yet. For this Smiles Behind the Shield Award, WKRG News 5 went to a pep rally at Daphne Middle School, but not even all of the students were in on this surprise.
Family celebrates end of child’s cancer treatment thanks to dog donation in Robertsdale
ROBERTSDALE, (WKRG) — A seven-year-old boy in Robertsdale finishes the fight of his life and now celebrates with a new dog. Cullen McKinney recently completed cancer treatment, three years after a life-changing diagnosis. We were there Sunday when he met his new dog Maverick for the first time. He’s a boy of few words with […]
Bay Minette 1st responders tackle large trash fire at Baldwin Co. Solid Waste
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — You might see giant clouds of smoke near the heart of Bay Minette Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post made at about 9:45 Saturday morning, first responders are on the scene of a large trash pile fire at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholasville Road. That’s […]
utv44.com
'We know the time will come' when we need help - Local Alabama Power crews head to Georgia
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — “We know the time will come” when we need help. The images we've seen so far from Ian have been shocking and catastrophic. And though Ian is not the storm it used to be, those now in its sites are worried. And that...
slantmagazine.com
Descendant Review: The Weight of Water
With Descendant, filmmaker Margaret Brown finds poetry where most would see the opportunity for a polemic. Her nonfiction bricolage remains firmly anchored in the fight against injustice in the neighborhood of Africatown on the outskirts of Mobile, Alabama. The film joins the community as they brace to learn the long-awaited waterlogged whereabouts of the Clotilda, the last slave ship to America that brought their ancestors here.
WKRG
Men’s Health with Dr. Terry
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Urologist Dr. William Terry Jr., M.D. from USA Health University Urology to discuss men’s health. What role does heart health play in men’s health?. What roles do other health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes,...
Mobile Christian forced to forfeit 4 wins this season due to ineligible player
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Christian High School Football will forfeit its four wins so far this season after a player was ruled ineligible. The Class 3A, Region 1 No. 8-ranked Leopards move to 0-6 on the season, 0-3 in region play. Head Coach Ronnie Cottrell’s team was 4-2, 3-0 through the first six weeks […]
Alt 101.7
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
utv44.com
Aaronville residents raise concerns over Foley Housing Authority demolition site
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents in the Aaronville community are raising concerns over a demolition site on Foley Housing Authority property, which they claim is spewing dust into their neighborhood. Piles of rubble are all that remain of what once was Section 8 housing by the Foley Housing Authority...
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
