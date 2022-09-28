ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Temporary Outreach Center Swept Away By Hurricane Ian Storm Surge In Florida

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
Images and videos from the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Ian have started to surface and will for the coming days.

The monster storm made landfall as a strong Category 4 storm Wednesday in southwestern Florida.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, “As Hurricane Ian moves through our area, we are starting to see a glimpse of the damage it has done.”

“Earlier today, the temporary outreach center on Fort Myers Beach became disconnected from its foundation and was swept away by the large storm surge,” said LCSO.

“We are devastated by the damage done in our county and know this is only the beginning of what will continue to unfold,” they added.

A video of the outreach center can be seen below and sadly, this is only the beginning.

Related
Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida's southwest coast

Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
Florida's Long Road To Recovery

Millions of people without electricity, hundreds rescued from hard-hit areas and a death toll that’s expected to climb — Hurricane Ian left in its wake seemingly incalculable damage as the heavy lift of recovery begins. In a seldom-seen show of cooperation, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration
WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
