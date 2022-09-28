Temporary Outreach Center Swept Away By Hurricane Ian Storm Surge In Florida

Images and videos from the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Ian have started to surface and will for the coming days.

The monster storm made landfall as a strong Category 4 storm Wednesday in southwestern Florida.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, “As Hurricane Ian moves through our area, we are starting to see a glimpse of the damage it has done.”

“Earlier today, the temporary outreach center on Fort Myers Beach became disconnected from its foundation and was swept away by the large storm surge,” said LCSO.

“We are devastated by the damage done in our county and know this is only the beginning of what will continue to unfold,” they added.

A video of the outreach center can be seen below and sadly, this is only the beginning.

