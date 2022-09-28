SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Sean Tucker ran for three touchdowns and a career-high 232 yards, Garrett Shrader threw for one score and ran for another, and Syracuse defeated Wagner 59-0 on Saturday to remain unbeaten. With the win, the Orange moved to 5-0, the program’s first 5-0 start since 1987 when Syracuse went 11-0 in the regular season. The shutout was SU’s first since 2019 against Liberty. “I’m excited for the young men to be 5-0. I’ve got to recall whether I’ve been (5-0) or not. For the young men, it’s exciting. They haven’t played perfect football, but their record is still perfect and now they get an opportunity to do some exciting stuff,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. “It doesn’t mean they will, but it does mean we have a chance.” “It’s a great feeling, especially with where we’re at in the season,” Shrader said. “I’m proud of the team and where we’re at. We can’t get complacent. We have an exciting part of the schedule coming up.”

