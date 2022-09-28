Read full article on original website
Senior Day at Oktoberfest 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism pulled out all the stops Thursday morning and early afternoon for area elders at Oktoberfest Senior Day, celebrated at the Festhalle. With wooden tables and folding chairs filling the outdoor event space during the cool morning, many seniors opted to find places to sit in the sunshine while others warmed up by cutting a rug. Cullman County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Gerry Marchman, along with several people from their office made their way through the crowd greeting familiar faces and making new friends. Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons was all smiles and in...
‘We’re just saturating the place with prayer’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of Spring Hill Baptist Church, along with members from several other churches, will be at Depot Park Saturday at 8 a.m. for a peaceful prayer walk. Members will walk along the streets in small groups. Spring Hill Pastor Terry Blankenship said, “We’re just saturating the place with prayer.” Blankenship said he was recently notified by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson that the group would not be able to gather at the park for any demonstration as it is currently fenced and locked with gates not opening until 9 a.m. However, after discussing the...
WAAY-TV
Chestnut Grove Elementary school student celebrated after finishing 2 years of chemotherapy
One elementary school in Decatur is celebrating the life of one of its own. Chestnut Grove Elementary held a parade for Darcy Speegle on Friday to celebrate her last day of chemotherapy. That was special day was Sept. 22. For the past 934 days, Speegle was receiving treatment for Leukemia.
Families still have no headstones after two years
Anita Crow and Pat Little said they are looking for closure after months of waiting for Burningtree Memorial Gardens to lay headstones on their husbands' graves. Cemetery management has promised Crow and Little the markers would be placed for months, but they are still waiting.
Alabama college instructor on leave after calling for ‘you-know-what’ rally to end local pride event
An Alabama college history instructor is on administrative leave after comments she made calling for a rally by the "you-know-what" to halt a LGBTQ pride event scheduled to be held in Cullman next month.
Florence animal shelter hosts fundraiser to help injured animals
Chloe's Fund is a nonprofit organization that helps take care of shelter animals with severe medical needs.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike
Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
Franklin County Times
PHOTOS: Russellville Homecoming Court
The Russellville High School Homecoming Court includes Kenley Lynch, Myriam Elena Garcia, Jenna Claire Whitfield, Jaiden RayLynn Calvert, Kara Beth Moore, Silvie Miller, Olivia Gann, Melanie Trejo, Hannah Figueroa, Allie Scott, Bailey Bishop, Madilyn Calderon and Ashlee Moon, with escorts Emmanuel Villegas, Logan White, Yamilson Velasquez, Brandt Cummings, Daniel Askew, EJ Jones, Brayden Spurgeon, Brayden Malone, Zain Holland, Raymond España, Jared Davis, Braxton Hipps and Brodie Vandiver.
WHNT-TV
Talk of the Valley: Cullman Oktoberfest
Jaime Kirk, the Oktoberfest Programs and Events Coordinator talked with Blair Davis about Cullman’s rich German history, founded by German immigrants. In celebration of the city’s history, Oktoberfest is held from September 29th through October 1st, a family-friendly event complete with German crafts, food, and German beer. All...
Downtown Grill is back: ‘We hope the community will love it as much as we do’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s popular Downtown Grill is back, a little more than year since a fire shut the restaurant down. Owners Justin and Sara Lee experienced a complete loss of their business last fall when an electrical fire in the Grill’s kitchen claimed the staple restaurant in Cullman known for great wings in a family atmosphere. “The fire happened around 4 a.m. on Sept. 2 of 2021,” said Sara Lee. “Thankfully, no one was there, but it was a total loss for us and it’s taken a year to bring the restaurant back from the ground up. What you’ll see now...
Hunters commended for cooperation at CWD meeting
By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources One of the messages the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division wanted to convey last week at the CWD (chronic wasting disease) public meeting in Florence was to thank Alabama hunters for their response during the 2021-2022 […]
lavacacountytoday.com
Moulton PD answers 744 calls during month of August 2022
August was a busy month for the Moulton Police Department, with 744 calls logged, 26 citations written, and 58 written warnings issued, six of those citations were for truck ordinance violations of the city truck route. “I’m very fortunate to have our local citizens call me when they see a...
Addison crowns 1-year old Saige Hall homecoming princess
ADDISON, Ala. – Sept. 16, 2022, was a special night in Addison. It was homecoming, and the Bulldogs took on Waterloo, but that wasn’t the highlight of the evening. After the homecoming court was announced, 1-year-old Saige Hall, who is battling stage 3 kidney cancer, was crowned homecoming princess. According to her mom, Sadie Hall, there was not a dry eye in sight. “When we got the call saying that the senior class wanted to honor her in a big way, I never would’ve guessed this is what they had planned. There were honestly no words, just tears. We just felt...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County employees receive a pay increase
A salary increase is on the way for Lauderdale County employees. The Lauderdale County Commission passed a budget this week that includes a $2,000 pay increase for its employees. Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus was pleased to share that his nearly 350 county employees will receive a salary bump....
Alabama Court of Appeals upholds former Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely's conviction
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was convicted of two felonies in 2021: Theft of Property in the First Degree and Use of Official or Office for Personal Gain. Now, the Alabama Court of Appeals has upheld that conviction. Alabama Attorney Steve Marshall said of...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Rattlesnake Saloon
Dinner with a view takes on a whole new meaning at the Rattlesnake Saloon in Tuscumbia. It's a place where the song "She'll be coming 'round the Mountain" really is appropriate. Maybe it's because you literally come down a mountain when you head to your table. "Next thing you know,...
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
bjhspatriotpages.com
Madison Street Festival: It’s Fall, Y’all!
It’s finally fall, the cooler weather is starting to roll in, the trees’ leaves are starting to change to warm colors, but best of all, we have the Madison Street Festival! The community is excited for the festival’s return after it was canceled in recent years. The...
Pet of the Week: Ruby Tuesday
CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Ruby Ruby is a blue heeler and approximately 3 years old. True to her breed, Ruby is an extremely intelligent girl with medium to high energy. Heelers are a working breed, and, understandably, Ruby is struggling with life at the shelter without having room to run at leisure. The devoted Ruby is certain to leave you in stitches with her antics, and her sweet demeanor has her relishing in attention. She is a true people’s dog who is entertained by her toys and cooling off in the kiddie pool. The alert girl loves the sound of her own voice and can’t wait to be your new best friend and outdoor buddy. Ruby’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WAFF
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone Co. sheriff’s appeal
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals announced its decision on nearly 60 cases. One of those cases was that of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. On Friday afternoon the Alabama Court of Appeals denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit...
