We have made a return to region play for much of Tennessee high school football teams across the state for Week 7 of the 2022 TSSAA regular season. The Nashville area's top game is Oakland (5-0, 2-0 Region 4-6A) traveling to Blackman (5-1, 2-0). The winner is in the driver's seat for the region title and top seed from the league for the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs. Oakland is the two-time defending Class 6A state champion and...
Thursday night, Murfreesboro Riverdale, let by Tennessee commit Caleb Herring beat Siegel High School 21-7 running Riverdale’s record to 4-3 For the four star Herring it was senior night and he had a couple of special guests in attendance Thursday night including his future head coach, Josh Heupel, who stopped by before heading to the west coast to see quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava.
Just ahead of their big matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge, it appears that the Tennessee Vols have converted a celebrity Tigers fan into a UT fan. Celeb podcaster and standup comedian Theo Von, a former LSU student who rose to fame as a member of the Road Rules cast on MTV, was randomly on the sidelines last week for the Vols’ win against the Florida Gators.
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel and quarterback coach Joey Halzle traveled all the way to California to check out their future quarterback, Warren High School five-star prospect Nico Iamaleava. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound signal-caller didn't disappoint. Iamaleava threw long touchdown ...
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
