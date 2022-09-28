Read full article on original website
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
birminghamtimes.com
Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic
As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community. Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
Nick Saban featured in O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center’s new PSA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Breast Cancer Awareness month is just a few days away and many hospitals are highlighting the importance of early detection and treatment. Cancer impacts all of us in one way or another, but there is a great resource for cancer patients and their families right here in downtown Birmingham. The O’Neal […]
Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham sends hurricane relief to sister hospital in Jacksonville, Florida
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The devastation is being felt far and wide across parts of Florida, and that includes problems at local hospitals. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell says around nine hospitals are completely without water. Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham says reasons like this are why they’ve sent a full emergency […]
wbrc.com
Car wrecks into Birmingham building, driver taken to hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a car was driven into a building Thursday evening, September 29, 2022. The incident happened at 68th Place North and 1st Avenue North. When police arrived, they say several people were trying to get the driver out of the automobile, but...
birminghamtimes.com
MAX Transit Looking to Hire Operators, $1,200 Bonus Included
Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is hiring operators for the MAX and Birmingham Xpress (BX) transit lines and will hold on-site interviews beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, October 14 at the BJCTA Intermodal facility. A $1,200 sign-on bonus is available to new operators with conditions that apply. “BJCTA, like many...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic
The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
birminghamtimes.com
Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham
Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
wbrc.com
Abrams Elementary School evacuates following fire in Bessemer area
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff are OK, but they had to evacuate J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer Wednesday, September 28, 2022, because of a fire in the area. The fire started at a plant near the school. The school was not on fire. The school is located on 23rd St. N.
‘Astronomical rate’: More people have died from a fatal overdose than COVID-19 in Nashville
According to the Metro Nashville Health Department, since the beginning of the COVID-19 Outbreak in March of 2020, more people have died from a suspected fatal overdose.
hooversun.com
New pastor settles in at Prince of Peace
About two years ago, the Rev. John Fallon, the pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, called the Rev. Jon Chalmers, who was pastor at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Birmingham, and asked him what he thought about coming to Prince of Peace. Chalmers said he thought Fallon was...
hooversun.com
Two Hoover polling sites split due to congestion
More than 7,000 voters in Hoover will have a new polling place for the Nov. 8 general election, according to the Jefferson County Board of Registrars. The county is splitting two Hoover polling places that now have too many people voting in a single location, said Barry Stephenson, chairman of the Board of Registrars. Those sites are the Hoover Recreation Center and Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
Police Investigating Wednesday Threat at Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools
A threat was made at Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Wednesday afternoon, marking the fourth threat made to a Tuscaloosa City School in the last three weeks. The TMS campus houses both an elementary school and a middle school. According to a TCS spokeswoman, the threat was made by a student during...
WSMV
Law enforcement pushes for safety on Briley Parkway with “Operation Roundabout”
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Recently as of Wednesday Briley Parkway, has had a number of state troopers out and about. The troopers have been out there for an initiative called Operation Roundabout, executed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Metro Nashville Police Department. “Those of us that have been in...
wbrc.com
Dog burned in house fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog suffered burns in a house fire in Birmingham Tuesday, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service. BFRS crews fought the fire at 1605 Bush Blvd at 12:41 p.m. Firefighters said a woman and her dog were inside. They both made it out, but the dog...
wdhn.com
Aaron Brewer died outside his Alabama high school. His parents want to ensure no other child is left behind.
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – He carried an index card with him. On it, 16-year-old Aaron Brewer had summed up his view of the world: “If everyone looked for the lost, no one would have to be found.”. But on a hot March afternoon, Aaron had been lost. After...
‘We are in terror’: Trussville parents angry over school system ‘mismanagement’ of student ‘death notebook’
Parents of Trussville high school students, including several whose children were named in a “death notebook,” voiced their frustration Tuesday night at what they called the school system’s “mismanagement” of the threat. “Our lives have been turned upside down,” said one mother who said her...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works considering rate increase of 8.3% for 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is considering raising rates by an average of 8.3% for 2023, but the rate increases could be much higher for some customers if the Board approves the recommendations of consultants and the BWWB staff presented to the Board’s Finance Committee Wednesday.
‘Is this a good idea?’: Metro Council member questions $50 million plan addressing homelessness
Nashville's $50 million plan to address homelessness in the city, comes up for a vote next week.
ironcity.ink
Stars align for Carraway redevelopment: Neighbors happy to see buildings torn down, gutted
Demolition is underway at the former Physicians Medical Center Carraway Hospital campus Sept. 1. Nine buildings have been slated for demolition at the heavily vandalized property. Additional areas of the campus are slated to be refurbished as part of The Star at Uptown redevelopment project. For 14 years, people living...
