More than 7,000 voters in Hoover will have a new polling place for the Nov. 8 general election, according to the Jefferson County Board of Registrars. The county is splitting two Hoover polling places that now have too many people voting in a single location, said Barry Stephenson, chairman of the Board of Registrars. Those sites are the Hoover Recreation Center and Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

HOOVER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO