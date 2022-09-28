Read full article on original website
Drug recall: These supplements are secretly hiding erectile dysfunction drugs
Wonder Pill is the latest dietary supplement subject to a recall after testing found the medicine contains an undeclared erectile dysfunction drug. The drug in question is tadalafil, an ingredient that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Tadalafil, the generic name for Cialis, is part of a family of drugs called phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. The drug can interact with other medications that customers might take to treat heart illness, leading to potentially fatal side effects.
MedicalXpress
Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
msn.com
These 11 Vitamin K-Rich Foods Are Key for Healthy Bones and So Easy To Add to Meals
Everyone knows that a balanced diet full of vitamins and minerals is key to a healthy lifestyle. But you seem to hear about some vitamins more than others—like how vitamin C can boost your immune system and vitamin D helps build healthy bones. Well, vitamin K is equally important. It aids in blood clotting and helps with bone formation.
scitechdaily.com
New Game-Changing Obesity Drug Dramatically Reduces Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes is reduced by more than half by weekly injections of the new obesity drug Wegovy (semaglutide). This is according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (September 19-23). Semaglutide...
Opinion: Nutrition Labels Could Move to the Front of Food Packaging
It's no secret the Food and Drug Administration's regulations are arguably subjective: that's why so many consumers are fed up. In an effort to encourage transparency, the FDA has proposed rules to put the nutrition labels on the front of the packaging—just to ensure that customers see exactly what is inside of whatever they are purchasing immediately. This proposal is part of President Biden's 44-page plan to end hunger and diet-related diseases by 2030.
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
Drinking a glass of milk a day ‘slashes your risk of killer type 2 diabetes’
A GLASS of milk a day slashes diabetes risk by ten per cent, research reveals. Experts found moderate dairy consumption helps protect against the condition, which affects almost five million Brits. One theory is that it contains key nutrients that boost the body’s ability to process sugar. But researchers...
msn.com
Study Finds Ultra-Processed Foods Like Frozen Meals and Soda Lead to Cancer
Two new large research studies found that ultra-processed foods can increase the risk for colorectal cancer, premature death, and heart disease. The first study found men who ate in the top fifth of ultra-processed food consumption had a 29% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. The second study found that...
FDA wants new definition of ‘healthy’ food
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It says “healthy,” so it must be good for you, right? Putting the word on items can have a huge positive impact when it comes time for someone to buy an item. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognizes that as well as the need to make sure people […]
cohaitungchi.com
What Can I Eat to Keep My Blood Sugar and Cholesterol Low?
Q: My blood test shows prediabetes and a cholesterol score of 208 mg/dl (5.4 mmol/l). I’m finding it difficult to know what to eat because the recommended diets for these conditions seem contrary. For example, fruit is said to be acceptable on a low-cholesterol diet but not on a low-blood-sugar one, while meat is the opposite. How can I balance this out?
newfoodmagazine.com
FDA considers changing rule on “healthy” label
The FDA is considering updating the nutrient content claim “healthy” definition on food labels to reduce diet related diseases in the US. The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a proposed rule to redefine the nutrient content claim “healthy” on food and beverage products. The...
FDA redefines what can be labeled 'healthy': Salmon is in, white bread is not
The Food and Drug Administration is redefining its antiquated criteria for what packaged food can be labeled as "healthy," allowing salmon, olive oil, nuts and seeds, and water to qualify. To meet the new definition, such edible items need to have a minimum "amount of food from at least one...
msn.com
Let's Stop Thinking White Rice Is Unhealthy
There are some foods, like wonderful avocados and crunchy kale, that are widely lauded as nutritional goldmines. Then there are the plant-based foods that are more open to debate, like everyone's favorite potatoes and pickles. (For the record, both boast their own nutritional benefits.) White rice is another that many...
If it's marked healthy, is it really healthy? White House works to disclose deceptive food labels
Grocery store aisles are filled with products that say "healthy" on the package, but labels on the outside don't always tell the truth about what's on the inside.
msn.com
Calabash: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more
Slide 1 of 6: Benefits by Jacomie NelCalabash is called the miracle fruit as it is believed that it can cure some diseases and even cancer. There is little evidence to support this statement but calabash does contain the flavonoid, antiangiogenesis, which is effective in decreasing the spread of tumor cells in the body by disabling the transport of nutrients towards cancerous cells.Calabash fruit has a blood lowering effect on blood glucose level when tested on animals. It might help to reduce blood glucose levels in people with diabetes.→ Calabash: How much is too much? Experts weigh in.→ Love Calabash? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
KGUN 9
Advocates calling for health warnings on the front of food packages
There's a new push to mandate labels that health risks like high sugar or saturated fat are flagged on the front of packaged food. Nutrition advocates are petitioning the Food and Drug Administration to make this change. It's an issue that's expected to come up this Wednesday at the White...
Food Beast
The Food and Drug Administration Plans to Redefine 'Healthy' for Packaged Foods
On Thursday, the FDA published a proposal to update the current definition for the term “healthy.” Considered an “implied nutrient content claim,” the FDA wants to ensure the term healthy is consistent with current nutrition science and federal dietary guidance, especially Dietary Guidelines for Americans, with respect to how consumers can maintain healthy dietary practices.
The FDA’s new definition of ‘healthy’ could make grocery shopping easier
What does the term “healthy” actually mean? The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced this week that it is proposing a new definition of “healthy" to better reflect current nutrition science. The agency announced new nutritional criteria that a product must meet to use the “healthy” claim on packaging, and is researching potential symbols to add to the front of packages that could simplify for consumers which foods can help “build healthy dietary patterns.”
cohaitungchi.com
Is Oatmeal Good for People Living with Diabetes?
Oatmeal is often hailed as a great breakfast option and you might have been told that oatmeal is especially good for people living with diabetes. You are reading: Which oats is good for diabetes | Is Oatmeal Good for People Living with Diabetes?. But is that really true? Is oatmeal...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Cholesterol?
According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
