sanatogapost.com
New State Park Planned for Chester County
HARRISBURG PA – Chester County residents are expected to have access in slightly more than three years to a newly designated state park, located east of Lewisville and which abuts a portion of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022). A more than...
500-plus miles of road opened in state forests across Pennsylvania
Deep interior spots in state forests across the state are now more easily accessed on roads normally closed to motorized travel but opened during Pennsylvania’s deer-hunting seasons. More than 533 miles of those normally closed roads, in 18 of the state’s 20 state forest districts, have been opened, according...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following places.
therecord-online.com
Fall, Winter trout stocking to begin October 3!
HARRISBURG, PA – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
Montgomery County is holding a free name change clinic to help trans and nonbinary residents
Montgomery County is offering a free clinic with pro-bono lawyers to assist in legal name changes. The clinic is Montgomery County’s first — meant to help members of the transgender, non-binary, and gender nonconforming communities in what is normally a complex, expensive, and taxing process. The clinic will...
Pennsylvania Governor spent $45 million to add three new state parks this week
If you enjoy visiting Pennsylvania's state parks for fun, leisure, or recreation, you may be interested to learn that Governor Tom Wolf just added three new state parks to Pennsylvania's park system this week. Read on to learn more.
“Notably vivid fall season’ could be coming: Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report
Although trees across most of Pennsylvania in the first week of October will be showing no or little evidence of the approaching fall-foliage season, a “notably vivid fall season” may be just around the corner, according to today’s first Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Central Pa. Planned Parenthood clinics see increase in out-state-patients
This story originally appeared on WITF. Before the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the federal constitutional right to abortion and abortion became illegal or more restricted in many states, York’s Planned Parenthood clinic tended to see one or two out-of-state patients a month, according to clinic manager Wendy Leonhart. But...
Boil water advisory for part of Montgomery County
Pennsylvania American Water said people in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, as well as a section of Norristown, must boil water intended for drinking or cooking.
echo-pilot.com
Steelhead fishing will draw big crowds to Pennsylvania's Lake Erie tributaries this fall
The wait is all but over. Chromers. Silver bullets. Ghosts. Whatever your nickname for steelhead, the large rainbow trout are swimming into the Lake Erie tributaries now and anglers from around the country, even the world, are looking forward to some of the best fishing action Pennsylvania has to offer.
Pennsylvania is getting 3 new state parks, including one in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is getting three new state parks -- one of which is in York County. On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the locations for the three new parks that he’s adding to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. The $45 million investment will create new...
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania fire departments receive federal grants
WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Seven fire departments in Central Pennsylvania are receiving federal grant funding totaling over $834,000. Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced the funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Award worth $834,081.88. The following fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District...
Pennsylvania spending $45M to establish 3 new state parks
Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials were set to announce Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre...
Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks
The Wolf administration announced in July that there would be three additions to the commonwealth’s state park system, bringing the total number of state parks from 121 to 124, but at the time, details about the locations of the parks were not yet public. The post Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania Begins Plan To Switch To Renewable Energy
There is no doubt that renewable energy is the future of our civilization. Recognizing this, Pennsylvania is taking steps to emerge as a leader in clean energy. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, has announced that the DCNR will use 100% renewable energy by 2030.
PECO invests millions to strengthen grid in Chester County, Pa.
PECO, Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, is making a multimillion-dollar investment in Chester County to modernize and harden the electric grid to prevent customer outages this year. Over the longer term, PECO plans ... Read More » The post PECO invests millions to strengthen grid in Chester County, Pa. appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
A 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. It may be the first of its kind in Montgomery County
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A new 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. The 45-bed shelter might also be...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
abc27.com
Lancaster County woman scammed out of $10,000
PENN TOWNSHIP LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was scammed out of $10,000 by someone she believed was a part of a glam metal band. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the woman claimed she allegedly was the victim of a fraud scheme and lost over $10,000 over the internet.
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
WHYY
Comments / 2