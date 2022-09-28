ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
sanatogapost.com

New State Park Planned for Chester County

HARRISBURG PA – Chester County residents are expected to have access in slightly more than three years to a newly designated state park, located east of Lewisville and which abuts a portion of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022). A more than...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Fall, Winter trout stocking to begin October 3!

​HARRISBURG, PA – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Chester County, PA
Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
PennLive.com

“Notably vivid fall season’ could be coming: Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report

Although trees across most of Pennsylvania in the first week of October will be showing no or little evidence of the approaching fall-foliage season, a “notably vivid fall season” may be just around the corner, according to today’s first Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Central Pa. Planned Parenthood clinics see increase in out-state-patients

This story originally appeared on WITF. Before the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the federal constitutional right to abortion and abortion became illegal or more restricted in many states, York’s Planned Parenthood clinic tended to see one or two out-of-state patients a month, according to clinic manager Wendy Leonhart. But...
YORK, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
abc27.com

Central Pennsylvania fire departments receive federal grants

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Seven fire departments in Central Pennsylvania are receiving federal grant funding totaling over $834,000. Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced the funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Award worth $834,081.88. The following fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Areas#Invasive Species#Land Management#The National Park Service
WHYY

Pennsylvania spending $45M to establish 3 new state parks

Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials were set to announce Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Begins Plan To Switch To Renewable Energy

There is no doubt that renewable energy is the future of our civilization. Recognizing this, Pennsylvania is taking steps to emerge as a leader in clean energy. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, has announced that the DCNR will use 100% renewable energy by 2030.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County woman scammed out of $10,000

PENN TOWNSHIP LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was scammed out of $10,000 by someone she believed was a part of a glam metal band. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the woman claimed she allegedly was the victim of a fraud scheme and lost over $10,000 over the internet.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy