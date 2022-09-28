ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Labor Dept. watchdog: More than $45B in insurance fraud claimed during pandemic

By Alexandra Limon
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fs07f_0iE8jJpC00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A government watchdog office says 1,000 people have been charged with unemployment insurance fraud for claims filed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The labor department’s inspector general says there’s been more than $45 billion in potential unemployment insurance fraud since the pandemic hit.

Senator Rick Scott (D-Fla.) says the government is to blame and Drake Hagner, visiting professor at George Washington Law, agrees.

“The amount of fraud is definitely surprising,” Hagner said. “What we really have seen is that our state workforce agencies have been under-prepared to respond to a crisis of this kind.”

“You should be furious with your government,” Scott added.

Old computer systems mean unemployment offices cant easily detect fraud, like when claims are filed in multiple states or when they’re filed under the identity of someone who’s in prison or deceased.

The issues with stolen identities impacted low-income workers most because if they had their identities stolen, they were unable to easily fix the problem — many state unemployment systems aren’t compatible with mobile devices.

Scott recognizes the problem but says there are other issues to fix before dedicating dollars to updating computer systems, and Hagner says ultimately states will need federal funding to fix the unemployment systems to prevent future fraud.

“We should have been looking all along at who is taking advantage of the system,” Hagner said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WLNS

Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
JACKSON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Scott
Person
George Washington
WLNS

Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Michigan receives $1M to renovate veteran homes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s sect of Habitat for Humanity just got a handsome amount of money to help make veteran’s homes more accessible. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs gave $1 million to Habitat of Humanity of Michigan. “There is no one more deserving of […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Dept#Mobile Device#Labor Dept
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Dansville man dies in Ingham Co. car crash

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 52-year-old man from Dansville is dead after a crash on Dakin Road in Ingham Township. The man, who has not been named, was traveling near Clark Road when he crashed into a tree. There were no passengers in his car. The crash is under investigation and anyone with information […]
DANSVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Public Health
WLNS

WLNS

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy