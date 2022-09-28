Read full article on original website
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
designdevelopmenttoday.com
ENG Opens New Fabrication Facility In Brookshire, Texas
ENG, a provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the traditional and green energy sectors, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) certified fabrication facility in Brookshire, Texas. This facility, an addition to ENG's ASME certified fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas, will add capacity...
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
Kirby Ice House opens in The Woodlands, sporting largest bar in Texas
Kirby Ice House opened at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, on Sept. 27. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) New bar Kirby Ice House, which sports the largest bar in Texas at 141 feet, opened Sept. 27 at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands. According to a news release from public relations...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Heights Boulevard gem on market for $2M; See inside home bedecked with stained glass
HOUSTON – One of the great joys of living in Houston is a walk down Heights Boulevard, looking at all the grand homes lining the well-known thoroughfare. Now, one of those gems -- on a double lot -- is for sale. The 1889 stunner at 1824 Heights Boulevard is...
Click2Houston.com
Meet the Sugar Land Woman Who Had a Generator Installed In Just 9 Days
HOUSTON – Pam Liedy is a first responder. She can’t leave town when disaster hits which is why a generator is a must for her home, and she found one fast with Generator Industries. Dennis Hart is Lead design Consultant with Generator Industries. He says customers should expect...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
blackchronicle.com
Only World War Surviving Battleship Raising Sinking Concerns – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
It’s the one surviving battleship that served in each world wars, having fought in Europe throughout World War I and towards the Nazis and the Japanese Army throughout World War II. But the best problem lately for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at occasions compelled staff to pump out about 2,000 gallons of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
United Airlines cuts Houston international flight as it trims schedule
The Chicago-based carrier is dropping four cities from its network as part of a 12-route readjustment.
How Houston Eats: ABC13's Rita Garcia on pregnancy cravings and missing margaritas
The morning news personality and Houston foodie shares it all.
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure
HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
Texas Is Home To 2 Of The Best Korean Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Korean restaurants in America.
Tacos y Más: A brisket-Mexican food combo that draws crowds to north Houston
La Cruda Brand BBQ partners with Manuel's for weekend-only smoked brisket enchiladas and more.
spacecityweather.com
A candid view on installing a whole-home generator in 2022
Like some of you I am sure, being stuck in a cold house with my wife, kids, and mother-in-law in the middle of the February 2021 freeze was the tipping point for us. It was time to get a generator. Also like many of you as a result of the pandemic, we were in the middle of reassessing our living decisions and space needs around that same time. It was not until summer 2021 that we decided to move to West U and started exploring a generator for our new home.
papercitymag.com
Maserati’s New Swoon-Worthy SUV Roars Into Houston For an Early Sneak Peek
Guests at Helfman Maserati inspect the new Maserati Grecale. (Photo by Camille Simmons) PC Moment: The Houston Maserati dealership was one of a select number of stops across 14 states for the introduction of the Italian automaker’s newest addition — the Maserati Grecale. All three iterations of the midsize SUV were on display. The Grecale GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of 296-horsepower; the Grecale Modena with a four-cylinder mild hybrid 325-horsepower engine; and the Grecale Trofeo powered by a high-performance 523-horsepower V6 based on the automaker’s MC20 Nettuno engine.
Niko Niko's announces new location coming to The Woodlands
Niko Niko's is anticipating to open within the next year in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Niko Niko's) Houston-based Greek restaurant Niko Niko's announced it will be expanding into The Woodlands in 2023 at 922 Lake Front Circle, The Woodlands. Niko Niko's owner Dimitri Fetokakis said the location plans to be open...
Texas man sets fire to his pickup truck outside of a Buc-ee's in Freeport
Not your average Buc-ee's pit stop.
New 2,000-home community breaks ground off FM 1314 in Conroe
Shea Homes' development team celebrated the groundbreaking of Evergreen, a new 740-acre community coming to Conroe. (Courtesy Total PR) Builder and developer Shea Homes broke ground on a 740-acre community named Evergreen at the northwest corner of FM 1314 and Hwy. 242 in the Conroe area, the firm announced in a Sept. 28 news release. The community is slated to include 2,000 homes at build-out with home sales beginning in spring 2023 by builders Shea Homes, Chesmar Homes and Perry Homes, according to the release.
Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items
The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
What if Hurricane Ian hit Houston? Damage from storms surge would be seen miles inland
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
Costco files permits for location in Tomball
Costco filed permits for a store and fuel station at the northeast corner of Hwy. 249 and Holderrieth Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Costco Wholesale) Costco is planning a store and fuel station at the northeast corner of Hwy. 249 and Holderrieth Road in Tomball next year, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
