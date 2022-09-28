ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

designdevelopmenttoday.com

ENG Opens New Fabrication Facility In Brookshire, Texas

ENG, a provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the traditional and green energy sectors, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) certified fabrication facility in Brookshire, Texas. This facility, an addition to ENG's ASME certified fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas, will add capacity...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
blackchronicle.com

Only World War Surviving Battleship Raising Sinking Concerns – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

It’s the one surviving battleship that served in each world wars, having fought in Europe throughout World War I and towards the Nazis and the Japanese Army throughout World War II. But the best problem lately for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at occasions compelled staff to pump out about 2,000 gallons of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure

HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

A candid view on installing a whole-home generator in 2022

Like some of you I am sure, being stuck in a cold house with my wife, kids, and mother-in-law in the middle of the February 2021 freeze was the tipping point for us. It was time to get a generator. Also like many of you as a result of the pandemic, we were in the middle of reassessing our living decisions and space needs around that same time. It was not until summer 2021 that we decided to move to West U and started exploring a generator for our new home.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Maserati’s New Swoon-Worthy SUV Roars Into Houston For an Early Sneak Peek

Guests at Helfman Maserati inspect the new Maserati Grecale. (Photo by Camille Simmons) PC Moment: The Houston Maserati dealership was one of a select number of stops across 14 states for the introduction of the Italian automaker’s newest addition — the Maserati Grecale. All three iterations of the midsize SUV were on display. The Grecale GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of 296-horsepower; the Grecale Modena with a four-cylinder mild hybrid 325-horsepower engine; and the Grecale Trofeo powered by a high-performance 523-horsepower V6 based on the automaker’s MC20 Nettuno engine.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New 2,000-home community breaks ground off FM 1314 in Conroe

Shea Homes' development team celebrated the groundbreaking of Evergreen, a new 740-acre community coming to Conroe. (Courtesy Total PR) Builder and developer Shea Homes broke ground on a 740-acre community named Evergreen at the northwest corner of FM 1314 and Hwy. 242 in the Conroe area, the firm announced in a Sept. 28 news release. The community is slated to include 2,000 homes at build-out with home sales beginning in spring 2023 by builders Shea Homes, Chesmar Homes and Perry Homes, according to the release.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items

The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Costco files permits for location in Tomball

Costco filed permits for a store and fuel station at the northeast corner of Hwy. 249 and Holderrieth Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Costco Wholesale) Costco is planning a store and fuel station at the northeast corner of Hwy. 249 and Holderrieth Road in Tomball next year, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
TOMBALL, TX

