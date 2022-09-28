ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

2d ago

The parents got what they wanted and this is the end result! The police should have never been taken out of the schools in the first place! I pray 🙏 they rethink their decision.

KRON4 News

Two shot, another injured in Oakland on International Boulevard

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot and another sustained injuries on the 900 block of International Boulevard Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said all three victims are hospitalized in stable condition. Police were called to the address of the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person injured in shooting at West Oakland BART parking lot

OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting at the West Oakland BART station parking lot Friday evening left one person with non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Officials said BART police responded to reports of a shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Oakland Police Department confirm there was a...
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
August, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Two shot near elementary school in Oakland Friday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Laurel District on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Masterson Street just after 2:15 p.m. OPD said that officers found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second victim later arrived at a […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Two gunmen fired 30 rounds during gang-related Oakland school mass shooting

OAKLAND -- A surge in gang violence led to a mass shooting that left two students, a counselor, a security guard and two others wounded at an Oakland school complex in a terrifying targeted shooting.Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters Thursday that 30 rounds ripped through the campus housing Rudsdale Continuation, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and BayTech Charter at 1 p.m. Wednesday."We have not identified the shooters or any connection to the schools," Armstrong said. "We have not made any arrests."The wounded students, the chief confirmed, were 18 or older. He did not disclose their conditions.Armstrong also noted that...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland shooting: 2 people wounded near 39th Avenue

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a shooting in the Laurel district on Friday afternoon. Two people were struck by gunfire in the area of 39th Avenue and Masterson Street shortly after 2:15 p.m., said the police department. One of the victims was treated by police and paramedics at...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

OPD Chief speaks out in aftermath of Oakland school shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the aftermath of Wednesday’s mass shooting at a school in Oakland, in which six people were injured, Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong spoke out about the incident and recent violence in the city. Do you have any updates on the suspects who are involved in this shooting?  “No, we […]
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Shooting at Oakland School Likely Gang Related

New details are unfolding in Oakland’s school shooting. Police confirm there were at least two gunmen at the King Estates campus Wednesday, firing more than 30 times. They say this is most likely gang related, but the six adults hit were apparently not the target. Two are students, one is a counselor, another is a security guard and two work on the campus. Three victims remain in the hospital. Classes are canceled through Monday.
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Armed Robbery and Carjacking Suspect Held in Lieu of $350,000 Bond

OAKLEY — An armed robbery and carjacking suspect was arrested, and a firearm confiscated from him. Johnathan R. Bordelon, a 26-year-old resident of Concord, is being held in custody in lieu of $350,000 bond. Bordelon allegedly robbed a night clerk at the AMPM convenience store and gas station at...
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Grants designed to ease unrelenting gun violence in Oakland

The gun violence in Oakland has received much attention this week after six adults were injured in a campus shooting on Wednesday. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama says community members want the city to pull together to find solutions to the problems. US Dept. of Justice recently announced gun reduction violence grants, but Oakland was not on the list for funding.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrests made in deadly stabbing in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police arrested two men this week in connection with the Sept. 18 stabbing of two people, one of whom died.Joshua Burnham, 51, and Jay Bucy, 52, both of San Francisco, were arrested, respectively, Tuesday and Wednesday on suspicion of multiple felonies, including homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and criminal conspiracy.The arrests come following an investigation into the stabbing of two people on the evening of Sept. 18, when officers responded to a 10:10 p.m. report of the incident in the 900 block of Geary Street.Upon arrival, officers found two men with apparent stab wounds and began providing medical aid to the victims before they were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died of his injuries.Police said that although an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. They urge anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

Oakland school shooting involving multiple gunmen injures 6 adults; 2 critical

OAKLAND -- A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon.The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at the King Estates complex of schools, shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based there but has no students at the site.Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the school campus and three gunmen got out and opened fire, and then they drove off. Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland school shooting prompts calls for change

OAKLAND, Calif. - In Oakland, people say to understand the violence hurting the community, you need to get out into the community. "We need more hands. We need more people of power to say let's step from behind this desk and say let me come to the problem," said James Baldwin, an East Oakland resident.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested, accused of cutting phone lines in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of cutting phone lines and fiber optic lines in a residential neighborhood, Fremont police said. Roshan Patel, 46, faces four felony counts. Throughout September, the Fremont Police Department said it has been investigating several incidents of cut phone and fiber […]
FREMONT, CA

