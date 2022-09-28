In the wake of the killing of Mahsa Amini by the hijab police (or morality police, as they prefer to call themselves), people across Iran are demonstrating against the government. They’re also turning to the internet to share information and circulate proof of the regime’s crimes. The government has responded the way it normally does in protests: by trying to limit people’s digital access. Instagram, which hosts around two million Iranian businesses, was blocked at the beginning of the current wave of protests. The same happened with WhatsApp, which is reportedly used by over 70 percent of adult Iranians, according to the Iranian Students’ Polling Agency. Add Apple’s App Store, Google’s Play Store, Skype, and LinkedIn to this list.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO