Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick Reynolds
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 6
Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 6.
WFAA
TCU Horned Frogs thrash No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners after massive day from QB Max Duggan
FORT WORTH, Texas — Have a day, Max Duggan!. The Sonny Dykes era continued its hot start after a 55-24 thrashing of No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners at home. TCU hopped out to a demanding 41-17 halftime lead, courtesy of multiple explosive plays by Duggan. Duggan accounted for three 60-plus-yard plays in the first half: a 73-yard shot to Taye Barber, a 67-yard touchdown run on a zone read keeper and a 62-yard bomb to Gunnar Henderson.
WFAA
DFW weather: Nicest weekend of fall so far!
Beautiful weather has returned to North Texas! The mornings will be cool and the afternoons will be pleasant through the weekend.
WFAA
DFW weather: Forecast for the opening weekend at the State Fair of Texas
Headed to the State Fair of Texas this weekend? The weather's looking nice.
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
WFAA
25 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Check out a show, the Cowboys or the State Fair!
DALLAS — It's still pretty hot, but it's finally starting to get cooler as we get deeper into autumn. So, it might be time to start going outside more, taking in a show or a football game. And there's plenty to check out this weekend. Here's what we got:
dallasexaminer.com
New look welcomes golfers back to historic Oak Cliff course
Mayor Eric Johnson and Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn R. Arnold will showcase new improvements and amenities recently completed at Cedar Crest Golf Course. The iconic Oak Cliff course reopens after undergoing months-long renovations that feature the addition of Legends Plaza, a homage to Walter Hagen, 1927 PGA Champion, and Charles Sifford, 1954 UGA Negro National Open Champion.
Big Tex at 70: Face-lifted and fine-tuned, the icon is ready for State Fair of Texas 2022
DALLAS — Yes, he's 70 years old. Yes, he's had a facelift or two. But with his electronics and animatronics getting one last checkup on Thursday, Big Tex is officially ready for his 2022 debut. "Big Tex is a 55-foot tall cowboy that is in love with Texas," said...
WFAA
Pinners Conference in Fort Worth
There will be over 100 hands-on classes on everything from DIY to photography, beauty, and more!. Pinners conference founder Roxanne Bennett and Project Home DIY owner Christine Glodt share what to expect. For more information, go to TX.PinnersConference.com.
Dallas Gets Massive High Tech Soccer Operation
I can honestly say I am glad this incredible operation was not in business in our region about 10 years ago. I would have spent a fortune at this place with my soccer-obsessed son. He would have begged me to let him hang out at this place for hours on...
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
October is kicking off with a bang this weekend! Art fairs and exhibits, the State Fair of Texas is opening this Friday and you have concerts at every corner. But don’t worry, we are here to help you choose where to go first. Come right in, because here’s the...
DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
CW33 NewsFix
Dirty Soda shop now has 2 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth with more coming
DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheers to… Dirty Soda? That’s right the best dirty soda shop in town now has two North Texas locations, both within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with more on the way. Swig’s two locations can be found in McKinney and Fairview; more locations are set...
blackchronicle.com
Best U.S. real estate markets: DFW dominates new list
DALLAS — It’s no secret the real estate market has been sturdy in North Texas, even when meaning a irritating shopping for course of, from booming costs to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces research and surveys for an array of financial points, launched its newest “Best Real Estate Markets” rankings this week. And 5 of the highest 11 have been right here in North Texas, together with the highest three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
blackchronicle.com
Dallas developer Tim Barton indicted, loses Turtle Creek site
DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
papercitymag.com
9 New Fort Worth Area Restaurants You Need to Know — A Funky New Back Room, Latin Street Food, Fancy Ice Cream and More
VanLeeuwen Ice Cream is churning into Fort Worth's WestBend neighborhood. And it's not the only new Fort Worth restaurant you need to know. Fall is shaping up to be a feeding frenzy with new Fort Worth restaurants popping up all around the city — and beyond. Including the bustling suburbs of Southlake and Mansfield.
papercitymag.com
A Covert New Deep Ellum Bar and a Unique Dinner Series at One of Dallas’ Most Iconic Restaurants
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
These are the best German eateries & delis around Dallas: Yelp
When it comes to food from around the world, Texas is the place to be to eat cuisines from almost every walk of life and every corner of the world. Sure, you've got the staples like barbecue and Mexican cuisine, but international eateries are plentiful across the Lone Star State.
therideronline.com
Senior Athlete Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer
After severe back pain sent senior Joy Nwokyoe to the hospital, doctors diagnosed her with stage four carcinoma. Carcinoma forms on the epithelial tissue of the body and lines most body organs, internal passageways and skin. Nwokoye runs the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes for the track team and finished third at the district meet in 2022 under the guidance and coaching of Coach Detrion Taylor.
fox4news.com
'Bright-eyed peeper' wanted for looking into homes in Plano
PLANO, Texas - Plano police need help finding a man seen peeping through the window of a home. Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road two weeks ago. The homeowner told FOX 4 he showed up on at...
