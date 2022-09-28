ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFAA

TCU Horned Frogs thrash No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners after massive day from QB Max Duggan

FORT WORTH, Texas — Have a day, Max Duggan!. The Sonny Dykes era continued its hot start after a 55-24 thrashing of No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners at home. TCU hopped out to a demanding 41-17 halftime lead, courtesy of multiple explosive plays by Duggan. Duggan accounted for three 60-plus-yard plays in the first half: a 73-yard shot to Taye Barber, a 67-yard touchdown run on a zone read keeper and a 62-yard bomb to Gunnar Henderson.
Sports
Sports
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
dallasexaminer.com

New look welcomes golfers back to historic Oak Cliff course

Mayor Eric Johnson and Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn R. Arnold will showcase new improvements and amenities recently completed at Cedar Crest Golf Course. The iconic Oak Cliff course reopens after undergoing months-long renovations that feature the addition of Legends Plaza, a homage to Walter Hagen, 1927 PGA Champion, and Charles Sifford, 1954 UGA Negro National Open Champion.
WFAA

Pinners Conference in Fort Worth

There will be over 100 hands-on classes on everything from DIY to photography, beauty, and more!. Pinners conference founder Roxanne Bennett and Project Home DIY owner Christine Glodt share what to expect. For more information, go to TX.PinnersConference.com.
CBS DFW

DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
blackchronicle.com

Best U.S. real estate markets: DFW dominates new list

DALLAS — It’s no secret the real estate market has been sturdy in North Texas, even when meaning a irritating shopping for course of, from booming costs to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces research and surveys for an array of financial points, launched its newest “Best Real Estate Markets” rankings this week. And 5 of the highest 11 have been right here in North Texas, together with the highest three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
blackchronicle.com

Dallas developer Tim Barton indicted, loses Turtle Creek site

DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
papercitymag.com

A Covert New Deep Ellum Bar and a Unique Dinner Series at One of Dallas’ Most Iconic Restaurants

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
KDAF

These are the best German eateries & delis around Dallas: Yelp

When it comes to food from around the world, Texas is the place to be to eat cuisines from almost every walk of life and every corner of the world. Sure, you've got the staples like barbecue and Mexican cuisine, but international eateries are plentiful across the Lone Star State.
therideronline.com

Senior Athlete Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer

After severe back pain sent senior Joy Nwokyoe to the hospital, doctors diagnosed her with stage four carcinoma. Carcinoma forms on the epithelial tissue of the body and lines most body organs, internal passageways and skin. Nwokoye runs the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes for the track team and finished third at the district meet in 2022 under the guidance and coaching of Coach Detrion Taylor.
fox4news.com

'Bright-eyed peeper' wanted for looking into homes in Plano

PLANO, Texas - Plano police need help finding a man seen peeping through the window of a home. Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road two weeks ago. The homeowner told FOX 4 he showed up on at...
