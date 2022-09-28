Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2024 Audi Q6 RS E-Tron spy shots: Hot electric SUV takes shape
Audi's Q6 E-Tron is yet to be revealed but already a hotter version from Audi Sport is being tested in public view. The prototype in our latest spy shots, caught testing recently at Germany's Nürburgring racetrack, is for an expected RS version of the Q6 E-Tron, a vehicle that will likely go by the name Q6 RS E-Tron. Audi Sport already offers an electric vehicle in the form of the RS E-Tron GT.
Volkswagen Golf Test Mule Spied With Massive New Touchscreen Inside
It's hard to believe the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf is already three years old. It's true, and that means a mid-cycle refresh for the enduring hatchback is just around the corner. Technically speaking, the images here represent our first look at what's to come but there's nothing to see on the outside. That's because this is a test mule putting new interior tech through its paces.
conceptcarz.com
Best-selling 4xe PHEV, All-new Hurricane Twin Turbo Powertrains Named Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems for 2022
•Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe marks second consecutive win for innovative 4xe plug-in hybrid system. •3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo debuted this year in the 2022 Grand Wagoneer. •Jeep Wrangler 4xe, a 2021 Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems winner, is the best-selling plug-in hybrid in America. •Electrified and more...
This Classic Mini Pickup Spent Its Life As A Cute Ice Cream Van
It has a new home in BMW Group Classic’s heritage collection. In September 1960, the Mini Pickup went on sale, and it’d eventually become the platform of choice for Cummins Ice Cream Vans. One has found its way into BMW Group Classic’s heritage collection, and it’s downright adorable.
9 Cheapest Luxury SUVs in 2022 According to U.S. News
Luxury SUVs are stylish inside and out. However, they can carry an expensive price tag. Here are 9 of the cheapest luxury SUVs in 2022. The post 9 Cheapest Luxury SUVs in 2022 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Honda's new small hybrid SUV is coming. How does it compare to the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid? The post 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jeep Wrangler Rumored To Lose Diesel Engine After This Year
Will the Jeep Wrangler soon give up on diesel power? According to a post at JL Wrangler Forums it's guaranteed, but at this point, it's just a rumor. Motor1.com has contacted Jeep for more information but as of yet, our query hasn't been answered. We will jump in with an update when we hear back.
BMW May Have Teased A Sleek Electric Sports Car Coming Soon
BMW, like pretty much every automaker these days, has plans for going all electric. The folks from Munich already have that plan in motion, but a recent presentation from BMW may contain a secret hiding in plain sight. Or at least, under a cover in plain sight. That secret looks...
See Mazda MX-5 ND RF With LS7 V8 Swap Hit 187.4 MPH On Autobahn
The Mazda MX-5 has never been about outright speed, but cram in an LS7 V8, and then the little roadster will become seriously fast. The owner of a fourth-generation Miata in the hardtop Retractable Fastback specification has been documenting his build on YouTube, culminating with a video shot on the Autobahn with the RF at full tilt. While a standard car will do around 140 mph (225 km/h), this little beast managed to hit 187.4 mph (301.6 km/h).
2023 Ford Super Duty Debuts Today: See The Livestream
After unveiling the new Mustang earlier this month, Ford is about to take the wraps off an entirely different vehicle developed for work rather than play. The 2023 Super Duty lineup is debuting on KenTRUCKy Day, which is a real thing proclaimed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. The event is organized to take place at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, where the F-250/F-350 will break cover later today to fight Chevy's 2024 Silverado HD.
motor1.com
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV debuts on October 16 with two motors, AWD
When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 PM CEST (7 AM BST), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE saloon provides...
Volvo EX90 Will Use Radar To Detect Kids, Pets Left Inside The SUV
The Volvo EX90 debuts on November 9, and when it breaks cover, it’ll come packed with sensors. Volvo has announced that the new electric crossover will feature an interior radar system designed to detect people – especially children – and pets left in the SUV. Volvo is...
Nissan Z GT4 Race Car Debuts, Hitting The Track In 2023
Following an unexpected teaser a few days ago, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) today reveal their newest race car, the Nissan Z GT4. Based on the production-spec Z, the GT4 race car builds upon the merits of the all-new coupe and tweaked to be ready for the track.
Citroen Oli EV Concept Is A Quirky Truck Made From Recycled Materials
The Citroen Oli is the company's latest take on electric mobility, and it's just as quirky and odd as the Ami that launched in 2020. The Oli is an urban pickup that's designed for simplicity, sustainability, and affordability while previewing future Citroen vehicle features. The French automaker purposefully designed the...
Jet Car Is A Floating Chevy Corvette C7 You Can Rent Or Buy
If you happen to visit Miami and encounter a Chevy Corvette C7 floating on water, don't fret. Don't call 911 just yet. Look closely as you might be encountering the Jet Car – a floating C7 Corvette that has been getting attention in Florida lately. Designed to look like...
Mazda Is Selling An MX-5 Miata For People With Disabilities
With a tight cabin, two seats, and limited cargo area, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of the most unpractical cars money can buy. Despite its downsides, more than one million people have bought one since the NA came out in the late 1980s. As part of the Japanese automaker's attempt to make the affordable sports car cater to a wider audience, there's also a right-hand-drive version available locally as the Self-empowerment Driving Vehicle.
3 Jeep Models Fell Short of U.S. News’ Top 10 Compact SUVs
Find out why all three compact SUVs from Jeep fell short of U.S. News' top 10 rankings overall. The post 3 Jeep Models Fell Short of U.S. News’ Top 10 Compact SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Citroen Unveils Updated Retro-Flavored Logo And New Slogan
After VW, Skoda, Volvo, Renault, Dacia, and Peugeot changed their logos in recent years, Citroën is the next European automaker to tweak its corporate identity. The fresh take on the double chevron is a throwback to the original design from 1919 adopted by André Citroën and represents the tenth evolution in 103 years. We'll see it for the first time on a car soon on what the company refers to as a "significant conceptual family vehicle."
2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Honda Accord: Which Midsize Sedan Is More Fuel Efficient?
It's always a toss up between the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry since they're both pretty similar. But which one is more fuel efficient? The post 2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Honda Accord: Which Midsize Sedan Is More Fuel Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lego Hot Rod RC Car Has A Working Clutch And Four-Speed Gearbox
Legos are more than just toys for curious kids. The plastic building bricks are a blank slate, a versatile tool for endless creativity. Lego, the company, has embraced the automobile with intricate kits of iconic and new machines, but a new video from the Brick Technology YouTube video channel shows the bricks’ versatility by creating a working Lego RC hot rod with a four-speed gearbox and complex clutch assembly.
