If you have gotten used to the weather for the Big Country for the last few days, then you may not need much adjusting to do in the upcoming forecast because more of the same is headed our way with mild weather. For your Thursday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and light at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 61 degrees. The winds will be light again at 5 mph from the southeast.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO