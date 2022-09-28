ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 2

bigcountryhomepage.com

Tascosa hands Abilene High first district loss, 36-14

The Abilene High Eagles (1-0) went up north to take on the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels (1-0). The Rebels won 36-14. Tayden Barnes had four touchdowns with 186 yards rushing for the Rebels to be the star of the show. Tascosa dominated the game defensively. Abilene High managed just four first...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Eagles’ young offensive line is maturing in front of our eyes

The Abilene High Eagles continue District 2-5A Division I play on Friday night against Amarillo Tascosa. This week, the Eagles are taking a confident offensive line with them. The big uglies paved the way for Abilene High to rush for a season high 170 yards against Lubbock Monterey to open district play.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

BCH Sports Cheerleaders of the Week: Week 6 Eastland

The Eastland Cheerleaders are the BCH Sports week six Cheerleaders of the Week. The girls in Red and Black shouted loud and proud as the Mavericks faced the Jim Ned Indians. It was another tough loss for Eastland as they ended up losing that game 48-17. Up next for the...
EASTLAND, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Roscoe Plowboys pushes through abnormal season schedule

The Plowboys started off their season a little different than most high school football teams. They played week one like everyone else, but because of some scheduling troubles, they had back to back open dates in week two and week three. “It’s not ideal whatsoever and we have to play...
ROSCOE, TX
Silver City, NM
Sports
State
New Mexico State
City
Silver City, NM
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Football
colemantoday.com

Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star

Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
RISING STAR, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 29th

If you have gotten used to the weather for the Big Country for the last few days, then you may not need much adjusting to do in the upcoming forecast because more of the same is headed our way with mild weather. For your Thursday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and light at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 61 degrees. The winds will be light again at 5 mph from the southeast.
ABILENE, TX
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
#Acu#St George#American Football#Wildcats#Rovaughn Bangs#Utah Tech
americancowboy.com

Buckhorn Saloon & Opera House | The Oldest Saloon in the Southwest

Located seven miles north of Silver City and like most Western mining settlements, Pinos Altos came to be following the discovery of gold in its free-running waters. A post office was erected in 1860, and not many years later, as the Civil War came to an end, the Buckhorn Saloon was established to quench the thirsts of the many-hundred miners who had arrived in the years since.
SILVER CITY, NM
BigCountryHomepage

Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
ABILENE, TX
kunm.org

Emergency management official warns of new variants as three New Mexico counties hit high COVID Levels.

Three New Mexico counties - Catron, Grant and Hidalgo - have shifted into high community levels of COVID19 after two weeks when the entire state showed low COVID Community Levels. That’s according to the latest federal data. Two new COVID variants are also raising concerns just as the CDC repeals universal masking guidance for hospitals and health clinics.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
bigcountryhomepage.com

Grammy Award winning band Shenandoah to play fundraising concert for Eastland County fire relief

This Sunday you are invited to a community concert featuring Grammy Award winning band Shenandoah to help support those affected by the Eastland Complex Fire of March 2022. All the money raised will be divided between the 8 Eastland County Volunteer Fire Departments and one winner of a drawing who lost their home in the Eastland County fires last March. The checks will be presented to the chiefs of each fire department at the concert. The winner of the drawing, who has been nominated by another person (who also lost their home) as worthy and most needful of the funding to rebuild their home, will also be announced that Sunday evening.
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
NCAA
NCAA
Football
Football
Sports
Sports
FOX West Texas

Woman arrested after early trick-or-treating attempt in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Halloween is just about a month away, but residents in one northwest Abilene neighborhood had an early visit from a trick-or-treater. Abilene police say they got several calls from residents on Minter Lane about a woman who was ringing doorbells and demanding Halloween candy. Residents also complained she was yelling profanities.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Lib-Con back in full swing at The Abilene Public Library for 2022

Lib-Con returns to the Abilene Public Library offering a full-day of great family-friendly activities for all who love anime, manga, comics, superheroes, fandoms, cosplay, and more. The fun will begin at 9:30 AM at the man branch of The Abilene Public Library at 202 Cedar Street. Activities will include crafting...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest to host Chamber Music Concert Series

This weekend The Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest in Abilene kicks off their 2022-2023 Chamber Music Concert Series with the world-renowned acapella group New York Polyphony. The concert series is a tradition going back for fourteen seasons offers glorious music performed by local professionals and world-renowned artists at no cost to the Abilene community.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for Public Intoxication after swinging American flag, yelling in early hours

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5700 block of Eagle Drive – Criminal MischiefA victim reported that his son with […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

