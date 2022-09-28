Big jump in Kansas COVID deaths, but only 7 are recent
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added 476 more deaths to the state’s COVID-19 death toll, bringing it to a total of 9,555.
However, the KDHE included this note: “The large increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths is attributed to the OVS (Office of Vital Statistics) death reconciliation process.”
To find out if any of those deaths are recent, we explored the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and learned that only seven of those deaths were in the past seven days.
The KDHE shows that as of Tuesday, 170 Kansans are hospitalized with COVID-19:
- 156 patients are adults (down five from last week)
- 14 are children (down five)
- 28 of the patients are in intensive care (up six)
The number of new coronavirus cases is down slightly from week to week. In the past seven days, 2,645 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, compared to 2,779 in the previous week.
The state tests some of the positive cases for variants and subvariants. Of those tested recently, 205 came back as being the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.
Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, including getting the boosters that target BA.4 and BA.5.COVID-19 booster now available in Sedgwick County
The KDHE shows that 34,864 vaccine doses have been administered in the past week:
- 3,136 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
- 3,444 got their second dose
- 28,284 got a booster dose
The percentage of Kansans receiving at least one dose is 64.4%, while 56.3% have completed a vaccine series.
|County
|Total Cases
|Allen
|4,648
|Anderson
|2,426
|Atchison
|4,769
|Barber
|1,135
|Barton
|7,211
|Bourbon
|5,161
|Brown
|3,025
|Butler
|21,151
|Chase
|752
|Chautauqua
|930
|Cherokee
|6,927
|Cheyenne
|690
|Clark
|541
|Clay
|2,240
|Cloud
|2,460
|Coffey
|2,672
|Comanche
|480
|Cowley
|11,785
|Crawford
|13,991
|Decatur
|674
|Dickinson
|5,515
|Doniphan
|2,711
|Douglas
|31,662
|Edwards
|629
|Elk
|632
|Ellis
|7,932
|Ellsworth
|2,282
|Finney
|12,469
|Ford
|11,676
|Franklin
|7,664
|Geary
|10,736
|Gove
|880
|Graham
|635
|Grant
|2,637
|Gray
|1,314
|Greeley
|375
|Greenwood
|2,038
|Hamilton
|533
|Harper
|1,789
|Harvey
|11,083
|Haskell
|1,049
|Hodgeman
|467
|Jackson
|4,324
|Jefferson
|5,378
|Jewell
|888
|Johnson
|167,985
|Kearny
|1,349
|Kingman
|2,189
|Kiowa
|715
|Labette
|7,472
|Lane
|342
|Leavenworth
|22,445
|Lincoln
|673
|Linn
|3,262
|Logan
|935
|Lyon
|11,248
|Marion
|3,698
|Marshall
|2,785
|McPherson
|8,853
|Meade
|1,314
|Miami
|8,997
|Mitchell
|1,616
|Montgomery
|10,473
|Morris
|1,684
|Morton
|669
|Nemaha
|3,631
|Neosho
|5,734
|Ness
|831
|Norton
|2,345
|Osage
|4,431
|Osborne
|912
|Ottawa
|1,367
|Pawnee
|2,413
|Phillips
|1,545
|Pottawatomie
|6,603
|Pratt
|2,104
|Rawlins
|711
|Reno
|21,119
|Republic
|1,462
|Rice
|2,898
|Riley
|15,442
|Rooks
|1,531
|Rush
|882
|Russell
|2,021
|Saline
|16,043
|Scott
|1,440
|Sedgwick
|162,032
|Seward
|7,740
|Shawnee
|56,205
|Sheridan
|861
|Sherman
|1,665
|Smith
|712
|Stafford
|1,302
|Stanton
|468
|Stevens
|1,739
|Sumner
|6,242
|Thomas
|2,778
|Trego
|848
|Wabaunsee
|1,811
|Wallace
|472
|Washington
|1,532
|Wichita
|558
|Wilson
|3,196
|Woodson
|932
|Wyandotte
|52,271
CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low ( green ): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium ( yellow ): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High ( orange ): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Sep. 28, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Sep. 22, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 2