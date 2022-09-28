Big jump in Kansas COVID deaths, but only 7 are recent

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added 476 more deaths to the state’s COVID-19 death toll, bringing it to a total of 9,555.

However, the KDHE included this note: “The large increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths is attributed to the OVS (Office of Vital Statistics) death reconciliation process.”

To find out if any of those deaths are recent, we explored the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and learned that only seven of those deaths were in the past seven days.

The KDHE shows that as of Tuesday, 170 Kansans are hospitalized with COVID-19:

156 patients are adults (down five from last week)

14 are children (down five)

28 of the patients are in intensive care (up six)

The number of new coronavirus cases is down slightly from week to week. In the past seven days, 2,645 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, compared to 2,779 in the previous week.

The state tests some of the positive cases for variants and subvariants. Of those tested recently, 205 came back as being the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, including getting the boosters that target BA.4 and BA.5.

The KDHE shows that 34,864 vaccine doses have been administered in the past week:

3,136 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

3,444 got their second dose

28,284 got a booster dose

The percentage of Kansans receiving at least one dose is 64.4%, while 56.3% have completed a vaccine series.

County Total Cases Allen 4,648 Anderson 2,426 Atchison 4,769 Barber 1,135 Barton 7,211 Bourbon 5,161 Brown 3,025 Butler 21,151 Chase 752 Chautauqua 930 Cherokee 6,927 Cheyenne 690 Clark 541 Clay 2,240 Cloud 2,460 Coffey 2,672 Comanche 480 Cowley 11,785 Crawford 13,991 Decatur 674 Dickinson 5,515 Doniphan 2,711 Douglas 31,662 Edwards 629 Elk 632 Ellis 7,932 Ellsworth 2,282 Finney 12,469 Ford 11,676 Franklin 7,664 Geary 10,736 Gove 880 Graham 635 Grant 2,637 Gray 1,314 Greeley 375 Greenwood 2,038 Hamilton 533 Harper 1,789 Harvey 11,083 Haskell 1,049 Hodgeman 467 Jackson 4,324 Jefferson 5,378 Jewell 888 Johnson 167,985 Kearny 1,349 Kingman 2,189 Kiowa 715 Labette 7,472 Lane 342 Leavenworth 22,445 Lincoln 673 Linn 3,262 Logan 935 Lyon 11,248 Marion 3,698 Marshall 2,785 McPherson 8,853 Meade 1,314 Miami 8,997 Mitchell 1,616 Montgomery 10,473 Morris 1,684 Morton 669 Nemaha 3,631 Neosho 5,734 Ness 831 Norton 2,345 Osage 4,431 Osborne 912 Ottawa 1,367 Pawnee 2,413 Phillips 1,545 Pottawatomie 6,603 Pratt 2,104 Rawlins 711 Reno 21,119 Republic 1,462 Rice 2,898 Riley 15,442 Rooks 1,531 Rush 882 Russell 2,021 Saline 16,043 Scott 1,440 Sedgwick 162,032 Seward 7,740 Shawnee 56,205 Sheridan 861 Sherman 1,665 Smith 712 Stafford 1,302 Stanton 468 Stevens 1,739 Sumner 6,242 Thomas 2,778 Trego 848 Wabaunsee 1,811 Wallace 472 Washington 1,532 Wichita 558 Wilson 3,196 Woodson 932 Wyandotte 52,271

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:

Low ( green ): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)

Medium ( yellow ): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)

High ( orange ): Should wear mask indoors in public

