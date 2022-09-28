ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Big jump in Kansas COVID deaths, but only 7 are recent

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added 476 more deaths to the state’s COVID-19 death toll, bringing it to a total of 9,555.

However, the KDHE included this note: “The large increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths is attributed to the OVS (Office of Vital Statistics) death reconciliation process.”

To find out if any of those deaths are recent, we explored the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and learned that only seven of those deaths were in the past seven days.

The KDHE shows that as of Tuesday, 170 Kansans are hospitalized with COVID-19:

  • 156 patients are adults (down five from last week)
  • 14 are children (down five)
  • 28 of the patients are in intensive care (up six)

The number of new coronavirus cases is down slightly from week to week. In the past seven days, 2,645 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, compared to 2,779 in the previous week.

The state tests some of the positive cases for variants and subvariants. Of those tested recently, 205 came back as being the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, including getting the boosters that target BA.4 and BA.5.

COVID-19 booster now available in Sedgwick County

The KDHE shows that 34,864 vaccine doses have been administered in the past week:

  • 3,136 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 3,444 got their second dose
  • 28,284 got a booster dose

The percentage of Kansans receiving at least one dose is 64.4%, while 56.3% have completed a vaccine series.

County Total Cases
Allen 4,648
Anderson 2,426
Atchison 4,769
Barber 1,135
Barton 7,211
Bourbon 5,161
Brown 3,025
Butler 21,151
Chase 752
Chautauqua 930
Cherokee 6,927
Cheyenne 690
Clark 541
Clay 2,240
Cloud 2,460
Coffey 2,672
Comanche 480
Cowley 11,785
Crawford 13,991
Decatur 674
Dickinson 5,515
Doniphan 2,711
Douglas 31,662
Edwards 629
Elk 632
Ellis 7,932
Ellsworth 2,282
Finney 12,469
Ford 11,676
Franklin 7,664
Geary 10,736
Gove 880
Graham 635
Grant 2,637
Gray 1,314
Greeley 375
Greenwood 2,038
Hamilton 533
Harper 1,789
Harvey 11,083
Haskell 1,049
Hodgeman 467
Jackson 4,324
Jefferson 5,378
Jewell 888
Johnson 167,985
Kearny 1,349
Kingman 2,189
Kiowa 715
Labette 7,472
Lane 342
Leavenworth 22,445
Lincoln 673
Linn 3,262
Logan 935
Lyon 11,248
Marion 3,698
Marshall 2,785
McPherson 8,853
Meade 1,314
Miami 8,997
Mitchell 1,616
Montgomery 10,473
Morris 1,684
Morton 669
Nemaha 3,631
Neosho 5,734
Ness 831
Norton 2,345
Osage 4,431
Osborne 912
Ottawa 1,367
Pawnee 2,413
Phillips 1,545
Pottawatomie 6,603
Pratt 2,104
Rawlins 711
Reno 21,119
Republic 1,462
Rice 2,898
Riley 15,442
Rooks 1,531
Rush 882
Russell 2,021
Saline 16,043
Scott 1,440
Sedgwick 162,032
Seward 7,740
Shawnee 56,205
Sheridan 861
Sherman 1,665
Smith 712
Stafford 1,302
Stanton 468
Stevens 1,739
Sumner 6,242
Thomas 2,778
Trego 848
Wabaunsee 1,811
Wallace 472
Washington 1,532
Wichita 558
Wilson 3,196
Woodson 932
Wyandotte 52,271

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low ( green ): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium ( yellow ): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High ( orange ): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Sep. 28, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Sep. 22, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control

adastraradio.com

Kansas Hospitals Urge Lawmakers to Increase Number of Mental Health Beds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas hospital officials are urging lawmakers to increase the state’s capacity for mental health care. The Kansas News Service reports that the shortage of such beds is causing a burden for local hospitals. A lack of mental health resources in Kansas is often forcing hospitals to take in people experiencing mental health emergencies.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up

Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
KSNT News

Kansas sues Biden Administration over student loan cancellation program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has joined five other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s student loan cancellation program. The AG’S Office asserts that the Biden Administration lacks legal authority to make unilateral decisions to forgive debt without congressional authorization. The attorneys general, who represent Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, […]
KANSAS STATE
klcjournal.com

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization. While talking about a recent international trip, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at the Sunflower State, saying “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.” But for Journal columnist Mark McCormick, talking about Kansas’ uniqueness is all too easy.
KANSAS STATE
