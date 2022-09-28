ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton Landlord, Tenant In Viral Video Dispute Speak Out

Video of a Denton landlord accused of threatening a tenant with a gun went viral online. Now, both men in the video are speaking out. “I look psychotic, clearly, which was the idea,” said Phillip Young. Young, 68, is the landlord seen holding a handgun in the video during...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

3 arrested in Denton for catalytic converter crime spree

DENTON, Texas - Dameiun Harris, Latricia Murphy and a juvenile were all busted before dawn Thursday morning for charges of stealing catalytic converters. Police say they were caught in the act at a hotel parking lot. "We are working on more proactive enforcement of this," said Denton Police Spokesperson Amy...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Police respond to 2 separate false active shooter calls at North Texas high schools

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police officers responded to two separate active shooter calls on Friday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Friday, The Fort Worth Police Department reported a potential shooting and a swatting call at Arlington Heights High School. However, just after 1 p.m., police reported that officers responded to the scene, checked the entire school and found no credible threats.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC News

Texas girl, 12, accused of making murder pact and shooting father, died by suicide, authorities say

A 12-year-old Texas girl accused of shooting her father in a murder pact she made with a friend died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday. The girl died at a Parker County hospital on Sept. 22, two days after she was accused of shooting her 38-year-old father in the abdomen in Weatherford, west of Fort Worth, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
WEATHERFORD, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Deadly shootout between police and suspect in Far East Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video of officer's deadly shootout with an armed suspect in Far East Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson Road, just before 6 a.m. about a man, later identified as 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles.
CBS DFW

Denton landlord arrested for aggravated assault after threatening tenant

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton man was arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his tenant with a gun for using the kitchen of their shared residence.Phillip Young, 68, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon - Family Violence after an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident.According to police, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. that day to the 2000 block of Scripture Street after a call came in about a civil disturbance. Young, the property's landlord, reported that his tenant was trying to use the kitchen of their shared residence even though they did...
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Charged in Collin County Home Invasion

Two men are in custody Wednesday, accused of breaking into a Collin County home, tying the hands of the elderly woman who lived there and stealing her belongings, police say. A news release from the City of Murphy said officers were called at 11:10 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had parked behind a home in the 200 block of Starlite Drive.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas 12-year-old alleged to have shot father in murder plot dies

TEXAS — The 12-year-old Texas girl who is believed by law enforcement to have shot herself and her father in a murder plot has succumbed to her injuries, according to Parker County Sheriff’s Office. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth

(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Warn Drivers to Be on Alert for Catalytic Converter Thieves

Police have been busy with catalytic converter thefts this week. Three incidents occurred with three different police departments, one of them involving a shootout with the vehicle owner. The latest report happened early Wednesday morning in Denton, when police observed a suspicious vehicle next to a Toyota Tundra in a...
DENTON, TX
KSST Radio

Allen Man Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison On Indecency Charges

A 64-year-old Allen, Texas man was sentenced Thursday afternoon to a total of 30 years in prison on two indecency with a child charges, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Lester took Christopher Lee Vail into custody at 4 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022, in the 8th judicial District Courtroom after the man was sentenced to a 20-year commitment in Texas Department of Criminal Justice on an indecency with a child by sexual contact conviction and to a 10-year prison sentence on an indecency with a child by exposure conviction; he was booked into Hopkins County jail on both charges at 5:33 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022, according to arrest reports.
ALLEN, TX
