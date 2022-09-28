ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU adds block party, tailgating, happy hour homecoming weekend

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JZgi_0iE8iFBf00

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The University of Kansas (KU) prepares to put its perfect football record on the line Saturday when it hosts Iowa State.

It’s also homecoming weekend in Lawrence.

To add to the excitement, the Kansas Athletics & Alumni Association had already planned a huge celebration.

The fun begins Friday evening with a Rock Chalk Block Party . The event will be held on Mass Street between 10th Street and 11th Street. The schedule includes a free concert and is as follows:

  • 5:30 p.m. — Area opens to the public
  • 7:50 p.m. — Free pep rally
  • 8:15 p.m. — Free Chris Lane concert

This is the first year for the homecoming block party. It is a rain or shine event, and all ages are welcome.

Saturday at noon, the KU basketball coach and members of the KU men’s basketball team plan to tailgate with dozens of fans during a “ Rock Chalk Talk on the Hill ” event. Organizers describe the event as the “ultimate gameday experience.” Tickets are required, and the tailgate is limited to 80 fans.

KU also plans the normal slate of gameday activities, including the pregame Hawk Walk, where fans greet the team at the south end of Memorial Stadium and a pregame Happy Hour from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

As for the football game, KU expects another full house at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Kickoff on Oct. 1 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will also air on ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

KU homecoming block party draws in alumni to downtown Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – University of Kansas alumni from across generations gathered in downtown Lawrence for the first homecoming block party. The free inaugural event closed off Massachusetts Street between 10th and 11th Street. Highlights of the gathering included the KU marching band pep rally and a performance by country music singer, Chris Lane. The block […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Saturday Jayhawks v. Cyclones football game sold out

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks are trying to start a trend this year. For the second week in a row, the University of Kansas Jayhawks have sold out tickets for their upcoming home football game Saturday. The Jayhawks sold out last week for the first time since 2019, in their matchup with the Duke […]
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
High School Football PRO

Olathe, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Olathe Northwest High School football team will have a game with Olathe East High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
OLATHE, KS
KSNT News

KU men’s basketball to wear new jersey patch this season

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are upgrading their uniforms and honoring the program’s past. KU will wear a patch with a “125” on it, representing the program’s 125th year. The team also got new uniforms, upgrading the usual style. KU men’s basketball starts the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 against Omaha.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

KU plans flyover for Homecoming football game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Another flyover has been planned at the University of Kansas for the Jayhawks’ Homecoming football game. The University of Kansas says another flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has been planned for the Oct. 1 Homecoming football game against Iowa State. KU noted that...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Lane
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Kansas QB Todd Reesing Shares Message with Jayhawks Fans

The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Blue Valley West pulls off the upset over Blue Valley Northwest

Lee's Summit hands Oak Park first loss of the season in overtime. Oak Park, entering Friday night with an undefeated record, was knocked off by Lee's Summit after some late-game heroics. Park Hill edges out rival Park Hill South in 42-35 shootout. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Trojans defeat their...
STILWELL, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Happy Hour#Tailgate#Espn2#Tailgating#Rock Chalk Block Party#Hill#Hawk Walk#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
MAYETTA, KS
KSNT News

Area high school cancels Friday night football game

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Northern Heights High School in Lyon County announced to parents and fans that they will not play Friday against Olpe. In a statement to parents, the school said: “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy