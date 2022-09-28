Read full article on original website
Virginia Business
Radford Army plant contract extended through 2026
While the contract extension for operation of the sprawling Radford Army Ammunition Plant is reassuring from an economic development perspective, it also has sentimental value to the community. “The Radford Army Ammunition Plant means a lot to our BAE Systems workforce, but also to the generations of families in our...
WSLS
Manufacturing company to create more than 160 jobs in Botetourt County
DALEVILLE, Va. – Botetourt County is the new home for yet another globally known manufacturing company, bringing with it hundreds of jobs. Munters is an energy manufacturing company that builds cooling systems for data centers, which helps to keep companies energy efficient. “We have so much innovation going on...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Planning Commission approves massive redevelopment project
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– After months of angered residents and deliberation. The Roanoke County Planning Commission has approved a rezoning project that will bring a four-story hotel and 80 townhomes to the Edgebrook Road neighborhood. Four members of the commission voted yes, with one no from the Catawba District...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power prepares for Ian’s effect on Virginia
(WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power reports it is monitoring the path of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian, and preparing accordingly. Remnants from the storm could impact parts of the company’s service area starting into the weekend. Storm Preparation Efforts. Employees and contractors report they are on alert and prepared to...
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue warns of possible flooding areas
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department’s Emergency Services Division advises motorists to be aware of areas in Roanoke County that are subject to possible flooding. These areas are:. Areas of Bottom Creek. Crystal Creek and Merriman. Garst Mill Road at the Roanoke City line. Green Ridge and Woodhaven. Masons...
Danville first responders on standby for hurricane Ian’s remnants
DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — First responders in Danville are on standby in case of emergencies as Hurricane Ian’s remnants make their into our area. Experts from the Danville Life Saving Crew recommend taking extra precautions to stay safe–emphasizing that the best thing to do to keep you and your family safe is to stay home. […]
Virginia Business
Danville Quality Inn sells for nearly $5M
A Quality Inn hotel in Danville with 58 rooms has changed hands. Anil Patel purchased the hotel located at 2175 Riverside Drive in Danville from Riverside Motel Corp. for $4.275 million, according to Colliers. The new owner expects to continue operating the hotel as a Quality Inn under a license...
chathamstartribune.com
BOS hears update on broadband project
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors heard an update Sept. 20 on an ongoing project to extend broadband internet access within the county. In his presentation during the Board’s work session, Robert Taylor, a business development manager with Riverstreet Networks, said he expects construction to begin in the first quarter of 2023.
WLTX.com
Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry
HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
WSLS
Halifax County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County woman is celebrating a very special birthday today (Sept. 30). Nonie Burch Clarke, of Crystal Hill, Virginia, is turning 103. Clarke’s family means the world to her as she is a proud mother of seven. She also has eight great-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
wfirnews.com
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys
As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
Blue Ridge Muse
How wet is it out there? Too damn wet
After a night of drenching rains. high winds and much of what remains of Hurricane Ian as it churned through our area, much of Southwestern Virginia, including Floyd County, New River Valley, and Roanoke, awoke Saturday morning with a wind advisory in place until noon and a flood watch remaining until 2 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County Public Safety begins preparing for Hurricane Ian
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - First responders in Pittsylvania County are preparing for Hurricane Ian. Pittsylvania County Public Safety will have extra employees out monitoring the situation and on-call this weekend. They have also filled all their vehicles with fuel, tested all of their emergency tools and secured sandbags to...
Youngkin promises state funding for $82 million titanium plant in rural Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that a proposed $82 million titanium recycling plant would receive over $870,000 in state assistance as the commonwealth moves to promote industrial development in southside.
WDBJ7.com
RIDE Solutions helps people learn transit system in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is Discover Transit Month and to celebrate, a transportation agency in Roanoke is teaching people how to use it. Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, RIDE Solutions partnered with Latinas Network to promote and educate people about the bus system. Thursday, September 29, they showed people how...
WDBJ7.com
Angel Tree registration opens up for families in need on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, one of The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s most special missions is providing Christmas presents for families in need through its Angel Tree operation. On Saturday, that registration will once again open. “Having the feeling of helping these families provide for their children and...
WDBJ7.com
TAP seeks volunteers for free tax clinic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While tax season is still months away, a hometown organization is seeking volunteers now to help with tax prep. Total Action for Progress has been offering free tax services to the community for more than 20 years. According to Program Director Teffany Henderson, the office usually serves more than a thousand clients each tax season and they’ve done it all exclusively with volunteers.
WSLS
City of Roanoke prepares for Ian’s remnants, closes Wiley Drive
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian’s remnants. On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice. They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather. Wiley Drive runs...
WDBJ7.com
Bret Danilowicz inaugurated as Radford University’s eighth president
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University looked to the future Friday, as the school inaugurated its eighth President. Bret Danilowicz outlined priorities including a stronger relationship with Virginia Tech. Danilowicz has been on the job since July. The ceremony, he said, was a break from the firehose of information that...
