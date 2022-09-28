ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 11

fr33dom writer
3d ago

my daughter was found dead on the east side toledo. in 2016.. I want answers too lady!!

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Attempted murder charges dismissed in BG shooting case

Charges of attempted murder against a Toledo man accused of being involved in a downtown Bowling Green shooting have been dismissed. Javen McIntoush, 20, was transported from jail Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. “We have come to an agreement as it relates to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Man murders mother, burns her body

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is charged with murdering his mother and setting her body on fire, according to court records. Travis J Lewton, 31, attacked his mother, Nancy Lewton, 71, when she came home from work by choking her, court documents allege. After she stopped breathing, Lewton admitted to “taking her body down in the ravine behind his house, stuffing her in a sewer pipe, and setting her on fire,” court records show.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
13abc.com

Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sarah Beacher’s family wants answers. The young mother was murdered on August 12, 2015 and her killer is still on the loose. According to police, Beacher put her children to bed and was sitting on her friends porch on Plymouth Street near Navarre on Toledo’s east side. A shot rang out and hit Sarah in the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Police investigating stabbing in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in West Toledo early Friday morning. Police say they were patrolling the area of Monroe and North Detroit around 4:50 a.m. when a man flagged them down. The victim then told police that he had been stabbed, and police observed an apparent stab wound on his upper back.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Double Murder#Violent Crime#Birmingham Terrace#Toledo Police Detective
fox2detroit.com

2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Second Toledo postal worker held up at gunpoint this month

TOLEDO, Ohio — A United States Postal Service worker was held up at gunpoint in Toledo Thursday for the second time this month. Toledo police responded to the 2600 block of Tremainsville Road in west Toledo about 11:30 a.m. for a robbery call. A 68-year-old mail carrier told officers a man in a black ski mask pulled a gun on him while the victim was sitting in his mail truck, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
theprogressortimes.com

Suspect remains at large in Carey

A suspect involved in a high-speed accident on N. Vance Street remains at large. The crash occurred near Saums Market the evening of Sept. 30. Multiple agencies are involved in the search for a black male, approximately 19 years of age. He was reported as wearing white sweatpants, no shirt or shoes, and bloody from injuries.
CAREY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sent-trib.com

Grand jury hands down 28 indictments

A Wood County grand jury presented 28 indictments on Sept. 21 that included the following individuals:. • Brandon Damien Harris, 28, Findlay, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 13 around 12:22 a.m., Bowling Green police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Main and Court streets. The vehicle nearly struck a BGPD officer who was on foot before continuing north of Main Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned east of Oak Street and the officer turned east on Ridge Street. The vehicles met at the intersection of Ridge and North Enterprise streets. The officer turned north on North Enterprise and the white Ford Mustang exited into a parking lot. The officer at that time lost site of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. A search of the area located the vehicle park and unoccupied in the 700 block of North Enterprise. A photo of the registered owner matched a photo from a downtown camera.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Raymond J. Glaze, 53, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for passing bad checks. The judge suspended 170 days of the sentence and granted him work release upon conditions established by the sheriff’s department. Dustin C. Morman, 45, Leipsic, was remanded to the WORTH Center for...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Two Men Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas On Drug Charges

Two Fulton County men were recently sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on drug possession charges. Jerod R. Yedica, age 32, of Archbold, Ohio, pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Yedica knowingly possessed Methamphetamine, a schedule II-controlled substance. Judge...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

33-year-old Crystal Sons

McComb woman arrested in Findlay, charged with felonious assault and discharging weapon within city. On 9/26/22 Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area of Howard St. and Broad Ave. During the investigation it was learned a verbal argument began between several people at 1100 W. Trenton Ave. and then continued on Howard St. coming into the City of Findlay. It was learned an ex of one of the subjects began following the other in a vehicle. While driving e/b on Howard St. the suspect fired gun shots at the victim vehicle directly in front of them hitting the vehicle at least once while driving. No injuries were reported. The victim vehicle pulled over and the suspect vehicle fled the area.
FINDLAY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy