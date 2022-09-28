Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Arrival produces long-awaited battery-electric commercial van
The Arrival van is the first vehicle built at the company’s Microfactory in Bicester, U.K., which uses autonomous mobile robots instead of a traditional assembly line. The remaining vans built this year will be earmarked for testing, validation and quality control, rather than customer delivery. “Although we have not...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Nio Eyes Eating BMW, Mercedes' Lunch In Europe With Same Strategy It Uses To One-Up EV Rivals In China
Tesla Inc TSLA rival Nio Inc NIO is eyeing a share of Europe's electric vehicle market by introducing battery leasing and swapping networks to cut costs for its customers. What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle maker is planning to build 1,000 battery swapping stations outside the country by 2025, most of them in Europe, the company's president told Reuters. Nio aims to take on the likes of BMW BMWYY, Mercedes MBGAF and Volkswagen VWAGY.
IN THIS ARTICLE
China's Electric Vehicle Battery King
The story of how a little-known Chinese company managed to defeat German carmakers at their own game.
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
TechSpot
Tesla's per-car production cost down to $36,000, cheaper model and robotaxi still on the roadmap
In a nutshell: Tesla's per-vehicle manufacturing costs dropped to less than half in the past five years, thanks in part to more efficient factories and improved vehicle design. The company also reiterated plans for an entry-level EV and robotaxis launching in the distant future. At a Goldman Sachs tech conference,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
TechCrunch
Finally. Lordstown Motors, Foxconn begin Endurance EV production
The news, which Bloomberg grabbed first, is a milestone for both companies: Foxconn as it diversifies from manufacturing consumer electronics like iPhones to electric vehicles, and Lordstown as it finally gets its much-anticipated Endurance truck off production lines and, hopefully, into customers’ hands. Ever since going public via a...
Porsche's Blume: No plans to reconsider dual CEO rule after 'very positive' IPO
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Porsche AG Chief Executive Oliver Blume said there was no timeframe planned to re-evaluate his dual role as head of the newly independent sports car maker and the Volkswagen Group (VOWG_p.DE), describing it as a deliberate decision.
dronedj.com
Lilium’s annual 400 eVTOL air taxi production goal seeks new funding
This is shaping up to be a busy and auspicious week for electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi developer Lilium. Just days after the German company hailed the success of its Phoenix 2 prototype’s first full transition flight, its boss announced a search for new funding to enable what he said would be initial production targets of 400 craft each year.
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
Volkswagen Reportedly Recalls Popular Electric Vehicle
When Volkswagen (VWAGY) introduced the ID series of electric cars in 2020, the German automaker said ID stood for "intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies". The ID series is the first group of electric cars from Volkswagen that are built from the ground up to be electric. 'Serial Defect'. The...
PV Tech
Intersect Power closes US$3.1 billion financing to complete 2.2GW near-term portfolio, takes recent funding to US$6 billion
Utility-scale renewables developer Intersect Power has secured US$3.1 billion in project financing to complete its 2.2GW near-term clean energy portfolio in the US. The transactions cover construction financing, tax equity, operational letters of credit and portfolio level term debt with an aggregate of US$2.4 billion for new financing commitments and the allocation of US$675 million for the construction and operation of four solar projects with a capacity of 1.5GW of solar PV and a 1GWh battery energy storage system (BESS).
Micron warns of tougher times, plans to cut investments by 30%
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O), the first major chipmaker to sound an alarm about falling demand for PCs and smartphones earlier this year, on Thursday warned of even tougher times ahead and said it was cutting its investments.
TechCrunch
Telegram cuts subscription fee by more than half in India
In a message to users in India on Saturday, Telegram said it was making the subscription available in the country at a discount. The monthly subscription now costs customers 179 Indian rupees ($2.2), down from 469 Indian rupees ($5.74) earlier. The app’s monthly subscription, called Telegram Premium, costs between $4.99 to $6 in every other market.
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap.
EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Lithium-ion battery maker Freyr is breaking ground on a huge factory in Norway, and analysts are taking notice, boosting the price target. The company is also looking to expand in the U.S. and Japan. Freyr already struck a partnership with Volkswagen to develop lithium-battery technology for electric vehicles. Clean-tech battery...
msn.com
EV Startup Arrival in Talks on Funds to Unlock US Market
(Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle startup Arrival SA surged after it said it’s in talks to raise capital to build and sell its products in the US. The company, which is primarily UK-based, also said it’s a step closer to operating so-called microfactories to produce battery-powered vans. The shares pared an early gain of as much as 17% on Friday to trade up 7.9% to 85 cents as of 9:42 a.m. in New York.
Comments / 0