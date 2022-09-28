Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
18 Things to do in October in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
WVNews
Pujols, Dickerson help Cardinals rout Pirates 13-3
ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Saturday night. Pujols singled to left with the bases loaded in the first...
WVNews
Hernández, Jansen HR, Jays hold wild-card edge, rout Red Sox
TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández homered, doubled twice and singled, Danny Jansen drove in five runs and the Toronto Blue Jays moved one step closer to wrapping up the top spot in the AL wild-card race, routing the Boston Red Sox 10-0 Saturday. The Blue Jays maintained a...
WVNews
Kyle Gibson rocked; Phils drop 6th of 7 in 13-4 loss to Nats
WASHINGTON (AP) — The bid by interim manager Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies to end the club’s 11-year playoff drought was hurt by a 13-4 loss to the lowly Washington Nationals in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday as starter Kyle Gibson was tagged once again.
WVNews
Seiya Suzuki homers as Chicago Cubs top Cincinnati Reds 2-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Suzuki's two-out drive to left-center against Derek Law (2-3) was Chicago's first hit since the fourth and the last of three on the day. But the Cubs also had six walks and made the most of a strong performance by their bullpen.
WVNews
Detmers pitches Angels past Rangers 4-1 for 5th straight win
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Reid Detmers pitched six innings of four-hit ball in the final start of his eventful rookie season, and Jo Adell and Luis Rengifo hit early solo homers in the Los Angeles Angels' fifth consecutive victory, 4-1 over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Shohei Ohtani...
WVNews
Crew defeat Red Bulls 2-1 on Etienne's game-winner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Derrick Etienne scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the Columbus Crew over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Etienne’s winner came in the fourth minute of stoppage time to put the Crew (10-7-15) up 2-1. Etienne scored all of the Crew’s goals in the matchup.
WVNews
Mansell shoots 67, leads by 4 at Dunhill Links Championship
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Richard Mansell doubled his lead to four strokes at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by shooting 5-under 67 at Carnoustie in the third round on Saturday. The No. 218-ranked Mansell was on course for his first victory on the European tour as the Englishman...
GOLF・
WVNews
Mariners end two decades of misery returning to postseason
SEATTLE (AP) — Because of one stat, pitcher Matthew Boyd has become the go-to player to ask about the Seattle Mariners' situation. Not the stats on the back of his baseball card, mind you. It's the fact Boyd was born in Bellevue, Washington, on Feb. 2, 1991. That he grew up on nearby Mercer Island and was 10 years old the last time Seattle reached the postseason.
WVNews
Britton's season over, TJ surgery comeback out of time
NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Britton's season is over, his comeback from Tommy John surgery cut short after just three relief appearances for the New York Yankees. New York put the 34-year-old left-hander on the 60-day injured list Saturday and selected the contract of right-hander Jacob Barnes from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
WVNews
Revolution beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Bou's game-winner
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored in the 85th minute to help lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday. Giacomo Vrioni gave the Revolution (10-12-11) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute on a penalty kick.
WVNews
Longoria 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, Giants win 10 of 11, beat Dbacks
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria homered twice and drove in five runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Friday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns also went deep as San Francisco Giants (79-78) moved above .500 for...
WVNews
Ricardo Pepi scores in 2nd straight match for Groningen
American forward Ricardo Pepi scored in his second straight game for Groningen, getting a first-half goal in a 4-1 home loss to Alkmaar on Saturday in the Dutch Eredivisie. The 19-year-old ran onto a Neraysho Kasanwirjo pass that went from deep in his own end into the opposition penalty area on two hops. Pepi outmuscled and spun around defender Sam Beukema, falling to the field in the process, then while on his side used his right foot to kick the ball past goalkeeper Hobie Verhulst from 6 yards. That cut Groningen's deficit to 2-1.
WVNews
Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game at Atlanta after suffering multiple injuries when he crashed his car while speeding earlier this week. Cleveland downgraded the star on Saturday from questionable to out before flying to Georgia to take on the...
WVNews
Football roundup: Blue Devils take down Hornets to remain atop OVC
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WV News) — In a battle of Ohio Valley Conference titans, the Blue Devils of Gallia Academy traveled to Coal Grove to take on the Hornets. In the end, the Blue and White came out on top, besting the hosts 36-33.
Liquid, Vitality advance to grand final at ESL Pro League 16
Team Vitality and Team Liquid won their semifinal matches Saturday to advance to the grand final of the ESL Pro
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 121, Maccabi 81
MACCABI (81) Maoz 3-8 0-0 6, Maoz 0-1 0-0 0, Maoz 9-17 2-3 20, Maoz 6-13 1-4 15, Maoz 0-2 1-2 1, Griffin 0-3 8-9 8, Jones 1-7 2-4 4, Cole 3-8 0-0 6, Thornwell 1-5 5-6 7, Weber 2-10 3-3 8, Maoz 0-1 0-0 0, Maoz 2-5 0-0 4, Maoz 0-0 0-0 0, Maoz 1-1 0-0 2, Maoz 0-0 0-0 0, Maoz 0-1 0-0 0, Maoz 0-3 0-0 0, Maoz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-85 22-31 81.
WVNews
Braydon Christopher scores twice as Bees top Golden Tornado
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In helping end a three-game losing streak, East Fairmont coach Eric Wright praised Braydon Christopher’s efforts. “It’s been a work in progress,” Wright said. “We’ve had some tough games, but you could see it coming together. At times, we play really strong. The big thing for us is communication, making sure we know what we’re doing off of the ball.
