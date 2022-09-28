ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

WVNews

Pujols, Dickerson help Cardinals rout Pirates 13-3

ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Saturday night. Pujols singled to left with the bases loaded in the first...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WVNews

Hernández, Jansen HR, Jays hold wild-card edge, rout Red Sox

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández homered, doubled twice and singled, Danny Jansen drove in five runs and the Toronto Blue Jays moved one step closer to wrapping up the top spot in the AL wild-card race, routing the Boston Red Sox 10-0 Saturday. The Blue Jays maintained a...
BOSTON, MA
WVNews

Kyle Gibson rocked; Phils drop 6th of 7 in 13-4 loss to Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The bid by interim manager Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies to end the club’s 11-year playoff drought was hurt by a 13-4 loss to the lowly Washington Nationals in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday as starter Kyle Gibson was tagged once again.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Seiya Suzuki homers as Chicago Cubs top Cincinnati Reds 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Suzuki's two-out drive to left-center against Derek Law (2-3) was Chicago's first hit since the fourth and the last of three on the day. But the Cubs also had six walks and made the most of a strong performance by their bullpen.
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

Detmers pitches Angels past Rangers 4-1 for 5th straight win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Reid Detmers pitched six innings of four-hit ball in the final start of his eventful rookie season, and Jo Adell and Luis Rengifo hit early solo homers in the Los Angeles Angels' fifth consecutive victory, 4-1 over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Shohei Ohtani...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WVNews

Crew defeat Red Bulls 2-1 on Etienne's game-winner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Derrick Etienne scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the Columbus Crew over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Etienne’s winner came in the fourth minute of stoppage time to put the Crew (10-7-15) up 2-1. Etienne scored all of the Crew’s goals in the matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNews

Mansell shoots 67, leads by 4 at Dunhill Links Championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Richard Mansell doubled his lead to four strokes at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by shooting 5-under 67 at Carnoustie in the third round on Saturday. The No. 218-ranked Mansell was on course for his first victory on the European tour as the Englishman...
GOLF
WVNews

Mariners end two decades of misery returning to postseason

SEATTLE (AP) — Because of one stat, pitcher Matthew Boyd has become the go-to player to ask about the Seattle Mariners' situation. Not the stats on the back of his baseball card, mind you. It's the fact Boyd was born in Bellevue, Washington, on Feb. 2, 1991. That he grew up on nearby Mercer Island and was 10 years old the last time Seattle reached the postseason.
SEATTLE, WA
WVNews

Britton's season over, TJ surgery comeback out of time

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Britton's season is over, his comeback from Tommy John surgery cut short after just three relief appearances for the New York Yankees. New York put the 34-year-old left-hander on the 60-day injured list Saturday and selected the contract of right-hander Jacob Barnes from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY
WVNews

Revolution beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Bou's game-winner

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored in the 85th minute to help lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday. Giacomo Vrioni gave the Revolution (10-12-11) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute on a penalty kick.
ATLANTA, GA
WVNews

Longoria 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, Giants win 10 of 11, beat Dbacks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria homered twice and drove in five runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Friday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns also went deep as San Francisco Giants (79-78) moved above .500 for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WVNews

Ricardo Pepi scores in 2nd straight match for Groningen

American forward Ricardo Pepi scored in his second straight game for Groningen, getting a first-half goal in a 4-1 home loss to Alkmaar on Saturday in the Dutch Eredivisie. The 19-year-old ran onto a Neraysho Kasanwirjo pass that went from deep in his own end into the opposition penalty area on two hops. Pepi outmuscled and spun around defender Sam Beukema, falling to the field in the process, then while on his side used his right foot to kick the ball past goalkeeper Hobie Verhulst from 6 yards. That cut Groningen's deficit to 2-1.
SOCCER
WVNews

Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game at Atlanta after suffering multiple injuries when he crashed his car while speeding earlier this week. Cleveland downgraded the star on Saturday from questionable to out before flying to Georgia to take on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

L.A. Clippers 121, Maccabi 81

MACCABI (81) Maoz 3-8 0-0 6, Maoz 0-1 0-0 0, Maoz 9-17 2-3 20, Maoz 6-13 1-4 15, Maoz 0-2 1-2 1, Griffin 0-3 8-9 8, Jones 1-7 2-4 4, Cole 3-8 0-0 6, Thornwell 1-5 5-6 7, Weber 2-10 3-3 8, Maoz 0-1 0-0 0, Maoz 2-5 0-0 4, Maoz 0-0 0-0 0, Maoz 1-1 0-0 2, Maoz 0-0 0-0 0, Maoz 0-1 0-0 0, Maoz 0-3 0-0 0, Maoz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-85 22-31 81.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Braydon Christopher scores twice as Bees top Golden Tornado

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In helping end a three-game losing streak, East Fairmont coach Eric Wright praised Braydon Christopher’s efforts. “It’s been a work in progress,” Wright said. “We’ve had some tough games, but you could see it coming together. At times, we play really strong. The big thing for us is communication, making sure we know what we’re doing off of the ball.
FAIRMONT, WV

