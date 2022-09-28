Read full article on original website
Halftime Notes: Georgia in Trouble in Columbia against Missouri
For the second straight week, the Georgia Bulldogs got off to a beyond sluggish start against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night. Though for the first time all season, Georgia could be in some trouble against Missouri, down 16 to 6 at the half. Their first five possessions yielded three ...
WVNews
Football roundup: Blue Devils take down Hornets to remain atop OVC
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WV News) — In a battle of Ohio Valley Conference titans, the Blue Devils of Gallia Academy traveled to Coal Grove to take on the Hornets. In the end, the Blue and White came out on top, besting the hosts 36-33.
WVNews
Crew defeat Red Bulls 2-1 on Etienne's game-winner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Derrick Etienne scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the Columbus Crew over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Etienne’s winner came in the fourth minute of stoppage time to put the Crew (10-7-15) up 2-1. Etienne scored all of the Crew’s goals in the matchup.
WVNews
Snyder's late TD pass lifts Buffalo over Miami (OH) 24-20
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Cole Snyder threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Justin Marshall with 31 seconds remaining in the game and Buffalo rallied to beat Miami of Ohio 24-20 on Saturday. Snyder's pass to Marshall capped a 13-play, 82-yard drive for Buffalo (2-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) that took...
WVNews
Revolution beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Bou's game-winner
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored in the 85th minute to help lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday. Giacomo Vrioni gave the Revolution (10-12-11) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute on a penalty kick.
WVNews
Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game at Atlanta after suffering multiple injuries when he crashed his car while speeding earlier this week. Cleveland downgraded the star on Saturday from questionable to out before flying to Georgia to take on the...
WVNews
Mansell shoots 67, leads by 4 at Dunhill Links Championship
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Richard Mansell doubled his lead to four strokes at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by shooting 5-under 67 at Carnoustie in the third round on Saturday. The No. 218-ranked Mansell was on course for his first victory on the European tour as the Englishman...
