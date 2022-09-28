ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Crew defeat Red Bulls 2-1 on Etienne's game-winner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Derrick Etienne scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the Columbus Crew over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Etienne’s winner came in the fourth minute of stoppage time to put the Crew (10-7-15) up 2-1. Etienne scored all of the Crew’s goals in the matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
Snyder's late TD pass lifts Buffalo over Miami (OH) 24-20

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Cole Snyder threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Justin Marshall with 31 seconds remaining in the game and Buffalo rallied to beat Miami of Ohio 24-20 on Saturday. Snyder's pass to Marshall capped a 13-play, 82-yard drive for Buffalo (2-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) that took...
BUFFALO, NY
#Clemson#American Football#Florida State
Revolution beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Bou's game-winner

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored in the 85th minute to help lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday. Giacomo Vrioni gave the Revolution (10-12-11) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute on a penalty kick.
ATLANTA, GA
Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game at Atlanta after suffering multiple injuries when he crashed his car while speeding earlier this week. Cleveland downgraded the star on Saturday from questionable to out before flying to Georgia to take on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Mansell shoots 67, leads by 4 at Dunhill Links Championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Richard Mansell doubled his lead to four strokes at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by shooting 5-under 67 at Carnoustie in the third round on Saturday. The No. 218-ranked Mansell was on course for his first victory on the European tour as the Englishman...
GOLF

