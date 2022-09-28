WA--Washington Digest, 1pm update, WA

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Washington stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Washington and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

FIRST-WIND-SOLAR-BATTERY-PLANT

PORTLAND, Ore. — A renewable energy plant being commissioned in Oregon on Wednesday that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there is the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 880 words. With AP photos.

AMAZON SLEEP TRACKER

NEW YORK — Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not. The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday that it will release a device that can track sleeping patterns without a wristband. SENT: 300 words. With AP photo.

SPORTS

FBC-T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL PICKS

For a few ranked teams, the first month of the season was all about home sweet home. SENT: 1000 words. With AP photos.

BKL—WORLD CUP JACKSON’S FAREWELL

SYDNEY — Thirty minutes after Australia knocked off Canada in the preliminary round of the women’s basketball World Cup, Lauren Jackson was back on the court signing autographs and posing for selfies with hundreds of adoring fans. SENT: 810 words.

LOCALIZATION

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE SPENDING-LOCALIZE IT — Though the coronavirus pandemic has receded from its peak, states and local governments still are in the midst of spending billions of dollars they received in pandemic relief aid from the federal government. The American Rescue Plan, signed last year by President Joe Biden, provided $350 billion of discretionary aid to states, territories, tribes, counties and cities. Officials can spend it in a wide variety of ways, including on public health services, initiatives to counter the negative economic effects of the virus, and general government operations. An Associated Press analysis found states are planning to spend a comparatively small amount of their aid on traditional public health services. Far more is planned for public infrastructure.

SEX ABUSE-MORMON CHURCH-LOCALIZE IT — An Associated Press review has found 33 states exempt clergy from laws requiring professionals such as teachers and doctors to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials if the church deems the information privileged. This loophole has resulted in an unknown number of child sex abuse cases being allowed to continue for years despite the perpetrator having confessed the behavior to religious officials. Over the past two decades lawmakers in these states have proposed more than 100 bills seeking to create or amend child sex abuse reporting laws, the AP review found.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES-STATE PLANS-LOCALIZE IT — All 50 states have received final approval to begin construction on a first nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles along interstate highways. It's part of the Biden administration's plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars. The Transportation Department approved plans Tuesday for the last set of 17 states that will install or upgrade fast chargers along 75,000 miles of highway, coast to coast.

U.S. STORIES

TROPICAL WEATHER — Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening over the Gulf. Developing. With photos, video.

SEX ABUSE-MORMON CHURCH — In 33 states, clergy are exempt from laws requiring professionals such as teachers, physicians, and psychotherapists to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials — if the church deems the information privileged. This loophole has resulted in an unknown number of predators being allowed to continue abusing children for years despite having confessed the behavior to religious officials. SENT, 2,560 words, photos. An abridged version planned.

FIRST WIND-SOLAR-BATTERY PLANT — A renewable energy facility in Oregon that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there will be the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. SENT: 880 words, photos.

ROCKY HORROR-TOUR — Grab your toilet paper. Bring a flashlight. Don’t forget a newspaper — or your fishnets. A touring, interactive version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is hitting the road to celebrate the cult film’s birthday with screenings, live shadow casts, the invitation to be inappropriate and one of its original stars — Barry Bostwick. SENT: 700 words, photo.

