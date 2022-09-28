New Chelsea Third Kit Leaked On FIFA 23

The new Chelsea alternative kit has been leaked on the video game FIFA 23, which came out on the 27th September.

Chelsea's third strip has not yet been released officially by the club, however, images have surfaced online of it on social media.

The kit was seen when choosing to play with the Blues on the option where you decide what colours you want to play in.

EA Sports' latest rendition of FIFA is available now for those with early access. It is released to everyone on Friday. Pre-order on the next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X) here .

Animated Kai Havertz was one of the two players pictured wearing the gold/ecru coloured jersey. N'Golo Kante was also pictured posing in the menu option.

The kit is also available to buy on the game mode Ultimate Team where you can build your own team of the best players in the world from scratch. The socks are predominantly white with a large black and orange hoop on them.

It is convenient to see that it is the German international featuring in the picture, as he was prolific on Monday night, scoring twice against England at Wembley Stadium in a draw in the Nations League.

Chelsea's next game comes away at Crystal Palace on Saturday and could see the kit make its first outing for Graham Potter's side.

Surely, the kit will be unveiled soon. Fans are getting frustrated not being able to see it in the actual world.

