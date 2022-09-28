Read full article on original website
Illinois governors race: JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey go head-to-head in 1st candidate forum
The two candidates traded barbs along with their ideas on key topics for voters to consider with early voting now open and the election less than six weeks away.
Former Illinois Governor endorses Brady
SPRINGFIELD – Former Gov. Jim Edgar rarely endorses candidates anymore. The Republican lawmaker going for another of Edgar’s old jobs – secretary of state – is an exception. “Realistically,” Edgar told a crowded room at a Republican campaign office near the Capitol Thursday, State Rep. “Dan...
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
Pritzker leads Bailey in recent poll
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is leading in a new poll on the race for the top seat in state government. The incumbent Democrat would get 51% of the vote according to the WGN/The Hill/Emerson College Poll of likely voters, with his Republican challenger State Senator Darren Bailey pulling in 36%. Of those polled, 8% said they were undecided and 5% said they would vote for someone else.
New, exclusive polling on Missouri’s US Senate race
The latest Emerson College-The Hill poll has Missouri Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt in a commanding lead over Democratic challenger Trudy Busch Valentine.
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Sign the petition to repeal the SAFE-T Act
Early last year Illinois enacted a bill known as the SAFE-T Act which was advertised as criminal justice reform. In reality, it has made it harder for police officers to do their jobs and made it easier for criminals to be released back out onto the streets. On January 1 Illinois will end cash bail for most offenses. This means that the number of crimes for which a person can be held in jail between arrest and trial will be greatly reduced. Persons arrested for some serious crimes could be released almost as soon as they are arrested.
Illinois Governor Debate comes to KPLR
Early voting begins Thursday in Illinois for the General Election.
Former Illinois governor denounces one-party rule, pushes for Republicans to make gains
(The Center Square) – Former Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Edgar says the state would be better off if the politics were more balanced, rather than being dominated by one-party rule. Illinois Democrats have controlled the Illinois Legislature for decades with majorities in both chambers. Since 2019, they’ve also maintained...
4Star Politics: Poll predictions in Missouri
4Star Politics explores a new Emerson College to see how Missouri voters feel about key issues. Kansas Attorney General candidate Chris Mann joins the show.
Illinois Voters Face ‘Workers Rights Amendment' Question as Early Balloting Begins
Early voting officially began in most Illinois counties on Thursday, and those casting ballots were faced with the question of whether to amend the state’s constitution to include the right to unionize. The Workers’ Rights Amendment would require a 60% approval rate to be added to the state’s constitution,...
Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech
Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
Nearly half a million mail-in votes could delay election results by up to 2 weeks
(The Center Square) – With the bulk coming from Cook County and Chicago, more than 463,000 vote-by-mail ballots could be in the mix for Illinois’ Nov. 8 election, delaying election outcomes by up to two weeks. Along with early voting beginning Thursday in Illinois, local elections officials are...
You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois
Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
Illinois DOT weighing EV tax to offset gas tax revenue loss
PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — As the automotive industry makes a shift toward electric vehicles, the Illinois Department of Transportation says it is considering taxing EV charging stations in an effort to offset the projected revenue loss from fuel sales. State gasoline taxes currently fund much of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to IDOT Transportation […]
$22 million paying for EV charging stations in Illinois
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with Governor Pritzker, announced on Thursday that Illinois is receiving almost $22 million for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations along Illinois highways. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The law sets […]
Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months
Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
Changes possible for Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act after backlash from law enforcement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - After much backlash from law enforcement, changes could be on the way for Illinois' SAFE-T Act — the controversial measure that eliminates cash bail. Downstate Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett is proposing a tweak that would expand judges' discretion to hold suspects in custody, if the judge believes the suspect poses a flight risk or a danger to the community.
Check the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebates, State Sen. Celina Villanueva Advises. Here's How
Roughly six million Illinois residents are eyeing the arrival of income and property tax rebates, and state sen. Celina Villanueva is urging those who are waiting to check the status of their rebates. Villaneuva assured residents in a statement Wednesday that "rebates are on the way," as the checks started...
Have you received your money? How to check the status of your Illinois tax rebate
Illinois' rollout of property and income tax rebates, where millions of Illinois taxpayers are eligible, began earlier this month and is expected to continue in the weeks to come. “My office will be working diligently to get these rebates into the hands of taxpayers," Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in...
A&W to expand presence in Illinois
A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
