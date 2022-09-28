ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wtvy.com

18th Annual Health and Wellness Workshop

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services and the Alabama Department of Public Health are proud to host the 18th Annual Health & Wellness Workshop on Thursday, October 6th from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. This workshop, presented by Southeast Health, Flowers Hospital, Wiregrass Foundation,...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Military healthcare network cuts thousand of pharmacies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ken Klein spent 10 years on active military duty, another 10 in the reserves, and followed that with his distinguished stint in civil service. He has dedicated most of his 78 years to the U.S. government, but now wonders if his government is as loyal to him.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

HCSO: Urgent need for correctional officers

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says there is an urgent need for correction officers. It is looking for people to work in the Houston County Jail. Starting pay is $16.63 an hour, with a yearly pay increase. State and medical benefits will also...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Project Sweet Pea recognizes NICU Awareness Day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - September is Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) Awareness month. In 2014, Project Sweet Peas established this and since then has used this time to celebrate every baby that has come through the NICU while also recognizing the nurses. Year round, this nonprofit works to bring awareness to...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass hotels return to normal as Floridians return home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -As of Tuesday September 27, hotels across Dothan were nearing zero vacancy, filled with people from Florida seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian. Just a few days later on Friday September 30, it’s bare bones as those people return home to do damage control. Paul Naylor evacuated...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise community expresses concern over donation bin removal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update. Just hours ago, a donation bin sat in the same condition as it did Monday. The delay in cleanup caused concern for people who live and show around that area. Now, crime scene tape has been replaced with a memorial. A prayer candle and roses...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Houston County gives $1 million to downtown project

Houston County gives $1 million to downtown project
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Two Dothan organizations work together to serve the homeless

Two Dothan organizations work together to serve the homeless
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Overturned vehicle causing delays on Highway 52

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two car-crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays on Highway 52 in Dothan, according to Alabama Department of Transportation. The crash happened just after 2:00 pm Saturday afternoon. It is being reported that one person is entrapped in the overturned vehicle. Dothan police and...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Northside Methodist @ Providence Christian | 2022 Week 6

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Northside Methodist takes on Providence Christian. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Fort Rucker receives modernization renovations to 108 Houses

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - As part of its Rucker Communities military housing partnership with the U.S. Army, Corvias, has completed the renovations of 108 homes at Fort Rucker, Ala., home to the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence with an on-post population of more than 24,000 people, including service members and family.
FORT RUCKER, AL
wtvy.com

PENSKE and Preemie Project of Dothan host disaster drive for South Florida

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Organizations in the Wiregrass are already working to help those affected by Ian. Penske, a truck rental company, and the Preemie Project of Dothan, non-profit that helps families with infants, are working together to host a disaster relief drive. They are accepting these items: canned food, dry food, ready to eat food, water, blankets, tarps, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby items, and baby formula.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva school receives new School Resource Officer

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department reached their staffing goal for 2022, allowing them to serve the community in another school. According to police, Officer Michael Hornsby, who has been on the GPD force since 2018, took over as Mulkey Elementary School’s full time School Resource Officer to protect and serve the school on a daily basis.
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Houston County schools see large increase in math scores

Houston County schools see large increase in math scores
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

ALEA statewide power outage

The number of students on the campus of enterprise state is up 11-percent this semester. That's according to dean of students Kassie Mathis. She says one contributing factor is several expanded programs on campus -- like nursing. Mechatronics has also been expanded to both the Ozark and Enterprise campuses. Students still have time to enroll in the second mini-term which begins on October 17.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Central @ Dothan | 2022 Week 6

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Central (Phenix City) takes on Dothan. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

The city of Enterprise mourns the loss of community member

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise has lost a pillar of their community. Richard Fleming passed on Friday at the age of 94. Former City Councilmember Fleming served the City of Enterprise from 1972-1988. He also did time as a fire and police commissioner. “Richard was a champion...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Houston County Schools adopt “Best Buddies” program

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Making friendships and memories is important for many during their time in high school. “We had a parent reach out to us, they have a daughter with special needs who graduated, and she went to her mom, and she said that she didn’t feel like she knew a lot of people that she graduated with,” says Jillian Chapman, RTI and 504 Coordinator for Houston County Schools.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Red Level @ Elba | 2022 Week 6

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Red Level takes on Elba. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
ELBA, AL

