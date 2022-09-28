Read full article on original website
18th Annual Health and Wellness Workshop
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services and the Alabama Department of Public Health are proud to host the 18th Annual Health & Wellness Workshop on Thursday, October 6th from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. This workshop, presented by Southeast Health, Flowers Hospital, Wiregrass Foundation,...
Military healthcare network cuts thousand of pharmacies
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ken Klein spent 10 years on active military duty, another 10 in the reserves, and followed that with his distinguished stint in civil service. He has dedicated most of his 78 years to the U.S. government, but now wonders if his government is as loyal to him.
HCSO: Urgent need for correctional officers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says there is an urgent need for correction officers. It is looking for people to work in the Houston County Jail. Starting pay is $16.63 an hour, with a yearly pay increase. State and medical benefits will also...
Project Sweet Pea recognizes NICU Awareness Day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - September is Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) Awareness month. In 2014, Project Sweet Peas established this and since then has used this time to celebrate every baby that has come through the NICU while also recognizing the nurses. Year round, this nonprofit works to bring awareness to...
Wiregrass hotels return to normal as Floridians return home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -As of Tuesday September 27, hotels across Dothan were nearing zero vacancy, filled with people from Florida seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian. Just a few days later on Friday September 30, it’s bare bones as those people return home to do damage control. Paul Naylor evacuated...
Enterprise community expresses concern over donation bin removal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update. Just hours ago, a donation bin sat in the same condition as it did Monday. The delay in cleanup caused concern for people who live and show around that area. Now, crime scene tape has been replaced with a memorial. A prayer candle and roses...
DeFuniak Springs still without ER, but WCFR continues to expand services
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs residents are still traveling long distances to get to the nearest hospital. Healthmark Regional Medical Center closed in March and there are still no answers about its future. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue are working hard take fill the void. The hospital announced in March […]
Houston County gives $1 million to downtown project
Two Dothan organizations work together to serve the homeless
Overturned vehicle causing delays on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two car-crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays on Highway 52 in Dothan, according to Alabama Department of Transportation. The crash happened just after 2:00 pm Saturday afternoon. It is being reported that one person is entrapped in the overturned vehicle. Dothan police and...
Northside Methodist @ Providence Christian | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Northside Methodist takes on Providence Christian. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Fort Rucker receives modernization renovations to 108 Houses
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - As part of its Rucker Communities military housing partnership with the U.S. Army, Corvias, has completed the renovations of 108 homes at Fort Rucker, Ala., home to the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence with an on-post population of more than 24,000 people, including service members and family.
PENSKE and Preemie Project of Dothan host disaster drive for South Florida
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Organizations in the Wiregrass are already working to help those affected by Ian. Penske, a truck rental company, and the Preemie Project of Dothan, non-profit that helps families with infants, are working together to host a disaster relief drive. They are accepting these items: canned food, dry food, ready to eat food, water, blankets, tarps, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby items, and baby formula.
Geneva school receives new School Resource Officer
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department reached their staffing goal for 2022, allowing them to serve the community in another school. According to police, Officer Michael Hornsby, who has been on the GPD force since 2018, took over as Mulkey Elementary School’s full time School Resource Officer to protect and serve the school on a daily basis.
Houston County schools see large increase in math scores
ALEA statewide power outage
The number of students on the campus of enterprise state is up 11-percent this semester. That's according to dean of students Kassie Mathis. She says one contributing factor is several expanded programs on campus -- like nursing. Mechatronics has also been expanded to both the Ozark and Enterprise campuses. Students still have time to enroll in the second mini-term which begins on October 17.
Central @ Dothan | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Central (Phenix City) takes on Dothan. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
The city of Enterprise mourns the loss of community member
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise has lost a pillar of their community. Richard Fleming passed on Friday at the age of 94. Former City Councilmember Fleming served the City of Enterprise from 1972-1988. He also did time as a fire and police commissioner. “Richard was a champion...
Houston County Schools adopt “Best Buddies” program
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Making friendships and memories is important for many during their time in high school. “We had a parent reach out to us, they have a daughter with special needs who graduated, and she went to her mom, and she said that she didn’t feel like she knew a lot of people that she graduated with,” says Jillian Chapman, RTI and 504 Coordinator for Houston County Schools.
Red Level @ Elba | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Red Level takes on Elba. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
