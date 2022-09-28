Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced For Killing Wife During Dispute At Home In Mount Vernon
A man has been sentenced for stabbing his wife to death during a dispute at her Westchester home. Kirk Fisher, age 60, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 29, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife Kaya Green, at her Mount Vernon home, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Man charged with DWI after plunging van into East River
NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning, and police now say alcohol was involved.It happened just before 2 a.m. along East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island.Officials say 40-year-old Saeed Speede was driving and his father, who is in his 60s, was a passenger when the van veered off the road.A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on."Both Speede and his father are expected to be OK.Speede was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene.
Man killed during dispute on train in Brooklyn
Police say a 43-year-old man got into a dispute with another man, and that is when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 43-year-old across the neck.
NY Drill Rapper C Blu Arrested On Gun Charge - Months After Beating Cop Shooting Case
New York, NY – New York drill rapper C Blu has been arrested on a gun charge, less than six months after beating an attempted murder case in which he was accused of shooting a cop. According to the New York Post, the 17-year-old rapper (real name Camrin Williams)...
Police investigating death of Brooklyn man, 70, found lying in the street as homicide
The NYPD is now investigating an attack on a 70-year-old man as a homicide after he died from his injuries eight months later. Police found Mario Ocampo lying on the ground at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville.
2 arrested after robbing NY bishop, wife of $1M in jewelry during sermon
John Annese, Thomas Tracy, Larry McShane, New York Daily News (TNS) Authorities busted two suspects early Wednesday for the wild caught-on-camera armed hold-up of blinged-out Bishop Lamor Whitehead during his Sunday sermon two months ago, with the high-profile clergyman cheering the clearing of his name. The fugitive defendants, both 23...
Subway Rider Killed in Slashing Attack Aboard L Train in Brooklyn: Police
A subway rider was killed after a disagreement ended in a slashing aboard an L train in Brooklyn Friday night, police said. Two men were riding the train heading south at the Atlantic Avenue station in Cypress Hills around 9 p.m. when they got into a disagreement, according to police. One of the men, wearing a grey sweatshirt and said to have gold teeth, then took out a sharp object and slashed the other man once in the neck.
Bronx man sentenced to 20 years for fatally stabbing wife during dispute
A Bronx man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife during a dispute in her Westchester home, authorities announced Friday.
Man who fatally shot woman, 25, in head near Union Square indicted on murder charges: DA
A man who allegedly fatally shot a woman while she was walking near Union Square earlier this month has been indicted on murder charges, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.
Funeral scheduled for veteran EMS lieutenant who was stabbed to death
Funeral arrangements for Alison Russo-Elling, the 61-year-old FDNY EMT who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack in Queens on Thursday, have been scheduled for next week.
Woman brutally beat at Howard Beach stop
A woman was brutally beat last Tuesday at the Howard Beach-JFK Airport station after she ignored a man trying to talk to her. Police received a call around 5:15 a.m. of an assault near 159th Ave. and Coleman Square. A 33-year-old woman was on a northbound A train when Waheed Foster, 41, attempted to engage her in conversation, according to police.
Police: Man wanted for robbing Brooklyn supermarket, stabbing employee
They say the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for any of the items he had with him.
Man dies days after Brooklyn hit-and-run: officials
A man struck by a vehicle in a Brooklyn hit-and-run, died days after the collision, officials said Friday.
NYPD cop arrested for threatening ex-girlfriend in violation of court order
Police arrested an NYPD officer on Wednesday for sending harassing texts to his ex-girlfriend in violation of a court order of protection, according to authorities.
NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet
A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
Car crashes into East River, father and son pulled from water: officials
ROOSEVELT ISLAND, Manhattan (PIX11) — First responders pulled a father and son out of the East River Saturday after the car they were in crashed into the water, according to the NYPD. Police found a submerged white SUV in the East River around 2 a.m. with a man, 41, and his father, who is in […]
Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore
The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
NYC doc admits to paying homeless people to undergo unneeded surgery for $31M insurance fraud scheme
A New York City surgeon pleaded guilty on Thursday to a scheme that involved paying desperate, destitute people to undergo unneeded surgery as part of a plot to sue businesses for fake “trip-and-fall” accidents.
Exclusive: NYPD officer beaten in the Bronx details attack that turned his life upside down
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — It’s been more than a month since an off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx, but he’s still dealing with an immense amount of pain, the officer told PIX11 News in an exclusive interview Thursday. Muhammad Chowdhury, an 18-year police veteran, was in a coma after he was beaten […]
