New York City, NY

CBS New York

Man charged with DWI after plunging van into East River

NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning, and police now say alcohol was involved.It happened just before 2 a.m. along East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island.Officials say 40-year-old Saeed Speede was driving and his father, who is in his 60s, was a passenger when the van veered off the road.A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on."Both Speede and his father are expected to be OK.Speede was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene.
NBC New York

Subway Rider Killed in Slashing Attack Aboard L Train in Brooklyn: Police

A subway rider was killed after a disagreement ended in a slashing aboard an L train in Brooklyn Friday night, police said. Two men were riding the train heading south at the Atlantic Avenue station in Cypress Hills around 9 p.m. when they got into a disagreement, according to police. One of the men, wearing a grey sweatshirt and said to have gold teeth, then took out a sharp object and slashed the other man once in the neck.
qchron.com

Woman brutally beat at Howard Beach stop

A woman was brutally beat last Tuesday at the Howard Beach-JFK Airport station after she ignored a man trying to talk to her. Police received a call around 5:15 a.m. of an assault near 159th Ave. and Coleman Square. A 33-year-old woman was on a northbound A train when Waheed Foster, 41, attempted to engage her in conversation, according to police.
nypressnews.com

NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet

A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
The Jewish Press

Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore

The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
