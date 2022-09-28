Oxford City Council Approves 2023 Fiscal Budget and Authorizes Tax Abatement for Kronospan at 9/27/2022 Council Meeting
Oxford, AL – The Oxford City Council Met for their regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
Council Meeting
- Call to Order
- Councilwoman Hubbard – Present
- Councilman Gardner – Present
- Councilman Waits – Absent
- Councilman Henderson – Present
- Councilman Spurlin – Present
- Welcome/Invocation – Anthony Whitley, Oxford First Baptist Church
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Approval of Minutes of September 13, 2022 – Unanimously Approved
- Old Business – None
- New Business
- Consent Agenda – Unanimously Approved
- Resolution No. 2022 – 107 – Resolution approving the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget.
- Fiscal 2023 budget totaling $68.6 million in expenditures and $69.4 million in revenues.
- Resolution No. 2022 – 108 – Resolution authorizing a tax abatement agreement for Kronospan LLC
- Resolution No. 2022- 109 – Resolution for the placement of a Municipal Lien on the property located at 26 Alan Street in the total amount of $184.00.
- Resolution No. 2022- 110 – Resolution for the placement of a Municipal Lien on the property located at 105 Bennett Street in the total amount of $184.00.
- Resolution No. 2022- 111 – Resolution for the placement of a Municipal Lien on the property located at 1515 Forney Street in the total amount of $184.00.
- Resolution No. 2022- 112 – Resolution for the placement of a Municipal Lien on the property located at 123 Reaves Drive in the total amount of $184.00.
- Resolution No. 2022- 113 – Resolution for the placement of a Municipal Lien on the property located at 504 Scott Lane in the total amount of $437.00.
- Resolution No. 2022- 114 – Resolution for the placement of a Municipal Lien on the property located at 134 Southmoor Circle in the total amount of $184.00.
- Resolution No. 2022- 115 – Resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with SCS Engineers for design services for a new landfill cells at the City of Oxford Landfill. The agreement total is $44,100. – Unanimously Approved
- Resolution No. 2022- 116 – Resolution authorizing the Mayor to sign an agreement with the State of Alabama acting by and through the Alabama Department of Transportation for the installation of new roadway lighting equipment and the upgrade of existing equipment at the intersection of US Highway 78 and DeArmanville Road. – Unanimously Approved
- Resolution No. 2022- 117 – Resolution amending the budget in the amount of $146,000. – Unanimously Approved
- Resolution No. 2022- 118 – Resolution amending the budget in the amount of $4,000 which was appropriated to the Oxford Baseball team. – Unanimously Approved
- Council Comments/Reports
- Councilman Henderson wanted to remind everyone of OxfordFest this Saturday.
- Mayor’s Comments – None
- Visitors
- A resident spoke about concerns over drainage issues from the storm. He spoke back in January about flooding concerns. The Mayor said that the engineers are almost complete with their plans and they will be calling you tomorrow.
- Janet Brown wanted to praise the EMS services. She particularly wanted to praise Carla Jones and her partner. They performed CPR and she wanted to thank them for their services performed on her daughter.
- Don Hopper spoke and was joined by Kronospan Chief Financial Officer Anthony Athienitis. The tax abatement that was voted on will allow the company to move forward with a $45 million expansion of its Eastaboga plant. The agreement anticipates 20 new employees at the panel company over the next four years. Construction is expected to be be complete by the end of March 2024.This is the third abatement agreement granted bringing the company’s total investment commitment to more than $91 million.
- Motion to adjourn (next regular Council Meeting, October 11, 2022)
