Oxford City Council Approves 2023 Fiscal Budget and Authorizes Tax Abatement for Kronospan at 9/27/2022 Council Meeting

Weaver, AL – On September 30th Weaver welcomed their new Mayor, Jeff Clendenning and newest council-member Terri Summerlin at a well attended swearing in ceremony. The event was attended by many residents as well as Commissioner Lee Patterson, incoming Commissioner Terry Howell, city council members, department heads, and staff. Outgoing Mayor Wayne Willis commended Mr. Clendenning and Ms. Summerlin for their willingness to serve. He also praised the current city council who he credited for the progress Weaver has made. Outgoing Mayor Willis also handed the keys to city, (all unlabeled of course) over to incoming Mayor Clendenning and wished him good luck! He also removed his picture from the wall and moved it to the back with the other former mayors. He then invited Mr. Clendenning to place his portrait in the Mayors spot.

WEAVER, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO