ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCBD Count on 2

“Will the bridges close?” Here are Charleston County’s high wind procedures for bridges

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSIzX_0iE8fi7l00

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to bring strong, gusty winds to the Charleston area this week – likely Thursday night into the day on Friday – making travel conditions difficult for some drivers.

Many who live in the area often question when – or if – area bridges will shut down during the storm because of high winds.

TRACKING IAN: Latest updates and important information can be found here

The Charleston County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) works closely with law enforcement officers to receive updates on wind speeds on the various bridges throughout Charleston County during an emergency situation, like a hurricane or tropical storm.

Below is a look at Charleston County’s bridge procedures during high winds:

Condition Yellow: 30 MPH sustained winds

“When the EOC receives reports from law enforcement officers that sustained wind speeds have reached 30 mph, the media will be asked to put out a message to the public that high profile vehicles will be advised not to use high span (65 feet or higher) or exposed bridges, and the public should use extreme caution if they decide to travel over bridges.”

High profile vehicles are:

  • Box-type trucks similar to those operated by the United Parcel Service (UPS)
  • Tractor-trailers
  • Motor homes
  • Vehicles pulling travel trailers, box-type trailers, large sailboats, or other watercraft

Condition Red: 40 MPH sustained winds

“When the EOC receives reports from law enforcement officers that sustained wind speeds have reached 40 mph, the media will be asked to put out a message to the public that high span (65 feet or higher) or exposed bridges are unsafe for public travel. At these wind speeds, law enforcement officers may not be present at bridges due to unsafe conditions. Anyone who drives over bridges against the advisory is doing so at their own risk.”

According to the county, motorists are warned that in addition to the measured sustained wind speeds, there could be unexpected and dangerous wind gusts of higher speeds.

High span (65 feet high or higher) or exposed bridges in Charleston County:

  • Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Bridge
  • • Ashley River ridges (old and new bridges)
  • • Ben Sawyer Bridge (Sullivan’s Island Bridge)
  • • Breech Inlet Bridge (connects Isle of Palms to Sullivan’s Island)
  • • Cosgrove Bridge (the “North Bridge”)
  • • Dawhoo River Bridge (on Edisto Highway SC 174)
  • • Don Holt Bridge (I-526 over the Cooper River between North Charleston and Daniel Island)
  • • Isle of Palms Connector
  • • James Island Connector
  • • Limehouse Bridge
  • • McKinley Washington Bridge (the “Edisto Bridge”: Hwy. 174 over the Edisto River near Edisto Island)
  • • Stono River Bridge (connects James Island to Johns Island over Maybank Highway)
  • • Wando River Bridge (I-526 over the Wando River in Mt. Pleasant)
  • • Wappoo Bridge (connects W. Ashley to James Island)
  • • Westmoreland Bridge (I-526 over the Ashley River between North Charleston and W. Ashley)

At 25 mph, draw bridges are locked down to boat traffic. Draw bridges and swing bridges (bridges that can be mechanically opened to allow for tall boat traffic to pass through from the water) will be locked down to boat traffic when sustained winds reach 25 mph or greater.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Hurricane Ian brings strong winds, flooding to Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, bringing with it damaging winds and flooding throughout the Lowcountry. The strong winds began Thursday night, but conditions really began to deteriorate around 9:00 a.m. Friday as some of the hurricane’s worst bands […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Downtown Charleston caught in the path of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cleanup efforts are underway in the city of Charleston after Hurricane Ian swept through. “Given the big rain we had and the high tide, there was flooding in the city we closed a number of streets,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. What are normally busy roadways were empty as they flooded […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Gov. McMaster assesses damage at Pawleys Island pier

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster visited the Pawley Island Pier with local leaders Saturday to assess hurricane damage. Hurricane Ian battered the South Carolina coast Friday. It made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. Pawleys Island Police Department reported that strong winds and waves […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WSAV-TV

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy is reporting that 86,948 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 4:15 p.m. Charleston County – 60,407. Berkeley County – 11,766.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daniel Island#Washington Bridge#Wind Speeds#Travel Trailers#Edisto Island#Weather#Traffic#Construction Maintenance#Mph#The United Parcel Service
counton2.com

Charleston County assessing damage from Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Government is working to assess property damage that resulted from Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall in Georgetown, just north of Charleston, as a Category 1 hurricane around 2:00 p.m. Friday. Despite skirting a direct hit, it brought high winds and flooding to Charleston.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Three-story building proposed on Charleston peninsula where church once operated

A three-story commercial and residential building is planned for a corner property in downtown Charleston where a house of worship once operated. Developer CKC Properties plans to build a three-story building at Cannon and St. Philip streets. It will first have to demolish a rundown, one-story structure, formerly Miracle Church of Christ.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Traffic signal out near Bacons Bridge in Summerville Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews in Summerville are working to repair traffic lights along Old Trolley Road Saturday morning. According to Summerville Police Department, crews where dispatched to disabled traffic lights Saturday morning in the area of Bacons Bridge and Old Trolley Road. Officials say the “Signal Shop” is working to fix the lights.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Convenience, parks sites to open in Dorchester County Saturday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will reopen some convenience and park sites Saturday. Dorchester County will have the following convenience sites open on October 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sandy Pines Yard Debris Convenience Site: 374 Sandy Pines Lane  Givhans Convenience Site: 1548 Givhans Road Ridgeville Convenience Site: 258 Cambell Thicket […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston provides update on Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders Thursday afternoon provided an update on Tropical Storm Ian and measures they are taking to ensure the city is ready for the storm’s impacts. Ian will bring storm surge, coastal flooding, heavy rain and windy conditions as it nears the South Carolina coast late Thursday and into the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New Johns Island development lines up 10 commercial tenants year ahead of opening

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Hayes Park to include mix of commercial tenants and residential structures. The new 16-acre Hayes Park mixed-use development...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-County officials hold briefing ahead of Ian’s arrival

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg (City of Charleston) :08 “I don’t like what I see with Hurricane Ian. As you know, right now, it’s just pounding Southwest Florida.” TRI-COUNTY OFFICIALS — WARNING CITIZENS ABOUT THE IMPACT IAN COULD HAVE.. ON THE LOWCOUNTRY Joe Coates (Director of Emergency Management, Charleston County) :17 “We […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian moves onshore, rain is causing problems for motorists around the Charleston area. Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday. Law enforcement officials are encouraging only essential travel Friday morning. Here is a list of roads closed because of flooding:. Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Bicyclist injured in Johns Island crash

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash on Johns Island. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Maybank Highway. Charleston Police say after the crash, the driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist stayed on the scene. The bicyclist’s conditions...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston International reopens airfield

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport has reopened it airfield on Saturday. The airport closed the airfield amid high winds from Hurricane Ian on Friday. Airport officials said Joint Base Charleston, who manages the airfield, notified them of the closure around 9:00 a.m. Friday. Those looking to catch a flight on Saturday should […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown County shifting to OPCON 2

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County emergency officials will move to OPCON 2 following Hurricane Ian. The move to OPCON 2 means the county will focus on damage assessment and recovery following Hurricane Ian. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will also pause operations for the day. In addition, the Georgetown County Disaster Call […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County temporarily suspends EMS operations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials say EMS crews have temporarily suspended operations Friday afternoon. Officials said the decision was made based on wind conditions in the area. Officials say service will resume as soon as it is safe.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy