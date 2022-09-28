ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

adastraradio.com

Four Arrested in Hutchinson Thursday in Hutchinson on Possible Drug Charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Four people arrested after community corrections officers paid a visit to a residence in the unit block of North Elm late Thursday afternoon made court appearances Friday. Two of the people arrested, Vernon Nusser and Robert Carter, are facing charges of distribution of meth within 1000 feet of Hutchinson Middle School-7. During a search of the residence, 5.2 grams of suspected meth was found in a room occupied by Nusser, while nearly nine grams of meth was allegedly found in his possession Carter’s.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Hutchinson police arrest 2 in child solicitation case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested two people following an investigation into an alleged juvenile sex offense. Capt. Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57, was booked for one count of electronic solicitation -- believing the child to be 14 to 15 years of age -- and two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. Margaret Myrick, 61, was arrested for conspiracy to commit indecent solicitation of a child.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/29)

BOOKED: Blake Picard on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Hallucinogenic and Possession of Paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: Shawna Contrerez on three Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Contempt of Court, total bond set at $2,747.50 cash only. BOOKED: Jessica Schenkel on Great Bend Municipal...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Fire crews work 2 grass fires

CASTLETON, Kan. — Reno County Fire Districts were busy Thursday afternoon with two grass fires in the Parallel and Yoder roads area. Reno/Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to the fires around 3:30 p.m. Mutual aid was requested, bringing units from Reno/Harvey Joint Fire District # 2, Reno County Fire District # 3, Reno County Fire District # 4, Reno County Fire District # 8, Reno County Fire District # 9, South Hutchinson Fire Department, and Hutchinson Fire Department. Support was provided by Reno County Emergency Management and the Reno County Sheriff's Office.
RENO COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Stafford County Crash

A man was killed in a crash Sunday evening after attempting to avoid hitting a deer. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Southeast 80th Ave, about six miles south of Stafford. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 25 year old Larry Ryan was heading northbound when the deer entered the...
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez

There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas Republican Party bus tour to stop in Great Bend

On Oct. 5, the Kansas Republican Party will kick off a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour. The bus tour will be headlined by Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republican congressional candidates. Senator Roger Marshall will speak at all stops, and other Republican leaders and candidates will participate along the tour.
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas

The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend reveals plans for a public shooting range

A formal approval of the master plan is expected at an upcoming Great Bend City Council meeting, but a 10-year capital improvement plan for “quality of life” projects is taking shape with many ventures expected in the near future. One of the proposed projects to get started in the next year or two is the addition of a public shooting range.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Fire burns popular restaurant, Fork That Bakery, in Victoria

Tuesday night, fire crews were dispatched to Fork That Bakery, 201 E. Main, Victoria, for a report of smoke coming from the roof of the building. No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. Brooke Olson is the owner of the...
KWCH.com

Hays High School considers name change

Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called “PD Share,” which helps to remove communication barriers. Updated: 1 hour ago. Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney, from Derby, will...
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson church to host Grandparenting Summit simulcast site

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson church is hosting the only Kansas simulcast site for the Legacy Grandparenting Summit 2022 coming up in October. "We had the opportunity to combine a family trip and a business trip, if you will, to Birmingham, Alabama, to attend the Legacy Coalition Grandparents Summit last fall," said Ken Johnson.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Public fish salvage at Kansas lake due to drought

ELLIS, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in a small Kansas town say a public fish salvage is in effect for the local lake due to drought conditions and minimal inflow. The Ellis Police Department said the city and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued Ellis City Lake to be opened to public fish salvage effective immediately.
Hutch Post

Attorney General's office announces local grants

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Hutchinson organizations have been awarded more than $140,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Wednesday. The grants were awarded to support the following programs:. · BrightHouse, Inc., $65,912 to provide a secure and controlled environment...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

Hays citywide cleanup: Almost time to set out items

The annual alley cleanup is an opportunity to discard items that would not be picked up in the normal refuse collection. The 2022 fall cleanup will begin on Oct. 17. Items should be out by 7 a.m. Items can be set out beginning Oct. 1. The annual fall cleanup consists...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎙 USD 489 to consider rebranding Hays High, Middle schools

Hays USD 489 will be sending surveys soon to the high school and middle school parents on a proposed rebranding of the high school and middle school. As part of a bond issue passed in May, USD 489 will build a new high school and renovate the current high school building into a middle school.
HAYS, KS

