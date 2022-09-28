EAST ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A community is remembering a man dedicated to the City of St. Paul and St. Paul Regional Water Services.Peter Davis was struck and killed by a dump truck while working at a road construction site on Wabasha and Seventh Street.Vogel's Lounge in East St. Paul was one of Peter Davis' favorite spots, and ironically the drink of choice to toast him was a glass of water. If you live in St. Paul, Davis definitely had an impact on your having clean water over his 44 years at the water utility.Davis was a family man, a...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO