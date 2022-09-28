ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

CBS Minnesota

Man remembered for dedication to St. Paul's water services

EAST ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A community is remembering a man dedicated to the City of St. Paul and St. Paul Regional Water Services.Peter Davis was struck and killed by a dump truck while working at a road construction site on Wabasha and Seventh Street.Vogel's Lounge in East St. Paul was one of Peter Davis' favorite spots, and ironically the drink of choice to toast him was a glass of water. If you live in St. Paul, Davis definitely had an impact on your having clean water over his 44 years at the water utility.Davis was a family man, a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Government Technology

St. Paul, Minn., Names Interim Director of Tech Department

(TNS) — The St. Paul City Council filled two director-level openings in the city’s library and technology departments on Wednesday by approving interim appointments. Barb Sporlein was sworn in as interim director of the St. Paul Public Libraries, replacing Catherine Penkert, who resigned this month after nearly five years in the role. Sporlein has been the library system’s deputy director of operations for three years, and previously held deputy commissioner, planning or managerial roles with Minnesota Housing, the city of Minneapolis and the St. Paul Public Housing Agency.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts

Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
mspmag.com

Store Owners Band Together for Vintage Fall Crawl

In the Twin Cities, vintage shop owners aren’t competing with each other. They’d rather support each other and lift each other up. That’s how the first-annual Vintage Fall Crawl came to be, at least. Tandem Vintage owner Amanda Baumann and The Mustache Cat owner Rebecca Sansone were kicking around ideas one day, hoping to find a way to collaborate and connect their vintage shops and customers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
alleynews.org

Nurses Go on Three-day Strike at Abbott Northwestern and Childrens Hospital

Over 15,000 nurses represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) went on a three-day unfair labor practices strike from September 12 to 14 at sixteen hospitals around the Twin Cities and Northern Minnesota, including two in the Phillips neighborhood. The union believes this was the largest strike of private-sector nurses in U.S. history. Nurses cited safety and short staffing as their main concerns.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota

If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
stthomas.edu

New Enrollment Management VP Focuses on St. Thomas Thriving

An early experience with higher education shaped the professional career of Omar Correa, St. Thomas’ new vice president of strategic enrollment management. Beginning his academic career at the University of Puerto Rico, Correa braved a transition to Iowa State University to complete a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, although he did not speak English at the time.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen debuts his first cookbook

MINNEAPOLIS — He's known around the Twin Cities and across the country for restaurants like Spoon and Stable and Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill; now, two-time James Beard award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen is sharing some of his favorite recipes with the world with the release of his first cookbook.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

State Patrol says 30% of troopers, staff will be women by 2030

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is promising to increase the number of female troopers and support staff as part of a national push to advance women in law enforcement. On Friday Col. Matt Langer, head of the State Patrol, signed a pledge calling for 30% of...
SAINT PAUL, MN

