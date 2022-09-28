Read full article on original website
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Boulder City hosts community event, National Night Out
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Boulder City Police Department is inviting the community to a night of family fun!. On Tuesday, October 4 locals can join in on arts and crafts, food trucks, rock climbing, and more. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Local music schools celebrate 7th annual Kids...
news3lv.com
Timed reservations for Red Rock return
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
news3lv.com
Fire consumes South Mojave home, dog injured
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire consumed a house near Paradise this afternoon injuring a dog. Clark County fire reported near South Mojave Road and Hacienda around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived the flames were so intense, they had to fight the fire defensively. The fire demolished most of...
news3lv.com
1 OCTOBER: UMC hosts memorial blood drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are welcome to honor the five-year anniversary of 1 October by donating blood. UMC is partnering with Vitalant for its annual 1 October Memorial Blood Drive. The event invites others to save lives to remember those impacted the most. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
news3lv.com
1 OCTOBER: Events happening across the valley commemorating fifth anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Several events across the valley will be taking place Friday and Saturday to commemorate the fifth remembrance of One October. Friday night, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will lead a healing lantern event with bereaved families, survivors, first responders, and all impacted members. Saturday morning....
news3lv.com
Chinatown may get more resources to revitalize area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinatown has become a major attraction for people who come to Las Vegas and the area may soon get a boost!. The Clark County Department of Economic Development confirmed to News 3 that it’s looking into redevelopment opportunities in the area. Officials say Chinatown is a part of a “blight” study along with the University and Stadium Districts. Findings from the study will determine if Chinatown will be designated as a redevelopment zone.
news3lv.com
Vegas Strong Resiliency Center hosts free tattoos for 1 October first responders
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the five-year anniversary of 1 October approaches, The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is teaming up with Healing Ink to recognize those who served that night. Tattoo artists from across the country who've suffered their own trauma were paired with a first responder for Thursday's...
news3lv.com
El Cortez Hotel completes 47 room remodeling efforts
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some vintage room at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino has completed their renovation efforts and are now ready to welcome guests. The 47 rooms, often dubbed the Original 47, are located above the casino floor and can only be accessed through a wooden staircase.
news3lv.com
New training facility shedding light after 1 October tragedy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sometimes, it takes a tragedy to light a fire. That's the connection between the 1 October shooting and the rise of the new state-of-the-art Joint Emergency Training Institute for first responders. It wasn't all that long ago that this place was a dream--something that might...
news3lv.com
Nightmare on Spring Mountain at The Sand Dollar Lounge
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge will once again transform itself into the 'Nightmare on Spring Mountain' this year. Joining us now to tell us all about it is Chase Gordon, lead purveyor of revelry at the Sand Dollar Lounge, and Melissa Asker, a bartender at the Sand Dollar Lounge.
news3lv.com
Asylum & Hotel Fear Haunted House now open for holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're wrapping up September, which means Halloween is just weeks away. But you can get scared this weekend as Hotel Fear and Asylum are opening today. Our Kyndell Kim visited the asylum to give us a sneak peek of what's in store. Check out the...
news3lv.com
Police seek help finding missing teen in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy. Brandon Avalos was last seen at the 6200 block of Ilanos Lane near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Torrey Pines Drive around 6:30 p.m on Monday. He was...
news3lv.com
Celebrate National Coffee Day with Dig It Coffee Co.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday is National Coffee Day, and we're celebrating with Dig It Coffee Co. Founder Taylor Gardner Chaney and assistant barista Aaron Limbaugh joined us to talk about what they are brewing up.
news3lv.com
Butterfly habitat reopens at Springs Preserve Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fall is finally here and butterflies are getting ready to take flight this season. Springs Preserve's seasonal Butterfly Habitat is coming back to Las Vegas. The collection of butterflies from around the country will be available from October 1 - November 21. Regular hours include...
news3lv.com
Mob Museum in Las Vegas to host Nevada Day Community Celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas will hold an outdoor community event to celebrate Nevada Day next month. The museum will host the free gathering on Friday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the new outdoor Event Plaza. Guests can learn...
news3lv.com
EXCLUSIVE: Former Metro Lieutenant offers insight about capturing escaped inmates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A retired Metro Lieutenant spoke exclusively with News 3 about the latest prison escape and his experience leading an investigation to capture another high-profile escapee in 2005. Ted Snodgrass retired from the department in 2011 after nearly 30 years of service which included helping to...
news3lv.com
Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens unveils new fall display
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is in full swing at the Bellagio as the conservatory, and botanical gardens unveiled a new 'Artfully Autumn' display. The new display welcomes guests as they embark on a feast for the senses with dramatic sculptural pieces and an abundance of fall floral, foliage, and pumpkins, all while being captivated by a new custom fragrance.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas gas prices surge as west coast refineries shut down for maintenance
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Gas prices are once again through the roof in Las Vegas. They jumped another 13 cents, with locals now paying on average $5.34 a gallon. According to Triple-A, prices are .42 cents higher than they were a week ago and .50 cents higher than last month.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police anticipate new grant to increase safety enforcement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pedestrian deaths in Las Vegas are up 32% over the past year. Metro police hope new funding will help them crack down on reckless drivers. This Saturday marks the beginning of a new grant year giving officers access to extra money to increase enforcement. MORE...
