Henderson, NV

news3lv.com

Boulder City hosts community event, National Night Out

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Boulder City Police Department is inviting the community to a night of family fun!. On Tuesday, October 4 locals can join in on arts and crafts, food trucks, rock climbing, and more. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Local music schools celebrate 7th annual Kids...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Timed reservations for Red Rock return

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire consumes South Mojave home, dog injured

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire consumed a house near Paradise this afternoon injuring a dog. Clark County fire reported near South Mojave Road and Hacienda around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived the flames were so intense, they had to fight the fire defensively. The fire demolished most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 OCTOBER: UMC hosts memorial blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are welcome to honor the five-year anniversary of 1 October by donating blood. UMC is partnering with Vitalant for its annual 1 October Memorial Blood Drive. The event invites others to save lives to remember those impacted the most. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 OCTOBER: Events happening across the valley commemorating fifth anniversary

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Several events across the valley will be taking place Friday and Saturday to commemorate the fifth remembrance of One October. Friday night, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will lead a healing lantern event with bereaved families, survivors, first responders, and all impacted members. Saturday morning....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Chinatown may get more resources to revitalize area

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinatown has become a major attraction for people who come to Las Vegas and the area may soon get a boost!. The Clark County Department of Economic Development confirmed to News 3 that it’s looking into redevelopment opportunities in the area. Officials say Chinatown is a part of a “blight” study along with the University and Stadium Districts. Findings from the study will determine if Chinatown will be designated as a redevelopment zone.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

El Cortez Hotel completes 47 room remodeling efforts

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some vintage room at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino has completed their renovation efforts and are now ready to welcome guests. The 47 rooms, often dubbed the Original 47, are located above the casino floor and can only be accessed through a wooden staircase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New training facility shedding light after 1 October tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sometimes, it takes a tragedy to light a fire. That's the connection between the 1 October shooting and the rise of the new state-of-the-art Joint Emergency Training Institute for first responders. It wasn't all that long ago that this place was a dream--something that might...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nightmare on Spring Mountain at The Sand Dollar Lounge

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge will once again transform itself into the 'Nightmare on Spring Mountain' this year. Joining us now to tell us all about it is Chase Gordon, lead purveyor of revelry at the Sand Dollar Lounge, and Melissa Asker, a bartender at the Sand Dollar Lounge.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Asylum & Hotel Fear Haunted House now open for holiday season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're wrapping up September, which means Halloween is just weeks away. But you can get scared this weekend as Hotel Fear and Asylum are opening today. Our Kyndell Kim visited the asylum to give us a sneak peek of what's in store. Check out the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police seek help finding missing teen in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy. Brandon Avalos was last seen at the 6200 block of Ilanos Lane near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Torrey Pines Drive around 6:30 p.m on Monday. He was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Butterfly habitat reopens at Springs Preserve Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fall is finally here and butterflies are getting ready to take flight this season. Springs Preserve's seasonal Butterfly Habitat is coming back to Las Vegas. The collection of butterflies from around the country will be available from October 1 - November 21. Regular hours include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens unveils new fall display

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is in full swing at the Bellagio as the conservatory, and botanical gardens unveiled a new 'Artfully Autumn' display. The new display welcomes guests as they embark on a feast for the senses with dramatic sculptural pieces and an abundance of fall floral, foliage, and pumpkins, all while being captivated by a new custom fragrance.
LAS VEGAS, NV

