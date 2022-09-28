Read full article on original website
My Fox 8
High Point community braces for potential flooding from remnants of Hurricane Ian
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Like others bracing for the storm to hit the Piedmont Triad, many people living in the flood-prone Foxwoode Meadows community in High Point are bracing for the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Teresa Kirby, who has lived in the community for almost 30 years, said...
rhinotimes.com
Ian Brings Wind, Rain And Cancel Culture To Guilford County
If you have exciting weekend plans in Greensboro, High Point or anywhere else in Guilford County, you better check that the event is actually being held. Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc in Florida, is bringing central North Carolina plenty of wind and rain and, on Thursday, Sept 29, many municipalities and groups that had events planned were canceling or postponing them.
wfmynews2.com
Tropical storm Ian | 8 p.m. Friday update with Tim Buckley
WFMY News 2's weather team gives the latest updates as tropical storm Ian enters the Triad. Thousands are without power in Guilford County.
Tracking Ian: How to drive safely in high winds
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Driving in rain can increase your risk of crashing, but driving in heavy winds can be just as dangerous. It's best to stay off the road during gusty winds, but if you must be out and about here are some safety rules to keep in mind.
wfmynews2.com
Downed trees, fallen power lines, increasing power outages across the Triad in wake of Ian
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Ian is no longer a hurricane. Ian has now downgraded to a tropical storm. Multiple trees have fallen, power outages are increasing, and traffic lights are out as Ian is making it's mark across the Triad. Greensboro police said Hilltop Road in between Fairfax Road...
Clean-up, power restoration begin across the Triangle, other parts of North Carolina
Ian is gone but it has left behind many toppled trees, downed power lines leaving thousands of North Carolinians in the dark.
WXII 12
What supplies you may need ahead of rain and wind from Ian
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — WXII 12 News talked with an owner of a Triad hardware supply store to understand what you may need ahead of the rain and wind from Hurricane Ian this weekend. WXII 12 News talked with Michael Mickiewicz, store owner of Ace Hardware in Kernersville, Thursday. Ian...
VIDEO: Storm winds cause electric sparks to fly on the street in NC
North Carolina continues to deal with the impacts of Ian as the storm passed through the region throughout Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Interstate 40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 40 were closed following a crash on Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Martin Luther King Jr Drive and the J.M Hunt Jr Expressway. The closure began at 10:20 a.m. […]
Hurricane Ian is headed for North Carolina, NCDOT and the American Red Cross prepare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many school districts have made the decision to either cancel school Friday or operate remotely. This is all because of the nasty weather headed to our area. With winds expected to be 50 miles per hour, it can be dangerous for a school bus or anyone...
WXII 12
State of Emergency Declared in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At noon on Sept. 30, Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency for the city of Winston-Salem. This comes as the effects of Ian have begun to affect North Carolina in the Triad. Joines said that declaring a state of emergency was a preemptive measure,...
WXII 12
Triad schools closing, remote learning due to Ian's potential flooding and high winds risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As Ian approaches North Carolina, Triad schools are preparing by announcing closures and remote learning days. Here are the school systems that have announced changes in preparation for the storm system:. Alamance-Burlington School System. Alamance-Burlington Schools announced that schools will be closed this Friday for all...
wfdd.org
Governor Cooper urges residents to be prepared as Hurricane Ian's remnants approach
North Carolina officials are readying for the remnants of Hurricane Ian and asking residents to keep a close watch on the weather. A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the Triad including Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph counties. It’s expected that the storm will impact much of the state on Friday, with gusty winds and rain forecasted. Guilford County schools will operate remotely and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools are closed Friday due to the weather.
Guilford County Animal Services rescues 2 dogs as storms roll through Piedmont Triad
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dogs were rescued by Guilford County Animal Services on Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian rolled through the Piedmont Triad. A Good Samaritan found the 4-month-old girls abandoned in a box. Animal Control workers brought them to the shelter, and they are now safe and away from the […]
Tropical Storm Warning issued for several Triad counties including Guilford, Forsyth
(WGHP) — The National Weather Service has issued a number of Tropical Storm Warnings in the Piedmont Triad due to the effects of Hurricane Ian. The warnings were all issued between 11 a.m. and noon on Thursday. According to the NWS, a Tropical Storm Warning is issued when sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph […]
State of Emergency: How Winston-Salem is preparing for Hurricane Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Winston-Salem has declared a State of Emergency, just an hour after Guilford County and Greensboro did the same. The State of Emergency went into effect at noon on Friday. The city described it as a “precautionary measure” in case Hurricane Ian causes widespread or severe damage. This declaration […]
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro Ian damage: Down trees and power outages
A look at how Hurricane Ian is impacting the Triad. A tree fell on a townhome and a business plaza was without power for some time.
wfmynews2.com
Power line continuously on fire in Randleman
A power line keeps catching on fire in Randleman. Authorities in the area said it keeps reigniting and they're working to get electrical crews out there to fix it.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem tree service company urges homeowners to learn about risks of trees in their yard ahead of tropical rain from Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The owner of a local tree service company is urging homeowners to learn about the risks associated with the trees in their yard ahead of the possible tropical rain from Hurricane Ian. WXII 12 News' weather team anticipates possible tropical rain from Ian, and anticipated wind...
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
