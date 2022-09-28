Read full article on original website
District disputes Ganahl claim on furries in schools
Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl is reiterating a claim that students in Colorado schools are self-identifying as animals. It’s an assertion that has been disputed by a local district, and in fact-checks from across the country.
Sponsored Segment by Colorado Farm Bureau Insurance Company. If you're looking for a job, listen up! We're talking to the experts over at Colorado Farm Bureau Insurance Company, and they're contracting! GDC Host Spencer Thomas chatted with Monty Peterson, the State Sales Manager to learn more about opportunities you can scope out at this company!
Hurricane Ian devastates Florida
Matt Mauro reports on the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Ian's tear through Florida. Denver beer community kicks off 14th Annual Beer …. Tech Junkie Review – Logitech Brio 500 1080p Webcam. Police looking for multiple hit-and-run suspects. Live From HIlton Head Island. Officer shot in neck, suspect killed. Friday...
Housing market would have to crash to be affordable
Colorado's median home value would have to drop by 32% to go back to affordability levels in 2015 and there would have to be a huge market crash, according to Data Desk figures. DJ Summers has even more figures to share.
Colorado workers deployed to help with Hurricane Ian
There are scores of people in Florida now trying to help people who have been left devastated by Hurricane Ian. Vicente Arenas reports.
Volunteers head to Florida to provide aid to Hurricane Ian victims
Multiple Xcel crews and volunteers went down to Florida to offer a helping hand to those devastated by Hurricane Ian. Jim Hooley reports.
Colorado man accused of espionage
A former National Security Agency employee faced a federal judge Thursday on the accusation of attempting to transmit classified information to a representative of a foreign government. Talya Cunningham reports.
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida death toll climbs
Although the intensity of the storm has decreased from hurricane strength, agency officials warned of life-threatening storm surge along the coasts of the Carolinas Friday night. Matt Mauro reports.
Sponsored Segment by Karma, Luck and Psychic Insights. It's time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
Floridians pick up the pieces after Ian
Sean Donavon lives on the Atlantic coast of Florida at Ormond Beach, north of Daytona. The strength of Hurricane Ian, Donovan said, was enough to cause damage and grief for folks on both Florida coasts. Rogelio Mares reports.
Colorado escapee stole $700,000 from behind bars
A man who escaped from a federal prison in Littleton in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars. Rob Low investigates.
Hurricane Ian damage reports coming in
Hurricane Ian is pummeling Florida. Matt Mauro reports on the latest impacts. Volunteers head to Florida to provide aid to Hurricane …. Cold front and rain Friday-Saturday-Sunday; High …. Serious crash closes C-470 eastbound. Big Get: Tim Jenkins. New rugby league brings sport to more people. Temps stay hot Thursday,...
Motorcyclist who struck moose plans to eat it
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminded drivers in the high country to brace for these types of crashes. Rogelio Mares reports. Police give update on officer shooting in Broomfield. Rain on the way this weekend. Denver officer shot, suspect dead. Snow possible above 12,000 feet this weekend. How to save money...
