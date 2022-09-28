ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

District disputes Ganahl claim on furries in schools

Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl is reiterating a claim that students in Colorado schools are self-identifying as animals. It’s an assertion that has been disputed by a local district, and in fact-checks from across the country.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado Farm Bureau Insurance

Sponsored Segment by Colorado Farm Bureau Insurance Company. If you’re looking for a job, listen up! We’re talking to the experts over at Colorado Farm Bureau Insurance Company, and they’re contracting! GDC Host Spencer Thomas chatted with Monty Peterson, the State Sales Manager to learn more about opportunities you can scope out at this company!
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Hurricane Ian devastates Florida

Matt Mauro reports on the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Ian's tear through Florida. Denver beer community kicks off 14th Annual Beer …. Tech Junkie Review – Logitech Brio 500 1080p Webcam. Police looking for multiple hit-and-run suspects. Live From HIlton Head Island. Officer shot in neck, suspect killed. Friday...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
KDVR.com

Colorado man accused of espionage

A former National Security Agency employee faced a federal judge Thursday on the accusation of attempting to transmit classified information to a representative of a foreign government. Talya Cunningham reports.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Darren Bailey
KDVR.com

Insights Thursday: Karma, Luck & Psychic

Sponsored Segment by Karma, Luck and Psychic Insights. It’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Floridians pick up the pieces after Ian

Sean Donavon lives on the Atlantic coast of Florida at Ormond Beach, north of Daytona. The strength of Hurricane Ian, Donovan said, was enough to cause damage and grief for folks on both Florida coasts. Rogelio Mares reports.
FLORIDA STATE
KDVR.com

Hurricane Ian damage reports coming in

Hurricane Ian is pummeling Florida. Matt Mauro reports on the latest impacts. Volunteers head to Florida to provide aid to Hurricane …. Cold front and rain Friday-Saturday-Sunday; High …. Serious crash closes C-470 eastbound. Big Get: Tim Jenkins. New rugby league brings sport to more people. Temps stay hot Thursday,...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nine Percent#Election State#Hill#Democrats#Republican#Democratic#American
KDVR.com

Motorcyclist who struck moose plans to eat it

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminded drivers in the high country to brace for these types of crashes. Rogelio Mares reports. Police give update on officer shooting in Broomfield. Rain on the way this weekend. Denver officer shot, suspect dead. Snow possible above 12,000 feet this weekend. How to save money...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy