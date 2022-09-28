Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays at the Combs-Hehl Bridge in Fort Thomas
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at the Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes on the Combs-Hehl Bridge in Fort Thomas, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking multiple lanes along I-275 near the Combs-Hehl Bridge
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along eastbound I-275 at the Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 5:22 p.m. A crash near the Combs-Hehl Bridge continues to block traffic along the interstate in Fort Thomas. The...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after wreck in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash occurred in Sharonville, according to police. Sharonville police confirmed the wreck occurred at 11702 Lebanon Rd. The condition of the victim is unclear at this time. Police are currently investigating the...
WLWT 5
ODOT announces road closure in Union County for storm sewer work
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a short-term road closure for storm sewer work in Clermont County this upcoming week. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Bach Buxton Road will be closed from just south of Clepper...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked after a crash on I-71 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported using traffic cameras at 8:01 a.m. near the I-275 interchange. Delays are expected to...
WLWT 5
Police: At least 2 hospitalized after car hits group of people in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — At least two people were rushed to the hospital overnight Friday after a car hit a group of people in north Avondale. It happened shortly before midnight on Reading Road near Greenwood Avenue. Police have not said how many people were hurt, but at least two were...
Fox 19
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Burlington. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Reading Rd and Hickman Ave in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Reading Rd and Hickman Ave in Corryville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
wnewsj.com
Whiteoak student dies in two-vehicle accident
HIGHLAND COUNTY – A 16-year-old Whiteoak High School freshman died in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash which occurred at approximately 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township, Highland County, according to a news release from the OSHP.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
USPS driver flown to the hospital after Clinton County crash
ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A mail delivery driver was flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Clinton County Thursday. The mail truck and another vehicle collided on Lebanon Road near OH 380. AES had to be called in because live power lines were down on the mail...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Covington amends parking program in Licking Riverside neighborhood
The Covington Parking Authority is changing the residential parking program in the Historic Licking Riverside Neighborhood. Among some of the most prominent changes are establishing parking meters on Riverside Drive and along Garrard Street near George Rogers Clark Park. Residents of the area have complained about their street parking spaces...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on West North Bend Road and Betts Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on West North Bend Road and Betts Avenue in College Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
FD: 1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 treated at scene after mayday call during fire in SE Indiana
LAWRENCEBURG TOWNSHIP, Ind. — One firefighter was taken to the hospital, and two others were treated at the scene after a fire prompted a MayDay call in Lawrenceburg Township Thursday. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. when the Lawrenceburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Church...
WLWT 5
Police: 17-year-old arrested for deadly crash near UC campus
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Friday, they have arrested a suspect for a deadly crash that left one UC student dead and another injured. According to police, on Sept. 28 two pedestrians were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked cross walk when a 2014 Honda CR-V ran through a headlight and struck the victims.
WLWT 5
OSP: 16-year-old dies after crash in Highland County
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died after a crash Thursday morning in Highland County. It happened around 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township. An investigation revealed a driver, identified as 16-year-old Kolton Hamilton, was traveling west on State Route...
WLWT 5
Police: Worker dies after being hit by semi at loading dock in northern Kentucky
FLORENCE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was hit by a semitrailer in a parking lot in northern Kentucky Wednesday. It happened around 2:55 p.m. when officers responded to the 7900 block of Foundation Drive for a person not breathing. When they got to the scene, they...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Hamilton Police Department fires officer charged with OVI, causing head-on crash
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department announced Friday the termination of a police officer who has been charged with driving under the influence and causing a crash. According to police reports, officer Casey Johnson has been terminated from his position after he was placed on administrative leave. Johnson...
Comments / 0