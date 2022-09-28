ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, OH

Fox 19

Motorcyclist transported to hospital after wreck in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash occurred in Sharonville, according to police. Sharonville police confirmed the wreck occurred at 11702 Lebanon Rd. The condition of the victim is unclear at this time. Police are currently investigating the...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT announces road closure in Union County for storm sewer work

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a short-term road closure for storm sewer work in Clermont County this upcoming week. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Bach Buxton Road will be closed from just south of Clepper...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked after a crash on I-71 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported using traffic cameras at 8:01 a.m. near the I-275 interchange. Delays are expected to...
MONTGOMERY, OH
Fox 19

Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, KY
wnewsj.com

Whiteoak student dies in two-vehicle accident

HIGHLAND COUNTY – A 16-year-old Whiteoak High School freshman died in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash which occurred at approximately 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township, Highland County, according to a news release from the OSHP.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
linknky.com

Covington amends parking program in Licking Riverside neighborhood

The Covington Parking Authority is changing the residential parking program in the Historic Licking Riverside Neighborhood. Among some of the most prominent changes are establishing parking meters on Riverside Drive and along Garrard Street near George Rogers Clark Park. Residents of the area have complained about their street parking spaces...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Police: 17-year-old arrested for deadly crash near UC campus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Friday, they have arrested a suspect for a deadly crash that left one UC student dead and another injured. According to police, on Sept. 28 two pedestrians were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked cross walk when a 2014 Honda CR-V ran through a headlight and struck the victims.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: 16-year-old dies after crash in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died after a crash Thursday morning in Highland County. It happened around 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township. An investigation revealed a driver, identified as 16-year-old Kolton Hamilton, was traveling west on State Route...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford.
MILFORD, OH

