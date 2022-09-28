ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Big Blue View

Giants roster moves: LB Jaylon Smith signed to the active roster

The New York Giants announced on Saturday that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith to the active roster from their practice squad. Smith is expected to reinforce a linebacking corps that has struggled through the first three games of the season. The Giants face a Chicago Bears team this week that is very adept at running the football and they are likely expecting to see a heavy dose of Khalil Herbert.
Big Blue View

College Football Week 5: A great slate of games today

Happy Saturday and welcome to Week 5 of the college football season. We’re well into the meat of the 2022 season and we have a great slate of games today. There are games in each of today’s time slots that could have an impact on April’s draft.
Big Blue View

Giants news, 9/30: Darius Slayton’s chance, Wink Martindale, Dexter Lawrence, more

The Bears want to run the football. They lead the league in the first half, second half, and overall rush rate, coming in at over 62% in all of those categories. They also rush it 61% on first downs, but that only ranks fifth-highest in the NFL. The Bears run play-action 39% of the time, which ranks fifth in the NFL.
Big Blue View

Giants news, 9/28: Saquon Barkley trade talk, Daniel Jones, more

Jones is averaging 8.3 carries per game this season compared to 4.5 carries per game in his first three seasons. If Jones maintains this pace for 17 games, he’ll finish the season with 149 carries. Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts led all quarterbacks with 139 carries last season. Jones’ legs...
Big Blue View

Kayvon Thibodeaux film study: How did he play in NFL debut?

The New York Giants received their first glimpse of 2022 fifth-overall selection Kayvon Thibodeaux in a regular season game on Monday night. The former Oregon Duck missed the first two weeks of the season with an MCL sprain that he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals in preseason. Thibodeaux played 37...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa

The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to Sunday’s game is ongoing. There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union to work with team physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night. Tagovailoa initially seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after the hit to his head during the home game against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team physician and UNC to return. He and the team later explained his legs were wobbly because of a back injury.
Sterling Shepard
Tony Jefferson
Aaron Robinson
Big Blue View

The Overlap Between the Gladiators and Modern Football

There are plenty of things we can thank the Romans for. Without them, we wouldn’t have plumbing, newspapers, or arches, to name just three Roman contributions that have helped to shape the modern world. And we even see Roman life in the sporting world, too. If you go to...
Big Blue View

Andrew Thomas’s development important to note when you watch Evan Neal

After his terrible performance on Monday night, there are those who have already determined that, three games into his NFL career, New York Giants right tackle Evan Neal is a bust. That he’s Ereck Flowers 2.0. That he needs to be moved to guard, or to the bench. That GM Joe Schoen wasted the No. 7 overall pick on yet another blocker who can’t block.
Big Blue View

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux learning that he’s ‘not Superman’

Kayvon Thibodeaux has big expectations. Remember when the New York Giants rookie edge defender said during the summer that “If I could average at least one sack a game or contribute five to 10 tackles a game, then I’ll be good”?. Well, yeah, he’d be good with...
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Bears: What to expect when the Giants have the ball

The 2-1 Giants face the 2-1 Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on Sunday before traveling to England for a Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. One of these two teams will have three wins (unless there’s a tie!). New York failed to advance to 3-0 after losing...
CHICAGO, IL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Bears, Week 4: 5 good questions with Windy City Gridiron

The New York Giants host the Chicago Bears this Sunday. That means we turn to SB Nations Bears website, Windy City Gridiron, for our weekly ‘5 questions’ segment. WCG’s Patti Curl educates us about the 2022 Bears. Ed: How are the Bears winning games with a passing...
CHICAGO, IL
Big Blue View

Giants’ OL Nick Gates might return to practice next week, per report

The door could be opening for Nick Gates, who suffered a horrific injury to his left leg in Week 2 of the 2021 season, to play for the New York Giants at some point this season. Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Giants plan to activate...
Big Blue View

Joe Schoen : Lucky to have a friend named Daboll ?

It's hard to separate Batman from Robin, Paul from John, Fred from Barney - but I think it can be done,. If the voting for coach of the year were held today Daboll would likely finish in the top 5 and he'd deserve it. Of course week three isn't year...
