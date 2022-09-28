ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Activate Allen County launches school challenge

By Precious Grundy
 3 days ago
LIMA — Activate Allen County has partnered with Mercy Health, Mental Health Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize & Hardin and the Mental Health, Alcohol & Drug Addiction Recovery Board of Putnam to award 10 area school districts. The 2022-2023 Activated School Challenge will award schools $2,500 to create healthier environments by promoting health and wellness.

“In order for us to fulfill our mission of building healthier communities,” said Tyler Smith, Mercy Health’s director of community health, “we need to support the excellent work of our schools and teachers as they work diligently to incorporate wellness into their everyday curriculums.”

Projects and award winners will be announced in January. To apply contact Activate Allen County at 419-303-3387 or [email protected]

