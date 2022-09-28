ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Eric Lynn, Michele Rayner work to clear debris in Pinellas County

While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane's path, it still saw tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall, resulting in heaps of debris. Congressional candidate Eric Lynn joined state Rep. Michele Rayner Friday to start clearing debris in St. Petersburg in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The pair...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Over 1.2M Floridians still without power in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

About 200,000 have had their power restored since Friday night. The latest report from the Public Service Commission (PSC) shows more than 1.2 million Floridians remain without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. That’s as of Saturday at 9 a.m. The good news: About 200,000 have had their...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Power restoration well underway in Pinellas, but 83K are still dark

Duke Energy has 10,000 crew members deployed. Duke Energy is reporting 83,000 Pinellas County customers still without power following Hurricane Ian as of noon Friday. They’ve restored power to nearly 100,000 customers so far since weather impacts begin late Tuesday. The most prevalent current outages are in south St....
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Castor
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Electric expects majority of power to be restored by Sunday

The utility company expects portions of Polk County and eastern Hillsborough County, which had more damage, to be restored by Monday night. Tampa Electric has restored power to 92% of its customers as of noon Saturday, and it expects to wrap up restoration by Sunday evening for most households. Currently,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Emergency Shelter#Hillsborough#Hurricane Ian
floridapolitics.com

St. Pete to reopen all parks and rec facilities Monday

The city announced that the St. Pete Pier, the Municipal Marina, the Albert Whitted Airport and The Coliseum will all reopen Friday. The City of St. Petersburg has announced several facilities will reopen after shutting down in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. The city announced that the St. Pete Pier, the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10NEWS

Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county

TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy