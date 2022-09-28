Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Eric Lynn, Michele Rayner work to clear debris in Pinellas County
While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane's path, it still saw tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall, resulting in heaps of debris. Congressional candidate Eric Lynn joined state Rep. Michele Rayner Friday to start clearing debris in St. Petersburg in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The pair...
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
floridapolitics.com
Much of its infrastructure wrecked by Ian; traversing Florida will be a tough ride
Road closures stretched from the Ian impact zone to Duval County in Northeast Florida. Let’s take a moment to reflect on what Hurricane Ian did to Florida’s infrastructure — the roads, bridges, water systems, electric grid, and more that make modern life work. According to a fact...
Hurricane Ian: When do schools reopen in the Tampa Bay area?
Some school districts in the Tampa Bay area will remain closed as work began to restore the campuses to working conditions.
floridapolitics.com
Over 1.2M Floridians still without power in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
About 200,000 have had their power restored since Friday night. The latest report from the Public Service Commission (PSC) shows more than 1.2 million Floridians remain without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. That’s as of Saturday at 9 a.m. The good news: About 200,000 have had their...
Hillsborough County residents brace for Alafia River flooding
TAMPA, Fla. — While so much of the focus of Hurricane Ian's damage is on the communities hit hard in Southwest Florida, there are some areas still waiting. In Hillsborough County, along the Alafia River are residential neighborhoods. The river is flooded and expected to crest overnight on Friday...
floridapolitics.com
Power restoration well underway in Pinellas, but 83K are still dark
Duke Energy has 10,000 crew members deployed. Duke Energy is reporting 83,000 Pinellas County customers still without power following Hurricane Ian as of noon Friday. They’ve restored power to nearly 100,000 customers so far since weather impacts begin late Tuesday. The most prevalent current outages are in south St....
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Electric expects majority of power to be restored by Sunday
The utility company expects portions of Polk County and eastern Hillsborough County, which had more damage, to be restored by Monday night. Tampa Electric has restored power to 92% of its customers as of noon Saturday, and it expects to wrap up restoration by Sunday evening for most households. Currently,...
floridapolitics.com
More than half of Collier, Sarasota counties back on the grid as FPL restores power for most across Florida
FPL has restored power for more than two-thirds of customers affected by Hurricane Ian. A majority of customers in Collier and Sarasota counties now have their power back, thanks to the efforts of recovery and utility workers who have reconnected millions of Floridians just days after Hurricane Ian struck. Between...
floridapolitics.com
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
Unconfirmed death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; 3 fatalities in Tampa Bay area
Officials believe more people may have died from Hurricane Ian in Lee, Charlotte, Collier and Polk counties.
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
floridapolitics.com
St. Pete to reopen all parks and rec facilities Monday
The city announced that the St. Pete Pier, the Municipal Marina, the Albert Whitted Airport and The Coliseum will all reopen Friday. The City of St. Petersburg has announced several facilities will reopen after shutting down in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. The city announced that the St. Pete Pier, the...
10NEWS
Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county
TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
floridapolitics.com
‘These cities and their people will recover’: Francis Suarez tours Hurricane Ian wreckage
‘For now, we offer what we can to begin the process of rebuilding.’. Three days after announcing the deployment of emergency response personnel to Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez visited the Gulf Coast to tour the wreckage the near-Category 5 storm left behind. In...
Are supernatural forces protecting Tampa Bay from hurricanes? Probably not
“I’m convinced that geographically we’re incapable of being hit with a storm. It just never seems to happen,” St. Petersburg resident Leonard McCue told the Washington Post in 2017 following Hurricane Irma.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough residents urged to conserve water to prevent neighborhood pump stations from overflowing
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County residents who are experiencing power outages in their home and neighborhood are urged to conserve water. Hillsborough County Water Resources said water going down the drain collects in neighborhood pump stations. Officials said without power, impacted pump stations can and will overflow. If pumps start...
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
Tropical Storm Ian aftermath: Conditions in your community
As the sun rises over southwest Florida Thursday morning, communities are left to grapple with the magnitude of Hurricane Ian's monstrous impact. Homes concealed beneath feet of flood surge, roofs ripped apart, trees strewn about, and many left wondering when things will return to normal.
