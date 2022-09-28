ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima man gets 6 years prison for domestic violence

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVxBm_0iE8fGbX00
Jessica Orozco | The Lima News

LIMA — A Lima man convicted by a jury of domestic violence against the mother of one of his sons, having weapons under disability and robbery in June was sentenced to six years and ten months in prison Wednesday afternoon. The woman in question was arrested on a perjury charge after the hearing.

Drayvonte Godsey, 29, was sentenced on second-degree felony robbery, third-degree felony having weapons under disability, fifth-degree felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor domestic violence for a Jan. 1, 2021 incident. He was also sentenced for cocaine possession, a fifth-degree felony, for a January 26, 2022 incident.

Godsey originally also faced charges involving an accusation of theft of firearms belonging to Dequaisha Wilson, but a mistrial was declared on those counts due to a hung jury.

The domestic violence and robbery charges stemmed from an incident on Jan. 1, 2021, when, according to court documents, Godsey assaulted Wilson in her home and stole her phone to prevent her from calling police.

According to court documents, Wilson told police she was arguing with Godsey on the phone on New Year’s Day when Godsey came to her residence to see their son. Wilson was sitting on the stairs to the home when he arrived, she told police, and Godsey dragged her down the steps, punched her in the face several times and stole her phone before leaving the residence. She told police that Godsey had also stolen two handguns from her home.

Wilson testified at Godsey’s jury trial that she had inadvertently given a storage container containing the guns to Godsey and he did not actually steal them.

At the sentencing, Wilson read a victim impact statement, asking Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser to give Godsey the lowest possible sentence. She said Godsey “is a great father and a great person” who needs counseling and to be with his family.

Wilson was served a warrant immediately after the sentencing for her arrest for the conflicting statements she made to the police and on the stand at Godsey’s trial. She was tearfully arrested, taken away from her child and family.

Godsey’s lawyer, Christopher Bucio, said that while he has a violent past, he has goals and plans for the future and wants to move out of Lima and be an “involved and active parent.”

Bucio said Wilson’s victim impact statement should not be viewed as a “classic battered person situation,” where a victim of domestic violence advocates for their abuser, as Wilson has undergone therapy for the trauma incurred and has forgiven Godsey.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mariah Cunningham said that Godsey is a repeat violent offender and shows no indication of turning things around in the future. He committed the crimes for which he was sentenced Wednesday while out on bond or under community control.

Godsey indicated to Kohlrieser that he has obtained a new lawyer to represent him in appealing the convictions and the sentences he received at Wednesday’s hearing.

Comments / 3

Tonya Glenn
1d ago

wait hold on childs mother got in trouble for supposably lying. and the police and detectives can get on stand and lie and no charges are filed and nothing is done.

Reply
2
Related
The Lima News

Lima man in alleged drug ring attempts to suppress evidence

LIMA — A Lima man accused of funding and taking part in a drug trafficking ring filed to suppress evidence against him at a Friday morning hearing. Michael Liles, 44, is charged with aggravated funding of drug trafficking with a major drug offender specification, a felony of the first degree; cocaine trafficking with a major drug offender specification and a specification for forfeiture of a gun in a drug case, a first-degree felony; cocaine possession with the same specifications, a first-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; heroin possession, a felony of the fifth degree; and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Attempted murder charges dismissed in BG shooting case

Charges of attempted murder against a Toledo man accused of being involved in a downtown Bowling Green shooting have been dismissed. Javen McIntoush, 20, was transported from jail Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. “We have come to an agreement as it relates to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for murder

MARION—On September 26, Jonathan Welch was sentenced by Judge Matthew Frericks to life in prison. Last month, Welch pleaded guilty to murdering Jasper Braddy. “Mr. Welch demonstrated no value for Mr. Braddy’s life, and so I believe he should spend the rest of his behind bars,” said Ray Grogan, Marion County Prosecutor.
MARION, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Stidam sentenced to 3 years in prison

Judge Kevin P. Braig of the Logan County Court of Common Pleas sentenced Miranda E. Stidam Wednesday to a three-year prison term on two third-degree felony convictions. Previously, Stidam, 25, pled guilty to complicity to possession of cocaine and complicity to aggravated possession of drugs. Jan. 28, Bellefontaine Police Department...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Lima, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Lima News

Rawlins trial to begin Oct. 11

LIMA — A 19-year-old charged with first-degree felony cases on two separate occasions will go to trial in October. Jourdyn Rawlins, of Lima, is accused of raping two separate people — one on Sept. 13, 2020, through Sept. 14, 2020, and the other on May 26, 2021 — according to the indictments.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

10 people found in contempt for no-shows to jury duty

LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judges Terri Kohlrieser and Jeffrey Reed held 10 people in contempt for failing to show up for jury duty recently. The two judges each held five people in contempt, with Kohlrieser issuing bench warrants for two people who didn’t show up to their contempt hearings. Reed issued one bench warrant for an individual who didn’t show.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

One Person Sentenced in Common Pleas Court

One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Brian K. Chamberlin was sentenced to a mandatory 14 months up to 22 months in prison on one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence with a specification.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Prison#Sentencing#Perjury#Guns#Violent Crime
WANE-TV

Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
HARLAN, IN
sent-trib.com

Weston woman indicted for assaulting BG officers

A Weston woman has been indicted for assault after she allegedly assaulted several police officers. A Wood County grand jury on Sept. 21 indicted Love K. Ezell, 49, for assault, a fourth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor.
WESTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Two Men Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas On Drug Charges

Two Fulton County men were recently sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on drug possession charges. Jerod R. Yedica, age 32, of Archbold, Ohio, pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Yedica knowingly possessed Methamphetamine, a schedule II-controlled substance. Judge...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Men jailed on abduction charges

PIQUA — Two men involved in two separate incidents in Piqua this week are incarcerated in the Miami County Jail after being charged with domestic violence and felony abduction after allegedly holding two separate females against their will. Jared Neff, 27, of Greenville, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27,...
PIQUA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Emily Mack, 34, of Lima was sentenced to 24 months in prison for burglary. Brian Goins, 58, of Lima, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for failing to provide notice of a change of address. He is required to report where he is residing as a registered sex offender.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man pleads guilty to burglary charge

LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to burglary, a felony of the second degree. Eric Baumert, 27, faces a minimum of two years in prison up to a maximum of 12 years for the conviction in line with negotiations between his public defender, Kenneth Sturgill, and Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell. He will lose his right to own or possess a firearm.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

300 block of East McKibben Street, Lima — A deceased person was reported Thursday. 300 block of Ashwood Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Thursday. 400 block of Orena Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. Delphos Avenue at Richie Avenue, Lima —...
LIMA, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Eric Hohman, 33, Ohio City, changed plea to no contest to three counts of grand theft, a felony 4. Pre-sentence investigation ordered; sentencing set for Nov. 8. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Sentencing. Cedrick Davis, 52,...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Man arrested after chase on I-69

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
sent-trib.com

Grand jury hands down 28 indictments

A Wood County grand jury presented 28 indictments on Sept. 21 that included the following individuals:. • Brandon Damien Harris, 28, Findlay, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 13 around 12:22 a.m., Bowling Green police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Main and Court streets. The vehicle nearly struck a BGPD officer who was on foot before continuing north of Main Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned east of Oak Street and the officer turned east on Ridge Street. The vehicles met at the intersection of Ridge and North Enterprise streets. The officer turned north on North Enterprise and the white Ford Mustang exited into a parking lot. The officer at that time lost site of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. A search of the area located the vehicle park and unoccupied in the 700 block of North Enterprise. A photo of the registered owner matched a photo from a downtown camera.
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Raymond J. Glaze, 53, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for passing bad checks. The judge suspended 170 days of the sentence and granted him work release upon conditions established by the sheriff’s department. Dustin C. Morman, 45, Leipsic, was remanded to the WORTH Center for...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
276
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy