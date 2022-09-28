Lima man gets 6 years prison for domestic violence

Jessica Orozco | The Lima News

LIMA — A Lima man convicted by a jury of domestic violence against the mother of one of his sons, having weapons under disability and robbery in June was sentenced to six years and ten months in prison Wednesday afternoon. The woman in question was arrested on a perjury charge after the hearing.

Drayvonte Godsey, 29, was sentenced on second-degree felony robbery, third-degree felony having weapons under disability, fifth-degree felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor domestic violence for a Jan. 1, 2021 incident. He was also sentenced for cocaine possession, a fifth-degree felony, for a January 26, 2022 incident.

Godsey originally also faced charges involving an accusation of theft of firearms belonging to Dequaisha Wilson, but a mistrial was declared on those counts due to a hung jury.

The domestic violence and robbery charges stemmed from an incident on Jan. 1, 2021, when, according to court documents, Godsey assaulted Wilson in her home and stole her phone to prevent her from calling police.

According to court documents, Wilson told police she was arguing with Godsey on the phone on New Year’s Day when Godsey came to her residence to see their son. Wilson was sitting on the stairs to the home when he arrived, she told police, and Godsey dragged her down the steps, punched her in the face several times and stole her phone before leaving the residence. She told police that Godsey had also stolen two handguns from her home.

Wilson testified at Godsey’s jury trial that she had inadvertently given a storage container containing the guns to Godsey and he did not actually steal them.

At the sentencing, Wilson read a victim impact statement, asking Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser to give Godsey the lowest possible sentence. She said Godsey “is a great father and a great person” who needs counseling and to be with his family.

Wilson was served a warrant immediately after the sentencing for her arrest for the conflicting statements she made to the police and on the stand at Godsey’s trial. She was tearfully arrested, taken away from her child and family.

Godsey’s lawyer, Christopher Bucio, said that while he has a violent past, he has goals and plans for the future and wants to move out of Lima and be an “involved and active parent.”

Bucio said Wilson’s victim impact statement should not be viewed as a “classic battered person situation,” where a victim of domestic violence advocates for their abuser, as Wilson has undergone therapy for the trauma incurred and has forgiven Godsey.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mariah Cunningham said that Godsey is a repeat violent offender and shows no indication of turning things around in the future. He committed the crimes for which he was sentenced Wednesday while out on bond or under community control.

Godsey indicated to Kohlrieser that he has obtained a new lawyer to represent him in appealing the convictions and the sentences he received at Wednesday’s hearing.