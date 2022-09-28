KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–As traditional hospital operations wind down at the former Kenosha Memorial on Sheridan Road we have more information on the facilities’ future. Clearsky Health has announced that they will lease the top three floors of the Palmer Tower for a 39 bed rehab facility that will operate separately from Froedtert South’s operations in the building which will include a 24/7 Urgent Care facility.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO