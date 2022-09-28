ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home

A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Beloit 4-year-old killed by car

UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a […]
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, WI
City
Walworth, WI
City
Racine, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
wlip.com

Clearsky Set to Open Rehab Facility at Froedtert Kenosha South

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–As traditional hospital operations wind down at the former Kenosha Memorial on Sheridan Road we have more information on the facilities’ future. Clearsky Health has announced that they will lease the top three floors of the Palmer Tower for a 39 bed rehab facility that will operate separately from Froedtert South’s operations in the building which will include a 24/7 Urgent Care facility.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Boy from Madison shot overnight in Milwaukee near 13th & Vine

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 near 13th and Vine Streets, a 17-year-old boy from Madison, Wis was shot. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. According to officials, this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Airport#Cbs#Flight For Life Executive
UPMATTERS

Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car

LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson barn destroyed by fire; family plans to rebuild

JEFFERSON, Wis. - Bringing the cows back home is all one Jefferson family wants – after an unexpected tragedy struck its main source of income. You can always find a friend on the Plucinski family farm. "We always wanted, animals, we love what we do," said Meg Plucinski. But...
JEFFERSON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WIS
WISN

Fatal hit-and-run manhunt underway

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 55-year-old Milwaukee man Saturday night. The fatal hit-and-run happened near Teutonia and Capitol Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle left the scene after hitting the man. The victim was transported to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Survey being sent to help improve Milwaukee policing practices

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "Help us serve you better in the City of Milwaukee!" That's the message from Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission as they sent a notice about a public performance survey on Friday, Sept. 30. According to the release, the commission is asking Milwaukee residents to provide feedback...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Teen Shot in Mt Pleasant

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 16 year old was shot in Mt Pleasant Wednesday. Police were called to the Delta Hotel on Washington Avenue near Case High School around 1:15 PM. Upon arrival at the hotel the victim was located and taken to the hospital. Mt Pleasant Police say the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
JANESVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

The Braising Pan in West Bend a 'total loss' after catching fire Thursday morning

WEST BEND — The Braising Pan restaurant, 1100 N Main St, has burned down after a fire broke out inside it on Thursday morning. According to a press release from the West Bend Fire Department, they received a call at 1:14 a.m. about black smoke coming from the restaurant from a cleaner, who was on scene and able to exit the building.
WEST BEND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy