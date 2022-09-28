Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin restaurant ‘total loss’ after damaging fire, no sprinkler system
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Restuarant area of a West Bend establishment has been described as a ‘total loss’ after a fire caused the building to rapidly deteriorate on Thursday morning. According to the West Bend Fire Department, around 1:15 a.m. on September 29, the West...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home
A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
Police: Beloit 4-year-old killed by car
UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a […]
CBS 58
Driver hits bicyclist near 66th and Greenfield, arrested for OWI
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A crash between a car and a bicyclist in West Allis this morning left the biker injured and the driver behind bars. Police say it happened near 65th and Greenfield just before 10:00 a.m. The driver was arrested for OWI.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Taco John’s coming to lot in front of former Shopko on S. Main Street in West Bend, WI
September 30, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend Plan Commission meets Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and one item on the agenda talks about site plans for the construction of 2,400 square-foot restaurant located in front of the building at 1690-1760 S. Main Street, by Corta West Bend LLC.
CBS 58
Community rallies to support West Bend owner, staff at The Braising Pan after damaging fire
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For nearly 12 years, The Braising Pan, a popular restaurant in West Bend, has sat on the corner of N. Main St. and Park Ave. But as of Friday, Sept. 30, all that remains is a pile of charred rubble, after a fire Thursday morning burnt the community staple to the ground.
wlip.com
Clearsky Set to Open Rehab Facility at Froedtert Kenosha South
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–As traditional hospital operations wind down at the former Kenosha Memorial on Sheridan Road we have more information on the facilities’ future. Clearsky Health has announced that they will lease the top three floors of the Palmer Tower for a 39 bed rehab facility that will operate separately from Froedtert South’s operations in the building which will include a 24/7 Urgent Care facility.
CBS 58
Boy from Madison shot overnight in Milwaukee near 13th & Vine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 near 13th and Vine Streets, a 17-year-old boy from Madison, Wis was shot. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. According to officials, this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
Bicyclist hit by a car in West Allis, driver arrested for OWI
The West Allis Police Department is investigating after a woman was hit by a car while riding her bike Saturday morning.
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson barn destroyed by fire; family plans to rebuild
JEFFERSON, Wis. - Bringing the cows back home is all one Jefferson family wants – after an unexpected tragedy struck its main source of income. You can always find a friend on the Plucinski family farm. "We always wanted, animals, we love what we do," said Meg Plucinski. But...
Family of fallen Cottage Grove firefighter shares battle with PTSD
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — The family of fallen Cottage Grove firefighter Nate Walker hopes his story can help others. Walker took his own life last weekend after a battle with PTSD. After serving two tours in Afghanistan as a Marine, Walker returned home where he served as a Sun...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2 shoplifting suspects fled driving wrong way on Kenosha County highway at high speed, authorities say | National News
Two Illinois residents are being sought for attempting to steal from the Somers Walmart and then fleeing local law enforcement in the wrong lanes of Highway S at a high rate of speed. Samuel M. Anderson, 32, of North Chicago, and Marcus Smith, 17, of Zion, have been charged in...
WISN
Fatal hit-and-run manhunt underway
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 55-year-old Milwaukee man Saturday night. The fatal hit-and-run happened near Teutonia and Capitol Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle left the scene after hitting the man. The victim was transported to the...
LEGO-Themed House in Kenosha Finds Buyer: See the Home's Colorful Interior
An incredibly unique home recently listed for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has found a buyer. Located at 7003 61st Ave., the 2,132-square-foot ranch features a gray exterior, like some other homes in the same neighborhood. But inside, it's where things change. The home may best be described as a LEGO...
CBS 58
Footage released from Aug. 11 officer-involved shooting near 19th and Greenfield
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time tonight, we're seeing officer-worn body camera video of a drug bust and chase that ended with gunfire and an arrest. On Aug. 11, two Milwaukee police officers saw two people make a suspected drug deal at a gas station. One of the...
CBS 58
Survey being sent to help improve Milwaukee policing practices
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "Help us serve you better in the City of Milwaukee!" That's the message from Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission as they sent a notice about a public performance survey on Friday, Sept. 30. According to the release, the commission is asking Milwaukee residents to provide feedback...
wlip.com
Teen Shot in Mt Pleasant
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 16 year old was shot in Mt Pleasant Wednesday. Police were called to the Delta Hotel on Washington Avenue near Case High School around 1:15 PM. Upon arrival at the hotel the victim was located and taken to the hospital. Mt Pleasant Police say the...
9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
Greater Milwaukee Today
The Braising Pan in West Bend a 'total loss' after catching fire Thursday morning
WEST BEND — The Braising Pan restaurant, 1100 N Main St, has burned down after a fire broke out inside it on Thursday morning. According to a press release from the West Bend Fire Department, they received a call at 1:14 a.m. about black smoke coming from the restaurant from a cleaner, who was on scene and able to exit the building.
