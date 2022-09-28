Read full article on original website
NBC12
Richmond, Henrico enter low COVID-19 community levels
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Weeks after having medium COVID-19 community levels, Richmond City and Henrico County are making some progress. The CDC reported on Thursday that both localities now have low COVID-19 community levels. This data is determined by looking at hospital beds being used for COVID-19, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases.
New Virginia program will help families pay for child care
NORFOLK, Va. — The price for child care varies from location to location, but there is a common theme for many parents: It is unbearably expensive. According to Voices for Virginia's Children, Virginia is the 10th highest in the nation when it comes to child care costs. However, a new state subsidy program is scheduled to start on Oct. 1 that will provide relief to child care centers.
2 Henrico communities named among top-50 places to live in U.S.
Two Henrico County communities have been named to a list of the top-50 places to live in the United States by the news website Stacker. Both Innsbrook (No. 42) and Short Pump (No. 49) made the list, which was based upon a number of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing and quality of public schools.
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
Hanover doctors to pay $100k after writing potentially addictive morphine prescriptions
Two former Hanover doctors have agreed to pay $100,000 after allegedly writing morphine prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.
NBC12
VDEM reports no major incidents as rain fell across the Commonwealth on Friday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As heavy rain fell and winds whipped around parts of the Commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) reported no significant incidents from the remnants of Hurricane Ian on Friday. Jason Elmore, with VDEM, said areas they were watching closely included Hampton Roads due to...
NBC12
Food pantries remain in high demand with inflation, lingering effects from pandemic
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than half a million Virginians aren’t getting the food they need, but several groups in our area are trying to change that. That’s why September is Hunger Action Month for Feed More - an effort to put food on the table for those who need it.
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
Richmond doctor to pay $50k in connection to writing illegitimate prescriptions
A Richmond doctor has agreed to pay $50,000 after allegedly writing prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.
Ian knocks out power for thousands in Virginia
Thousands are without power across Virginia Friday night as Ian continues moving northwestward through the Carolinas with the remnants near Roanoke by Saturday evening.
NBC12
Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open.
When a Hampton Roads-area kitten rescue lost its lawsuit challenging a new state law cracking down on unlicensed charitable poker, it seemed like the end for the handful of poker rooms that recently opened in Virginia. But a poker room in Virginia Beach is back up and running, advertising on...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 5 Virginia localities
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
LIST: Here are the Central Virginia schools that are closing or canceling activities for rain
As rain and wind from Hurricane Ian begins to hit Virginia, some Virginia School districts are beginning to adjust their schedules or cancel events.
Hour-by-hour look at Ian's impact in Virginia
Ian is expected to drop between 2" - 4" of rain on the Richmond area with higher totals south of the city.
NBC12
Fitness Warriors attempt to break down barriers to physical activity in the community
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sports Backers is seeking community members to become professional fitness instructors in neighborhoods with the highest rates of chronic health issues. The program offers free fitness classes throughout the Richmond area and virtually via Zoom. Those accepted into the program will begin training in January 2023...
Virginia Department of Social Services information system is not sustainable, according to State Inspector
There are now concerns with services in the Virginia Department of Social Services, including the department's current information tracking system, according to a recent audit from the Office of the State Inspector General.
Virginia Business
COVID challenges continue for Va. restaurants
Restaurant owners cope with rising costs, labor shortages. Liz Kincaid faced a major problem in August after the walk-in refrigerator in one of her Richmond restaurants — Max’s on Broad — broke. Her usual supplier told her the wait for the replacement part would take two months. “I have raw oysters and produce and fish and chicken,” recalled Kincaid. “I’m like, ‘What am I gonna do?'”
