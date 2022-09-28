ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stanly News & Press

Hahn has big plans as new library director

After eight years working at the Stanly County Public Library, including the past six and a half as the children’s librarian at the Albemarle branch, Sara Hahn is looking forward to her next role, which she says has always been her career goal. Hahn was informed last Friday by...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Schools closed Friday due to Hurricane Ian

There will be no school for Stanly County Schools students Friday due to the expected bad weather associated with Hurricane Ian, school officials said Thursday. As a result of the National Weather Service and local emergency management services predicting that flash flooding, high wind speeds and power outages are possible Friday morning, “out of an abundance of caution, all schools will be closed for students and there will be no activities on Friday,” according to Hope Miller-Drye, administrative and school board assistant for Stanly County Schools.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

More than 1,800 Stanly County residents still without power

More than 1,800 residents in Stanly County are still without power Saturday morning as a result of Hurricane Ian, which arrived in North Carolina on Friday amidst heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Shortly after 8 a.m., Duke Energy reported 1,692 customers in Stanly as having lost power, which accounts...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
Stanly News & Press

North Stanly rallies past Union Academy in second half

North Stanly took to the field at R.N. Jeffery Stadium for a game for the first time in two weeks Thursday night, hosting Union Academy in the conference opener. North survived early turnovers and a sluggish first half offensively by turning out 22 points in a three-minute span in the third quarter en route to a 28-12 win over the Cardinals.
NEW LONDON, NC
Stanly News & Press

STANLY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Bulldogs, Rebel Bulls open conference play

The Albemarle Bulldogs and South Stanly Rebel Bulls varsity football both opened conference play Thursday night with home games. The first quarter-and-a-half started well for Albemarle as it hosted 2A’s No. 7 ranked J.M. Robinson. Albemarle (1-5, 0-1) led 9-7 after a first-quarter 60-yard touchdown pass from Dre Davis...
ALBEMARLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy