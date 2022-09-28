There will be no school for Stanly County Schools students Friday due to the expected bad weather associated with Hurricane Ian, school officials said Thursday. As a result of the National Weather Service and local emergency management services predicting that flash flooding, high wind speeds and power outages are possible Friday morning, “out of an abundance of caution, all schools will be closed for students and there will be no activities on Friday,” according to Hope Miller-Drye, administrative and school board assistant for Stanly County Schools.

STANLY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO