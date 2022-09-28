Read full article on original website
Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer
Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
Aroostook County man pleads guilty to importing meth from Canada
BANGOR, Maine — An Aroostook County man pleaded guilty to importing methamphetamine from Canada into Maine in a Bangor courtroom on Friday. Court records show that Victor Sousa, 23, of Calais crossed over into Canada through the Madawaska Port of Entry on July 2, 2019, a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
wabi.tv
Three charged after multiple Penobscot County vehicle thefts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested after officers recovered a truck, golf cart, trailer and razor side-by-side that had been stolen over the past two months. 63-year-old James Grant of Hudson, 23-year-old Zachary Boggs of Levant and 21-year-old Ashley Dunroe of Kenduskeag were charged with theft by unauthorized taking.
NECN
Video of Confrontation Between Bus Driver and Mother Leads to Criminal Charges
A Maine school bus driver is now charged with assault and driving to endanger after a parent recorded video that appears to show a bus pulling away with the mother of an eighth-grader still in its open doors. According to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old, Shirley Danforth of Lovell,...
WPFO
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
wabi.tv
Waterville contractor sentenced to 3 years in prison
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville contractor who stole thousands of dollars from multiple victims was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison. Thirty-four-year-old Tony Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception after getting paid for work including roof and window repairs he never completed.
Truck crashes into Bath courthouse
BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening. Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building. The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at...
Man Strips During Police Pursuit in Woods in Greenbush, Maine
A man who stripped down to his underwear as police tracked him in the woods near the Penobscot River in Greenbush remains at large, according to a report by the Maine State Police. On Sunday, September 18th, Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle on...
WMTW
Defense asks for forgiveness in trial against for former Lewiston cremation business
LEWISTON, Maine — The civil trial against the owner of a former cremation business in Lewiston is underway. Families are suing Affordable Cremation Solutions and its owner Kenneth Kincer's business in Lewiston for $5 million, claiming Kincer’s conduct was “grotesque and egregious.”. Last year, 11 bodies were...
Auburn student caught in bus door, dragged
AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn student was caught in a school bus door by his backpack and dragged, school officials said. A letter from Superintendent Cornelia Brown posted to the school's website stated the incident took place on Friday afternoon, and the student was taken to Central Maine Medical center with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
WGME
Bangor teachers will wear emergency alert badges to instantly contact police
BANGOR (BDN) -- Staff members at Bangor schools will soon wear badges they can use to alert emergency responders and police instantly in the case of a school shooting or lower-level emergency. The Bangor School Department has partnered with Centegix, an Atlanta company that provides a crisis alert system designed...
Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Boothbay Harbor police arrest 6
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Aug. 25 and Sept. 25. On Aug. 25, Sgt. Pat Higgins arrested Alexander Kaufmann, 39, of Union for violating conditions of release. On Sept. 1, Higgins arrested Joan Hendrick, 60, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On Sept. 22, officer...
penbaypilot.com
Hannaford supermarket and emergency responders collaborate with AIO to help end diaper need in Knox County
ROCKLAND — AIO Food & Energy Assistance is raising awareness of diaper need during Diaper Need Awareness Week, which runs from September 24 through October 2. Hannaford Supermarkets in Rockland will be hosting AIO’s Diaper Program Diaper Drive, Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., in their parking lot, in which donors can bring diapers and wipes to donate and fill the emergency vehicles of Rockland Police, Rockland Fire, and Thomaston Police Departments.
Maine prosecutors drop indictment amid allegations investigator ‘monitored’ attorney calls
Allegations included complaints that an investigator with the Kennebec and Somerset District Attorney's office spoke with a defendant without lawyers present and later monitored phone calls a jailed client made to a lawyer. Photo by Samantha Hogan. Maine prosecutors this month dismissed a felony indictment against a man accused of...
Bowdoinham man awarded $5M in medical malpractice, negligence suit
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A jury has awarded $5 million in damages to a Bowdoinham man who sued Mid Coast Hospital and BlueWater Emergency Partners, LLC, which provides contracted medical staff to the hospital's emergency department and walk-in clinic. Joshua Desjardins, now 32, went to the walk-in clinic in Brunswick...
Old Town woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to death of 3-year-old daughter
BANGOR, Maine — Hillary Goding pleaded guilty to counts of manslaughter and violating conditions of release in connection to the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Hailey, on June 6, 2021. Goding, 30, of Old Town was originally indicted on counts of murder and manslaughter charges, but the murder charged...
colbyecho.news
Are students safe in Waterville?
Only a few weeks into fall semester, several students have experienced incidents of harassment and assault while in Waterville. These incidents seem to be occurring with more frequency than in previous years, and many students do not feel safe in Waterville or on campus. Many of these incidents took place...
wabi.tv
Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl
RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph’s store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
Augusta Police are Looking for the Man Who Robbed the Big Apple
Augusta Police are asking for the public's help identifying the person who robbed a Big Apple store on Tuesday night. Police received a call just after 10:00 from someone reporting a robbery at the Stone Street Big Apple. The caller said a man walked into the store and showed a gun before demanding money and merchandise. The exact amount of money and type of merchandise has not been disclosed. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.
